Wall Street Breakfast: Greenback Turns Positive For 2018

Stocks

BP +0.5% premarket as underlying replacement cost profit surged 71% to $2.6B in Q1, driven by a recovery in oil and gas prices and rapid growth in output. BP's first-quarter production rose to 3.7M barrels per day, up 6% from the period a year ago, with a nearly 25% rise in oil prices over the past year lifting revenue for oil companies.

Confirming earlier reports, Boeing (NYSE:BA) said it will buy aerospace parts company KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) for an enterprise value of $4.25B, but the deal is contingent upon the successful divestment of its Energy Services Group business. More acquisitions? Boeing has reportedly held talks with parts maker Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) and is in discussions about a joint venture with Embraer's (NYSE:ERJ) commercial jets. KLXI -5% premarket.

Monthly auto sales this morning won't include numbers from General Motors (NYSE:GM) as the carmaker ditches the figures in favor of quarterly reporting. GM posits that the industry would be better off without the monthly reading as the cutthroat nature of the auto business contributes to short-term fluctuations that aren't indicative of legitimate trends.

As the closely watched "vertical merger" case wrapped up in court, Judge Richard Leon indicated that he could be considering a decision that wasn’t a clear approval or blocking of AT&T's (NYSE:T) Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) deal. He asked about the possibility of imposing a remedy, like saying the $85B acquisition could go forward if the companies sell a particular asset. A decision should come on June 12.

Bitcoin has "elements of all of the different asset classes," according to CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo, stating that the popular cryptocurrency is part currency, part security and part digital coin. "At the end of the day, it's for Congress, and not regulators, to decide whether new policies should be evolved for these new asset classes... I don’t see it being resolved any time soon."

Twitter has announced more than 30 new partnerships, bringing original shows from NBCUniversal (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Disney (NYSE:DIS), Viacom (NYSE:VIA) and others to its platform. Daily video views have doubled over the past year and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) hopes the premium programming will attract new advertisers and audiences.

Amid reported clashes with parent Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) over strategy and its approach to personal data, WhatsApp founder Jan Koum is exiting his role as Facebook director and CEO of WhatsApp. The move follows the departure last year of fellow WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton, who has since been publicly critical of the social media giant. Facebook bought WhatsApp for $22B in 2014.

Investors and analysts are making some final predictions ahead of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings report today, which could feature light iPhone sales and a record-breaking capital allocation announcement. "[Apple] still enjoys the biggest weighting in both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 and therefore wields tremendous influence over the broader price action," declared Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.

