3 Things In Biotech, April 30: Another ADC, Another Breakthrough, Another Immunotherapy

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about! Here is some more information if you're curious.

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

ImmunoGen finalizes recruitment into a pivotal study and guides on data

Company: ImmunoGen (IMGN)

Therapy: Mirvetuximab soravtansine

Disease: Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

News: IMGN announced that their Phase 3, registrational trial called FORWARD I has recently completed accrual. This trial is comparing physician's choice chemotherapy to treatment with their folate receptor-directed antibody drug conjugate mirvetuximab soravtansine in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The company now expects top line findings in the first half of 2019.

Looking forward: These results can't come soon enough for patients with platinum-resistant disease. Often, these are the patients with ovarian cancer who have been through the most lines of chemotherapy and have very few options left. It's one area where the PARP inhibitors have yet to touch down in a meaningful way (TOPACIO study notwithstanding, and those are still early data). It is for that reason that I'm really rooting for IMGN here.

As for investing strategy, this kind of thing can wait as it simmers toward late 2019.

Omeros gets recognized as a breakthrough... again

Company: Omeros Corporation (OMER)

Therapy: OMS-721

Disease: Thrombotic microangiopathy

News: OMER announced that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to their experimental treatment for stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. This marks the second Breakthrough Therapy designation for the drug. This designation has the potential to substantially reduce the time through the regulatory pathway for this drug. It was granted based on findings from a Phase 2 trial in patients with persistent microangiopathy, demonstrating a pretty clear improvement in survival over historical controls, and improvement in various markers of the disease.

Looking forward: Mark another check for OMS-721 in the "reasons you should be paying attention to OMER." Quite a few people are hyped about this company, and I feel that this drug makes much of that hype justified. As for this news, I'm not terribly surprised. Complications of stem cell transplantation continue to be a major plague in oncology, and so there is still a lot of aggressive research ongoing to find better treatment options.

If you're not paying attention to OMER, I think you should be.

Corvus moves into humans with its CD73-based combinations

Company: Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

Therapy: CPI-006

Disease: Various solid tumors

News: CRVS announced the initiation of a Phase 1/1b clinical trial involving their anti-CD73 antibody CPI-006. This trial contains three arms evaluating the safety and efficacy of CPI-006 alone, CPI-006 with CRVS's adenosine A2A receptor inhibitor CPI-444, and CPI-006 in combination with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) pembrolizumab. Aside from safety, the study will assess response rates and other cancer-related efficacy endpoints for these combinations. It may enroll up to 350 patients.

Looking forward: This is a potentially rather large Phase 1 trial! And I imagine the CRVS shareholders are excited about the combination of CPI-006 with pembrolizumab, as to many this signals the big pharma's "obvious" interest in their tech. I would caution against being too optimistic about a major partnership here, though, as the big players have been quick to partner their drugs with practically everything, since they're so safe that there is a reasonable expectation that it's feasible. But still, this is an interesting development, and a study of this size might have some cooler-than-usual results come out of it.

Still, it is much too early to buy on this news alone. Check out CRVS, I'd say, but there's still time for this news to make an impact.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

As I mentioned above, I am now collaborating with Avisol Capital Partners on their Marketplace service known as the Total Pharma Tracker (TPT). Some of my work will be available to TPT subscribers either exclusively, or in advance. I will also collaborate in developing watchlists and other investment essentials. Please subscribe to TPT by clicking on this link - Total Pharma Tracker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.