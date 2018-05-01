Citigroup Vs. JPMorgan And Bank Of America: Cheap, But Slow

Down 15% from the recent high ($ 80 end January), Citigroup (C) is cheaper on current and forward earnings than either Bank of America (BAC) or JPMorgan (JPM).

BAC is trading on 11.7x 2018 and 9.0x 2020 and JPM is on 12.2 and 10.0x these years (using Bloomberg Consensus EPS). Citi is selling for 10.5x and 7.9x - markedly cheaper with, in fact, stronger EPS growth.

What's the problem? The answer is simple: weaker growth. Here is a summary slide form Citi's 1Q'18 presentation.

A Citi bull might point out that BAC's revenue growth at 3.9% Y/Y in Q1 was in the same ballpark as Citi. Yes, but BAC's cost growth was - 0.7%, while Citi's at 2.3% was only a small way behind revenue growth (actually 2.8%, rounded up to 3% in the table above).

So on operating leverage gains, Citi is the weakest of the three in this quarter, and of course this has been the case for some time now. The table below shows these dynamics, indexing revenue to 100.

Source: Company Data

Sure, JPM saw heavy trading gains as well as "others" in the revenue line in 1Q so the underlying, quality income lines were not as strong as we see in the table. Still, it's obvious that Citi is not producing anything like the operating dynamism of BAC and JPM. It's important to note that BAC's gains in operating leverage are finite, but they should last out to 2020 at least.

On top of the less convincing picture at the pre-provision level, Citi saw its credit costs increase whereas they fell in its two peers. This opens out the gap in growth at the pre-tax level even further.

Source: Company Data

Here is the whole story of revenue, costs and LLP developments presetned graphically, which shows the greater dynamism in BAC and JPM vs C.

Source: Company Data

It's of some comfort that the outlook for credit costs is contained and the market will look for these to come down. CFO John Gerspach had this to say on the call for 1Q numbers.

Yes, actually, we continue to see credit performing very, very well, whether it be in the North America businesses or in Mexico or in Asia when it comes to consumer. When you take a look at that slide, I think it's 7, and it's been pretty stable across the board. And as we look into the delinquencies, which we give you at least insight into the 90-day delinquencies, we don't see anything bumping up. So we feel pretty good about the credit picture across the consumer business. And in like fashion, we feel really good about the credit performance of our ICG portfolio as well. As I mentioned, 80% of our portfolio is investment-grade, and that's clearly the way that the ICG loan book has been performing.

What's the real problem at Citi?

The real problem at Citi in terms of it not keeping up with peers is that its top line is subdued. CEO Michael Corbat described revenue growth as "solid" in 1Q but this analyst would dispute that description. 2.8% is behind global GDP growth and behind nominal US GDP growth. Citi's growth is "subdued". While BAC is growing its revenues at only a marginally higher rate, it is getting more value out of this with its cost leverage dynamics at the current time.

Citi's slow coach revenue status is perplexing because of its significant exposure to Emerging markets. It just ain't happening right now.

Conclusion

Citi's rapid EPS growth prospects are heavily dependent on buybacks, whereas in JPM and BAC these enhance stronger bottom line growth anyway. I see no imminent catalysts for Citi to power forward and did not get the impression on the call that management think this is going to happen. However, Citi's discount in PE terms is meaningful and I will remain long. I expect the shareholder base to get impatient before very much longer as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.