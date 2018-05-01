You Won't Regret Adding This BDC

Unlike most BDCs, Gladstone has managed to significantly increase book value per share through consistent investment gains on its equities portfolio.

Gladstone Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:GAIN) is a small-cap Business Development Corporation (BDC) offering debt financing and equity capital to lower medium-sized enterprises (LMM) in a variety of sectors across the US. The company is gradually increasing its monthly dividend, whilst growing its book value per share through successful investments in the equity of lower middle-market companies across the U S.

Company and Portfolio Overview

GAIN is a small-cap BDC with a current market capitalization of $360 million. It has a total investment portfolio of $566 million (at fair value) across 34 portfolio companies across 17 states.

The BDC targets a larger-than-average exposure to equity instruments of c. 25%, compared to most BDCs which generally limit their equities exposure to 10-15% of their portfolio.

As of December 2017, GAIN’s portfolio is composed of senior secured debt (52%), subordinated secured loans (17%), preferred equity investments (26%), and common equity and equivalent investments (5%).

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

The company generally targets lower middle-market companies, a segment which is less crowded than the middle-market segment, with a focus on manufacturing, business services, distribution, and consumer industries.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

The BDC is managed by Gladstone Management Corporation, a privately owned alternative asset manager which manages 4 listed investment companies' focus on the middle-market lending and real estate sectors, with a total $2 billion in assets under management. The 3 other listed investment companies are:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD ): A BDC providing financing to the lower middle-market sector, similarly to GAIN but with a lower exposure to equity investments.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOOD ): A REIT focused on office, industrial, and medical real estate.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND ): A REIT focused on the farming sector.

Financial Performance and Dividends

GAIN has been able to gradually increase its quarterly net investment income in recent years, thanks to the growing size of its portfolio. This was achieved without aggressive or dilutive share issuances, but through re-investing the gains generated by its equities portfolio.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

GAIN is one of few BDCs which have been able to generate consistent gains from its portfolio, as shown in the graph below, totalling $71 million over the last 3 years. The success is amplified by the higher-than-average size of its equities portfolio, targeting 25% of its total investment portfolio.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

The majority of the investment gains have been retained by the BDC and re-invested in further loans/equities, resulting in a growing NAV per share. This aspect differentiates GAIN from many other BDCs which have experienced flat book value per share (with many experiencing reducing NAV per share).

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

GAIN pays monthly dividends, at a most recent rate of $0.067 per share ($0.201 per quarter) for April/May/June 2018. The company aims to gradually increase its monthly dividends, although the pace of increases remains modest. In addition, it pays special one-off dividends of $0.06 per share, with the most recent one announced to be paid in June 2018.

GAIN’s dividend coverage has been inconsistent in recent years, in part due to the relatively smaller-than-average size of its loan portfolio of 75% (most income/gains generated by the equities portfolio is not included in net investment income). Over the past 12 months, the dividend coverage has averaged a respectable 1.06x, although virtually all the outperformance was concentrated in Q4.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

We believe the increasing book value per share, coupled with higher interest rates and modest dividend increases, will support higher dividend coverage in the coming quarters. We think a dividend cut is very unlikely.

Interest Rates Upside

Similarly to other BDCs, we project GAIN to benefit from gradual increases in the Federal Reserve’s interest rates. The company’s loan portfolio has mostly floating-rate interest (97%), which will result in higher interest income (and NII) as LIBOR increases. However, GAIN’s larger-than-average equities portfolio should be negatively impacted by higher rates, as this increases the portfolio companies' funding costs and reduces valuations (higher interest rates generally lead to higher valuation discount rates).

GAIN’s management does not provide an estimated NII impact from higher interest rates, not the valuation impact on its equity portfolio. Based on the company disclosures, we estimate a 1.0% increase in LIBOR would result in a c. $2 million increase in annual NII (equivalent to c. 9% of 2017 total NII). The impact on the equities portfolio is harder to estimate based on the company’s disclosures, and is dependent on the valuation methodologies used by the company (DCF, multiple, recent transactions, etc.)

Since 31st December, 2017, 3-month LIBOR has increased by 0.66%, following a 0.70% increase over the course of 2017. Based on guidance provided by the Federal Reserve, we expect LIBOR to increase by a further 0.5-1.0% by the end of 2018.

Valuation Considerations and Conclusion

GAIN currently offers a 7.1% dividend yield (excluding special dividends), below the peer average of 9.4%. It trades at 14.6x 2017 NII, which is significantly higher than the peer average of 10.6x. However, this is partly due to the significant gains that this BDC records below the NII line. Once these are included, GAIN trades at a 7.3x P/E ratio, significantly lower than the peer average of 13.2x (with the earnings of several peers affected by negative investment gains recorded below the NII line).

Moreover, the stock trades at only 1.07x book value, slightly higher than the peer average of 1.02x.

Source: Earnings Reports, Pandora Capital

Based on the above, we believe the company’s valuation is attractive and rate GAIN a BUY. Federal Reserve announcements related to interest rates are expected to continue to drive volatility in the stock market, offering opportunities to purchase additional GAIN stock at attractive prices. As such, we suggest to retain flexibility to increase one’s exposure to GAIN (and other BDCs) when market opportunities present themselves in coming months.

The company’s results for Q1 2018 will be released on May 15th.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GAIN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.