Texas Instruments: Another Quarter With Double-Digit Growth

The corporation has grown its revenue double-digit for five consecutive quarters, which shows how successful TI is at the moment.

Texas reports stellar Q1 results. Revenue and EPS grow double-digit

On April 24, Texas Instruments (TXN) reported its Q1 2018 results. The performance in the quarter turned out to be again much better than expected, as the company beat on EPS by $0.10 (or 8.3%, excluding $0.14 in tax-related benefits) and on revenue by $140 million (or 3.7%). As a result, the growth in sales has continued to be in the double-digit range for 5 quarters, which reflected in the stock price growing rapidly in the last year.

The revenue for the quarter increased 11.5% year over year, driven again by the automotive and industrial markets. The importance of these industries was explained in detail in my previous articles on TI:

Analog revenue, which includes Power, Signal Chain, and High Volume, grew 14% year on year. Specific to TI's analog group, it is reported revenue amounted to $ 1.367 billion, "up 70% year over year and up 8% on a sequential basis." The increase in revenue was due to "growth in all major product areas, especially high-volume analog and logic and power management products." After announcing the results, TI revealed following morning that it is expanding further its 300-mm analog fab's capacity in order to gain from the momentum in this segment.

Embedded Processing revenue grew 15% compared with the same quarter a year ago. This segment of revenue includes Connected Microcontrollers and Processors, and the latter was the primary success driver in this division.

Unfortunately, the management did not provide much details during the earnings call. However, it is still clear that the situation in the target markets remains to be favorable for TXN, which means the positive trend in sales growth is likely to remain in the near future. It can be expected that TXN will concentrate its efforts in the industrial and automotive markets, as those industries are associated with the highest potential for the semiconductor corporation.

In summary, we continue to focus our strategy on the industrial and automotive markets, where we have been allocating our capital and driving initiatives to strengthen our position. This is based on a belief that industrial and automotive will be the fastest growing semiconductor markets. They have increasing semiconductor content. These markets also provide diversity and longevity. All of this translates to a high terminal value of our portfolio.

Financial performance was more than solid in Q1, as free cash flow increased about 38% year over year. The main contributing factors were higher margins and increased revenue, which led to the fact that net income increased 37% to $1,366 million, compared to $997 million in Q1 2017. The growth, therefore, was organic, meaning cash was generated by strong core operations and not due to accounting adjustments.

Moreover, Texas Instruments continued to return cash to shareholders, as the company committed to paying out about 100% of its free cash flow. The dividends and stock repurchases combined amounted to hefty $1,484 million, which should support the stock in case of negative dynamics in the market. At the same time, TI is likely to become more cautious about its capital return program due to the fact that $500 million of debt should be paid out or refinanced this year. So far the company has generated high enough cash flows to cover its obligations, but if more than 100% is paid out, it will be difficult for TXN to meet its obligations without raising capital through an additional debt or stock offering.

Overall, it is clear the company delivered superior performance in Q1 2018. The main target markets, such as industrial and automotive, continued to be strong during the period, which led to robust financial results, evident by a 38% increase in FCF.

DCF modeling shows the stock has room to grow

To strengthen the analysis, I use discount cash flow model to value the company.

My analysis is based on the following assumptions:

1. The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 7.5%, with an 11% increase in 2018 and 8% growth in 2019. I believe the assumptions are relatively conservative, considering the revenue grew 11.5% year on year in Q1, and an 11% growth is expected in Q2.

The increase in sales from 2020 to 2022 is forecasted to be on the level of 6%. The company's efforts on the automotive market should help the corporation grow in the coming years.

2. EBITDA margin will remain on the level of 46% throughout 2022. Notably, Texas has been able to consistently increase its margin over last three years from 41.8% in 2015 to 47.2% in 2017. The trend should encourage investors, as higher margins mean higher cash flows, other things equal.

3. The operating tax rate is estimated to be 20% in 2018 and 16% starting in 2019. The projections are taken from the latest quarterly report.

5. Then goes the WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 3.2%. The cost of equity capital (13.7%) is calculated using CAPM, with 1.2 beta, 2.9% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 13.3%.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

As a result, the model shows $103.3 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will be at the level of 14 by the end of the horizon period (FY 2022). This level of the multiple is conservative considering current market conditions in the semiconductor industry. In this case, the fair value of the stock is $105.3.

The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. In light of this, the fair price range is $102.4-108.3, which represents up to 6% upside potential from the current price of $102.

The stock remains to be attractive for investment

Overall, Texas Instruments reported stellar Q1 2018 results, and now it's been five consecutive quarters with double-digit growth in sales for TI. The corporation focused its efforts on such promising for the tech company markets as automotive, which leads to strong financial execution, evident by a 37% increase in net income and significant advancements in free cash flow. I believe the quality of the company's product portfolio and sharp focus on growing businesses will ensure TI's strong performance over the coming years.

Another important topic is the analysts' recommendations. Usually, I do not pay significant attention to the ratings set by institutional investors, but in the case of TXN, the situation is too positive to ignore. The average price target among 8 agencies is about $121, which is almost 20% higher than the current stock price. Therefore, the recent pullback from $120 to $100 offers a good entry point for long-term investors.

As regards my own valuation, the updated DCF model demonstrates the company is reasonably valued at the moment, since the fair price range is about $102.5-108, reflecting 1-6% upside potential. The stock has grown about 25% since I started to cover the company in June last year, and I believe the bullish thesis is still in place.

As a result, the current stock price of $102 offers a good entry point. This is also supported by the technical picture, as several major support lines are located near the level of $95-100, meaning the downside is limited, leading to a favorable risk-reward opportunity.

