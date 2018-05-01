Why Are You So Scared Of These New ETFs?

Investors often wait for a few years of price performance but this practice can lead to chasing returns.

I count at least 90 new ETFs that have hit the market in 2018 (as of April 30th). The offerings are diverse. One ETF (DRIV) uses AI to select stocks involved in autonomous and electric vehicles while another tracks US companies, which are veteran- and military-friendly (VETS). I have found that many investors are nervous of investing in new ETFs. I would like to address a few of these concerns and then highlight some of my favorite new ETFs.

ETF Concern #1: Trading Volume Is Low

Some investors worry about low ETF trading volume because they feel it implies a lack of liquidity. It is important to realize that you cannot make assumptions about ETF liquidity the same as you can a stock. An ETF that trades $100,000 per day might be able to easily handle an order of $100 million in a single day with low slippage while you may only be able to comfortably trade around $10,000 in comparable stock. What is the difference?

The trading volume of an ETF is not indicative of its true liquidity. The underlying instrument is what determines the liquidity. Consider how this would work with a fictional ETF, which holds a single stock – Apple (AAPL).

The shares of Apple stock are worth $166 each and the average trading volume is around 38 million. This translates into a daily turnover of $6.3 billion.

Assume I create my Apple ETF that only trades about $1,660 per day. ETF share price is also $166, so only 10 shares trade per day.

Is my ETF illiquid? What will happen if you place a limit order for $1,000,000 directly in my ETF?

I, as the ETF provider, will simply fill the large order with any available ETF shares I may have in inventory and then I will buy more shares of Apple to create additional ETF shares.

The ETF has the same liquidity as the underlying, although the bid/ask spread might be a bit wider in the ETF.

ETF Concern #2: AUM Is Small

Investors may be concerned that if a fund has too low of AUM it may not survive. What happens when an ETF de-lists? It liquidates at fair market value. This isn’t like a company de-listing because the ETF derives its value from the underlying. Still using my Apple ETF as an example, shares will closely track Apple until it is liquidated and then you get the price of Apple shares in your account. Not a big deal.

Imagine what would happen if the ETF announced it was liquidating and somehow this made share prices drop by 50%. That means you could buy shares of Apple at $83 (indirectly through the ETF) and then receive $166 in cash when the fund is liquidated. That doesn’t make any sense and is why it doesn't work that way.

If, for some reason the fund de-lists, don't worry. You can either sell when it is announced or you can wait and get the cash put in your account when the ETF is liquidated.

Also remember that ETFs take a couple of years to gain traction. People who point fingers at ETFs in the first 3 months and claim that low AUM is some sign that the fund will liquidate clearly do not understand the life cycle of these funds. It takes time for the bigger investment firms to pick them up.

ETF Concern #3: No Track Record

There are a lot of reasons to invest in an ETF but buying it based on the trailing 2 or 3-year performance is not a good idea in my opinion. Why not?

If you buy ETFs based merely on the past few years of performance, you might be buying based on momentum. This would have you buying high tech in 1999 and staying away from Warren Buffett since his value approach underperformed during this period.

Remember that sectors and styles perform in cycles. If you chase recent performance, you may be buying at exactly the wrong time when a certain style is overvalued and is soon to consolidate. This may not be the case if you have a fund that can generate consistent alpha. But you have no way of determining this by looking at a few trailing years of price action. A much better way is to carefully examine the long-term investment opportunity. How can you do this?

Read the prospectus.

Understand the methodology.

Discover what is actually driving the returns of the fund.

If possible, test the underlying principals with a portfolio simulation platform (or read articles by a researcher who can).

Look at the underlying index over the past 10 or 20 years if available.

Doing so will allow you to confidently invest in new ETFs without waiting for a few years of price history – which may not help you a lot anyways.

My Recommended Shortlist Of New ETFs

I will list these ETFs in order of inception date.

Bernstein U.S. Research Fund (BERN) – Inception Oct 16, 2017

Bernstein is an independent sell-side research firm. They are a highly respected group of analysts whose 'outperform' ratings... actually outperform the market. They have put their reputation on the line by creating a highly transparent fund, which will show the value of their ratings coupled with an alpha model. You can read more about the Bernstein U.S. Research Fund here.

BERN data by YCharts

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV) – Inception Nov 28, 2017

This S&P 500 (SPY) fund seeks sustainable high dividends by using the two-factor process of free cash flow yield and dividend yield. Free cash flow yield is an incredibly important concept that has been linked to long-term outperformance and fewer dividend cuts. You can read about free cash flow yield here.

In addition to this, SPDV equal-weights positions in the fund and attempts to hold each sector equal-weight (provided there are at least 5 dividend-paying stocks in that S&P 500 sector). If you haven’t picked up shares of SPDV yet, I highly recommend it, and especially if you are currently holding shares of the ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG). Read about my showdown between these two S&P 500 high dividend yield funds here.

Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Target Income ETF (KNG) – Inception Mar 26, 2018

Do you like investing with the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL)? Do you find that the current income is too low? KNG is an exciting new ETF that writes short-term call options on a small portion of the fund (max of 20% but currently around 10%). This means that you get almost all of the potential for capital appreciation while at the same boosting income to the target of the S&P 500 dividend yield plus 3%.

You will definitely want to read about this Dividend Aristocrat ETF with a whopping big yield here.

Summary

An ETF with few shares being traded does not mean the fund has low liquidity – that is determined by the underlying holdings. An ETF with low AUM is also no reason for concern in the first couple of years. Waiting until the fund has a few years of trading history will not tell you much about the long-term potential of the fund.

A fund that doesn't take off may eventually delist. It will liquidate at market value. This is not a big deal although a little annoying. But staying on the sidelines can prevent you from investing in some of the most innovative and interesting funds in the market. I highly encourage you to perform research into what drives these new fund and invest with the top ideas.

Which new ETFs do you have your eye on?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.