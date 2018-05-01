Frank Value Fund Q1 2018 Letter To Shareholders

Record Earnings in Q1 and Stocks Go Down?
We observed input inflation, wage inflation, and margin declines in many companies' earnings reports for the first quarter. This could be the reason stocks declined while the EPS picture looks rosy. Earnings per share masks lots of problems with margins and costs - especially when companies use debt to repurchase shares.
The Frank Value Fund remains positioned for a return to reasonable historical valuations and the normal business cycle. This positioning, although sounding reasonable, appears to be drastically different from our competition, both passive and active.