Analyzing AGNC Investment's Results For Q1 2018 (Including May-July 2018 Dividend Projection)

When compared to my account projections, AGNC’s Q1 2018 results were basically “as expected”. My current price target and recommendation are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

I will also provide my thoughts about AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 3/31/2018 and discuss trends that have occurred during April 2018 impacting the sector.

In this article, I will discuss my previous account projections versus actual results. I will also provide a comparison between AGNC and six other sector peers regarding recent BV fluctuations.

On 4/25/2018, AGNC reported results for the first quarter of 2018. AGNC reported a comprehensive loss and a tangible BV as of 3/31/2018 of ($197) million and $18.63 per common.

Introduction/Recap:

On 4/25/2018, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) reported results for the first quarter of 2018. AGNC reported net income of $424 million, an other comprehensive loss (“OCL”) of ($621) million, a comprehensive (total) loss of ($197) million, and a tangible book value (“BV”) of $19.63 per common share as of 3/31/2018.

In my prior AGNC Q1 2018 income statement and EPS projection article, I projected the company would report the following amounts in relation to the first quarter of 2018: 1) net income of $646 million; 2) an OCL of ($775) million; and 3) a comprehensive loss of ($129) million. In my prior AGNC Q1 2018 and 4/17/2018 BV projection article, I projected the company would report a tangible BV as of 3/31/2018 of $19.70 per common share, respectively. As such, I believe AGNC’s quarterly results were basically “as expected” (some could argue a very minor underperformance) when compared to my projections and within my stated ranges.

Within the first section of this article, I will summarize my prior articles’ account projections and compare each amount to AGNC’s actual results. If an account had at least a modest variance between projected and actual results, I will also provide an explanation on the variance. I will list AGNC’s accounts in the same order as projected within my income statement and EPS projection article (see link provided above).

mREIT Sector Comparative Results for Q1 2018:

Through 4/27/2018, six other mortgage real estate investment trust (“mREIT”) companies that I currently cover recently disclosed to the public 3/31/2018 BV per share amounts. I believe providing these quarterly BV fluctuations are beneficial for comparative purposes. As such, the following were the recent BV fluctuations for AGNC and six other mREIT companies during the first quarter of 2018 (in order of largest percentage increase to largest percentage decrease):

1) New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) (multipurpose mREIT): Actual Q1 2018 BV increase of 10.42% (no projection provided for this mREIT)

2) Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) (multipurpose mREIT): Actual Q1 2018 BV increase of 0.05% (no projection provided for this mREIT)

3) Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) (variable-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2018 BV decrease of (1.46%) (no projection provided for this mREIT)

4) AGNC (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2018 tangible BV decrease of (5.67%) (tangible BV of $18.63 per share as of 3/31/2018 versus my projection of $18.70 per share; $0.07 per share variance within range)

5) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2018 BV decrease of (7.12%) (BV of $8.09 per share as of 3/31/2018 versus my projection of $8.25 per share; $0.16 per share variance towards lower end of $8.05-$8.45 per share range)

6) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2018 BV decrease of (7.55%) (no projection provided for this mREIT)

7) CYS Investments Inc. (CYS) (fixed-rate agency mREIT): Actual Q1 2018 BV decrease of (11.58%) (BV of $7.41 per share as of 3/31/2018 versus my projection of $7.50 per share; $0.09 per share variance within range)

Simply put, NRZ had another very strong quarter. In particular, NRZ’s BV increase was very impressive (especially when compared to other classifications within the sector who will report/have reported modest-notable BV decreases). This is mainly due to the composition of NRZ’s investment portfolio which I have discussed, at length, in a prior PRO article (see my profile page). BXMT reported another consistent quarter which will likely turn out to be more attractive when compared to most sector peers. CMO had a pretty good quarter; at least when compared to what occurred within the fixed-rate agency mREIT classification.

When it comes to ARR, this mREIT had a lower hedging coverage ratio heading into the first quarter of 2018 which negatively impacted BV fluctuations. Regarding ORC, while this company had a higher hedging coverage ratio versus some fixed-rate agency mREIT peers like ARR, it also had a lower ratio versus AGNC. In addition, the performance of ORC’s structured securitizations was a bit of a disappointment (less of an effective hedge). In addition, ORC had a very high proportion of its pass through portfolio in specified pools (prepayment-protected securities) which enhanced BV declines.

Regarding CYS, this company’s hedges were towards the shorter-end of the yield curve which negatively impacted BV (lower valuation gains versus fixed-rate agency mREIT peers like AGNC and likely Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)). In addition, when interest rates were near quarterly highs, management reversed out its net long U.S. Treasury position and entered a net (short) position while also entering into a new net (short) interest rate swaptions position. While these moves hurt CYS’s results during the first quarter of 2018 (since rates/yields slightly reversed course and net decreased during March 2018), entering these positions have benefited the company during the second quarter of 2018 (through 4/27/2018) regarding a mitigation of mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) valuation losses.

AGNC Actual Versus Projected Results:

To highlight my projected account figures versus AGNC’s actual reported results for the first quarter of 2018, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income from a three-months ended timeframe. I provide AGNC’s trailing twelve-months (last four quarters) so readers can better comparative and contrast each quarter’s results.

Table 1 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

First, let us compare AGNC’s interest income account. My projection for this account was $415 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest income of $431 million. As such, AGNC’s interest income was a very minor outperformance in my opinion. As discussed in my AGNC income statement projection article (see link provided above), I correctly projected AGNC’s average on-balance sheet mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) portfolio would slightly increase during the first quarter of 2018. When it comes to AGNC’s quarterly and estimated lifetime “conditional prepayment rate” (“CPR”) percentages, both my projections were close to AGNC’s actual reported percentages (consistent movement amongst most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers). AGNC’s reported premium amortization expense was slightly less when compared to my projection but well within my stated range ($69 million vs. $77 million).

Second, my projection for AGNC’s interest expense account was $205 million. In comparison, AGNC reported interest expense of $206 million. As anticipated, the weighted average interest rate on AGNC’s repurchase loans modestly increased during the first quarter of 2018. AGNC’s weighted average interest rate on the company’s repurchase loans was 1.57% as of 12/31/2017. This rate increased to 1.82% as of 3/31/2018. The relationship between repurchase loan rates and the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) was originally discussed within my income statement projection article (see link provided above).

Third, my projection for AGNC’s sales on investment securities account was a minor net loss of ($60) million. In comparison, AGNC reported a net loss of only ($2) million. I believe this was only a minor outperformance due to the sheer size of AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio as of 3/31/2018 ($55.7 billion). This variance will be fully reconciled when I discuss AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio later on in the article.

Fourth, my projection for AGNC’s derivative instruments and other securities account was a net gain of $836 million. In comparison, AGNC reported a net gain of $738 million. Out of all of AGNC’s accounts, I believe the performance within the company’s derivatives portfolio during the first quarter of 2018 was the biggest disappointment/largest underperformance (even if it was just a minor variance when compared to all combined notional balances). Due to the complexities involved within this particular account, I believe this was still a fairly accurate projection. Having a $98 million net variance within this account is still a hard “feat” to accomplish due to the complexities surrounding how one values a company’s derivatives portfolio.

I would point out valuing AGNC’s hedging portfolio involves projecting four material derivative sub-accounts (currently “to-be-announced” [TBA] MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities) and several other minor derivative sub-accounts. In addition, AGNC’s derivatives portfolio had a notional balance of ($65.0) billion as of 3/31/2018. As such, this $98 million net variance comes out to be only 0.15% of the notional account balance. While no one has a “crystal ball” per se regarding future events, being able to project all these derivative sub-accounts, before any sector peer provides quarterly results, takes a great deal of expertise in my opinion. This includes fully understanding how to value all theses derivative instruments and correctly deciding on specific assumptions that one believes coincided with management’s overall risk management strategy during any particular quarter.

Within AGNC’s four material derivative sub-accounts, I projected the company’s TBA MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities would have a net valuation gain (loss) of ($245), $745, $90, and $245 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC’s TBA MBS, interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions, and U.S. Treasury securities had a net valuation gain (loss) of ($292), $663, $91, and $274 million, respectively. As such, I believe AGNC’s TBA MBS and interest rate swaps slightly underperformed my expectations while the company’s U.S. Treasury securities slightly outperformed my expectations. AGNC’s performance regarding the company’s interest rate swaptions were basically an “exact match” to my expectations. Regarding AGNC’s interest rate swaps, I projected the company would modestly increase its net (short) position during the first quarter of 2018. However, AGNC only very slightly increased the company’s net (short) position which ultimately led to a lower net valuation gain versus my projection. However, I correctly anticipated that AGNC’s net periodic interest rate swaps expense would switch to net income by the end of the quarter (an important takeaway).

Fifth, let us discuss AGNCs MBS/investment portfolio. When combining AGNC’s “gain (loss) on sale of investment securities, net” (see boxed blue reference “3” in Table 1 above), “unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities measured at fair market value (“FMV”) through net income, net” (see boxed blue reference “5a”), and “unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net” (see boxed blue reference“5b”) accounts together, I projected the company would report a net valuation loss of ($1.16) billion in regards to the company’s entire investment portfolio. In comparison, AGNC reported a combined net valuation loss of ($1.15) billion. In my professional opinion, these three accounts should really be looked at as one combined account. Due to the sheer size of AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio as of 3/31/2018 ($55.7 billion), I believe only having a ($14) million variance within these three combined accounts is an extremely hard feat to accomplish. Simply put, this was basically another exact match and merely a financial reporting classification variance when broken out into the three separate accounts. A more detailed analysis regarding AGNC’s investment portfolio is provided in the next section of the article.

Finally, my projection for AGNC’s management fee income, compensation expense (formerly management fees), and operating expense accounts was $3, $11, and $7 million, respectively. In comparison, AGNC reported management fee income, compensation expense, and operating expenses of $4, $10, and $8 million, respectively. Since there were no notable surprises within these three accounts, further discussion is deemed unwarranted.

When all accounts are combined, I projected AGNC would report a comprehensive loss of ($129) million during the first quarter of 2018. In comparison, AGNC reported a comprehensive loss of ($197) million. A ($68) million variance regarding AGNC’s comprehensive loss for the first quarter of 2018 versus my projection was well within my stated range and should be viewed as a very minor-minor underperformance.

When including projections within AGNC’s asset and equity sections of the balance sheet, this ultimately led to the company reporting a tangible BV of $18.63 per common share versus my projection of $18.70 per common share. A $0.07 per common share variance regarding AGNC’s tangible BV as of 3/31/2018 versus my projection was well within my stated range and should also be viewed as a very minor-minor underperformance.

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my previously disclosed quarterly projections “stacked-up” to AGNC’s actual results (continue to be the only contributor to provide this type of projection analysis/insight). I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. With that being said, let me briefly highlight some quarterly compositional changes that occurred within AGNC’s MBS and derivatives portfolios.

MBS Portfolio Considerations:

AGNC slightly increased the company’s on-balance sheet MBS portfolio while decreasing its off-balance sheet net long TBA MBS position during the first quarter of 2018. As such, AGNC’s non-tangible “at-risk” (total) leverage remained relatively unchanged during the quarter (7.7x as of 3/31/2018 versus 7.6x as of 12/31/2017). The very slight increase in at-risk (total) leverage was mainly due to a reduction in stockholders’ equity from the “fair market value” (“FMV”) decreases of AGNC’s MBS/investment portfolio. To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s on- and off-balance sheet MBS portfolio during the first quarter of 2018, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – AGNC MBS Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (3/31/2018 Versus 12/31/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all calculated figures and percentages)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, when comparing AGNC’s portfolio as of 3/31/2018 versus 12/31/2017, the company had a net par value increase (decrease) in its 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 2.5%, 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of ($1.1), $0.3, ($0.1), ($0.1), less than ($0.1), $0, and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($1.0) billion. AGNC had a net par value increase (decrease) in the company’s 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings with a 3.0%, 3.5%, 4.0%, 4.5%, 5.0%, and 5.5% coupon of ($0.6), $0.2, ($0.5), ($0.1), less than ($0.1), and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When all 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings are combined, this was a quarterly net par value decrease of ($1.0) billion (rounded).

Since it would appear AGNC reduced some lower coupon fixed-rate agency MBS during the first quarter of 2018 (which typically have higher durations), I believe management has tentatively come to the conclusion higher mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields will be prevalent during 2018. As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically fixed-rate agency MBS portfolios with higher coupons “mitigate” the severity of valuation losses in a rising interest rate environment. As will be discussed below, management also continued to have a cautious risk management strategy as 2018 progressed which “enforces” the recent changes to AGNC’s MBS portfolio.

Derivatives Portfolio Considerations:

During the first quarter of 2018, AGNC slightly increased the company’s hedging coverage ratio by altering the underlying composition of its derivatives portfolio. To show the compositional changes to AGNC’s derivatives portfolio during the first quarter of 2018, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – AGNC Derivatives Portfolio Quarterly Compositional Changes (3/31/2018 Versus 12/31/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, AGNC had a hedging coverage ratio of 97% as of 12/31/2017. AGNC’s hedging coverage ratio slightly increased to 103% as of 3/31/2018. As I have highlighted in various prior mREIT articles, typically a derivatives portfolio with a higher hedging coverage ratio mitigates the severity of BV losses in a rising interest rate environment. This is the main reason why AGNC reported a less severe decrease in BV when compared to ARR, ORC, and CYS during the first quarter of 2018. Of course, other factors are at play but I will keep it simple for purposes of this discussion.

AGNC proportionately increased the company’s net (short) position in interest rate payer swaps and swaptions while decreasing its net (short) U.S. Treasury securities during the first quarter of 2018. The weighted average tenor/maturity of AGNC’s derivatives portfolio slightly decreased from 5.8 years as of 12/31/2017 to 5.6 years as of 3/31/2018. As stated earlier, I was a bit surprised AGNC did not add a greater amount of interest rate payer swaps during the first quarter of 2018 as the yield curve continued to flatten (more effectively mitigates a rise in borrowing costs).

Conclusions Drawn:

I believe AGNC’s results for the first quarter of 2018 were mainly as expected when compared to my projections (some could argue a very minor-minor underperformance when it comes to BV fluctuations). When all accounts are combined, I projected AGNC would report a comprehensive loss of ($129) million during the first quarter of 2018. In comparison, AGNC reported a comprehensive loss of ($197) million. All the accounts I projected were fairly close-very close to actual reported results (including when combining the three MBS/investment portfolio accounts).

I believe AGNC’s performance, when compared to the six other mREIT peers discussed earlier, was about average. However, when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, I believe AGNC outperformed ARR, CYS, and ORC when it came to BV fluctuations (which I correctly projected in previous articles). This was mainly due to management’s cautious viewpoint regarding AGNC’s risk management strategy via a continued high hedging coverage ratio during the first quarter of 2018. This high hedging coverage ratio has continued to be a wise decision as mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields have continued to net increase during the second quarter of 2018 (through 4/27/2018). Simply put, derivative valuation gains have partially mitigated agency/non-agency MBS price decreases within most coupons (especially lower coupons).

When it comes to dividend considerations, I believe AGNC reported another fairly strong quarter. AGNC’s net spread and net dollar roll (“NDR”) income, when excluding the company’s “catch up” premium amortization adjustment, was $0.60 per common share for the first quarter of 2018. While this was a ($0.03) per common share decrease when compared to the prior quarter, this figure was still above AGNC’s combined monthly dividends totaling $0.54 per common share for the first quarter of 2018. I believe this specific metric currently best quantifies AGNC’s “true earnings power” of the company’s investment portfolio (as reiterated by management). AGNC also experienced relatively unchanged quarterly estimated REIT taxable income (“ERTI”) and quarterly ERTI + NDR income figures when compared to the prior quarter. As such, mainly due to these figures/projected figures for the second quarter of 2018, I believe AGNC will declare the following monthly dividends for May-July 2018:

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Common Share Dividend for May 2018: 80%

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Common Share Dividend for June 2018: 75%

Probability of a Stable $0.18 Per Common Share Dividend for July 2018: 75%

However, readers should understand a portion of AGNC’s 2018 dividend will almost certainly be classified as a “return of capital” (“ROC”) distribution due to certain internal revenue code (“IRC”) taxation classifications. Further discussion of this IRC topic is beyond the scope of this particular article.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading above my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 4/27/2018; $20.00 per share), a HOLD when trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (approximately two weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLD since the stock is trading at through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. My current price target for AGNC is approximately $20.00 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This is a ($0.15) per share decrease when compared to my last AGNC article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $18.50 per share. This is also a ($0.15) per share decrease when compared to my last AGNC article.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down” of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, CYS, MTGE, NRZ, ORC, TWO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, ARR, BXMT, CMO, NLY, or NYMT. I am currently long AGNCB, CHMI-A, NYMTN, and TWO-B.