Vertex Pharmaceuticals Heads Toward An Important Tipping Point

Issues related to valuation need to be considered, however, along with all the usual uncertainties about future growth.

Introduction - Vertex as focused drug developer

Many years of work and focus have led Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) toward what could be a truly solid, strong growth story. There are valuation issues, discussed later in the article. After years of frustration, VRTX is building out a franchise of interlocking drug combinations that are the first to directly treat the serious orphan disease of cystic fibrosis. In building and strengthening this program this way, and also collaborating to prepare for gene editing or RNA-based treatments some day, the company is creating a potentially dynamic profit stream. This is similar to what Gilead (GILD) has done in HIV/AIDS, but I cannot think of any other similar example of interlocking, improving drug combinations that could go on for many years in pharma/biotech history. I have to go to the best tech companies such as Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), which keep building on their strengths and extending them to create new products out of older ones, to find this sort of synergy. The tipping point referred to in the title is that VRTX is both getting close to almost complete dominance of the lucrative CF field (no guarantees!), while also gaining expertise in next-gen gene-based or RNA therapies. So, it may attain a monopoly in CF for many years, a rare achievement indeed.

The stock chart is relatively steady in its uptrend except for the bursting post-Y2K bubble:

There is room for further price consolidation within a structural uptrend, so the stock may still be ahead of itself even if its primary trend is yet higher. This view would be consistent with my general sense to target a market bottom around the traditional August through October period, but any individual stock can go anywhere at any time.

Thus, I present VRTX as a stock that is heavily owned by funds and other institutions, but only has about 5% of its ownership by individuals and thus could move up if and when individuals start to buy the stock as they do AAPL and AMZN.

Next, the VRTX story and top-down strategy.

VRTX: a comprehensive growth plan

VRTX had a record-setting first-year sales of Incivek for hepatitis C several years ago, but almost unbelievably that mega-success was soon followed by the drug being worthless. What happened? Gilead, AbbVie (ABBV) and others came out with next-generation products. But VRTX had other irons in the fire, and now dominates treatments for the orphan disease cystic fibrosis, a serious genetic disease which begins to afflict sufferers when they are young. VRTX believes that the US, EU and Australia have 75,000 CF patients, of which 45% are now eligible to be treated by a drug developed and marketed by VRTX. In contrast, all other drug companies have zero, zilch, nada drugs on the market to treat CF, just drugs such as antibiotics to treat complications. This is an unprecedented level of dominance, and no competitors are close to commercializing anything. As VRTX drugs treat more and more patients, it becomes more and more difficult for a competitor to even round up enough patients to complete a Phase 3 clinical trial program. Whereas, all VRTX has to do for a trial is either tell patients on a VRTX drug that it wants to try what it thinks is a better one on them (at no charge for any medical services during the trial period), or it can do to its database of patients who were intolerant of a VRTX drug and offer them something VRTX believes they will tolerate. It's quite a practical advantage for VRTX, and it means that most smaller companies with new compounds for CF will want to present their data to VRTX for further development.

This advantage carries an indefinable but significant valuation weight that is not measured by traditional metrics such as P/E or price/sales.

VRTX's three CF drugs are:

Kalydeco (ivacaftor)

Orkambi (ivacaftor + lumacaftor)

Symdeko (ivacaftor + tezacaftor).

Slide 4 of VRTX's earnings presentation reviews its estimates of numbers of patients its drugs can treat. In the real world, different regulatory agencies in different companies periodically provide approvals to treat younger patients (testing begins with older patients), as well as major approvals of new drugs. This produces gradual increases in the theoretical percentage of patients eligible for approval that doctors will actually prescribe for and for which insurers will provide reimbursement.

VRTX has two major growth plans for this evolving line of oral drugs. One involves two different 3-drug combos, each with one new chemical agent paired with Symdeko. Both combos are or are about to be moving along this year with two Phase 3 studies each, or 4 Phase 3 studies in all. Unlike many cancer drugs, enrollment can occur quickly and the studies are often fairly brief, like old-fashioned hypertension studies. So I hope for FDA approval around 2021 for one or both 3-drug combos.

If one or both 3-drug combos gets approved timely, then VRTX projects that when all the age-related and other CF approvals are obtained, its drugs will be approved for 68,000 patients (current total and growing, as patients live longer), about 90% of all CF patients in its designated marketing territories.

That's part one of the engulf-suppress competition strategy in CF.

Part 2 is a continual flow of new drugs and combinations, providing greater efficacy and/or fewer side effects, dosing advantages, etc., all tied in to a patent extension strategy.

To this end, VRTX did a deal with Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) to obtain what is now VX-561, a "deuterated" version of Kalydeco with longer activity that should transform the drug to a once-daily from twice-a-day drug. As a blemish on the VRTX management team, it said in the 10-K that it expected Phase 3 trials with '561' and two other drugs to begin this year (p. 3). But VRTX surprised negatively when in the conference call, it said that the FDA is viewing 561 as a new entity, not just a minor redo of ivacaftor. So even though Q1 operating results beat expectations, the company did not guide higher for 2018, and the mess-up with 561 led traders to send the stock down; quite reasonably in my view. (I bought the dip, though not at the very bottom of the sell-off.)

Beyond 561, VRTX has other compounds in early stages of development. I am sure that its plans include doing its best to move the whole CF complex forward just as GILD has with its HIV compounds.

So the hope is that even though the current marketed and late-stage products, plus everything that VRTX can build around 561, should have many years of patent protection (see pp. 9-10 of 10-K), I give a good weighting to the possibility of yet better patent-protected products to take the oral treatment of CF into the 2030s. The complete list is shown on the pipeline web page.

The future could be bright, but it's also important that VRTX is performing well now in sales and profits despite about a 50% ratio of R&D to sales.

VRTX lights it up operationally

A little background info in interpreting VRTX's financials. Its key patents were licensed from what is now, or is becoming, the CF Foundation (previously CFFT). I assume about 10% royalties on all sales. Production cost relative to sales should be minimal, perhaps 1-2% if VRTX owned its own production, but possibly higher since it outsources manufacturing to a contract manufacturer. SG&A costs per dollar of sales should also decline steadily as a percentage of sales as VRTX grows within CF.

VRTX's Q1 results were strong. This continues to put the recurring margin misses, when VRTX was smaller, in the rearview mirror. Here are some GAAP numbers:

CF product revenues $638M, up 33% yoy.

R&D expense $311M, a huge 49% of revenues.

EPS $0.81 (down yoy due to a very large one-time payment to VRTX from out-licensing its oncology assets).

VRTX did not change its sales guidance for this year from $2.65-2.80B. This may reflect healthy financial conservatism. But I don't care. Symdeko, approved by the FDA in February, is off to a strong start; I expect sales this year to exceed $2.8B. With such high spending on R&D, higher profits can wait. (Note that AMZN bulls say that profit can wait, and its R&D spending is vastly below that of VRTX as a percentage of sales.)

As of Monday, ETrade shows consensus predicting these EPS and revenue numbers first for 2018, then for 2021:

EPS: $3.19, $9.14

Revenue: $2.8B, $5.3B

Analysts expect rapid revenue growth through 2021; there is no reason to expect growth to stop there in my view, assuming success with at least one 3-drug combo and (probably) with the deuterated 561 next-gen Kalydeco.

Typically, even better than rapid sales growth is that EPS growth is expected to grow even faster than sales. Presumably, that is mostly from R&D shrinking to a more normal level, and secondarily from other economies of scale. This sort of thing looks great to investors if it in fact materializes; and VRTX has, lately, been (finally) meeting these sorts of expectations. So I'm optimistic on this front.

Why CF growth may continue for years; how many is the question before there is a cure

VRTX is showing annualized product sales near $2.6B based on treating about 17,000 patients. This comes to about $150,000 per patient per year in real world use.

In any case, I anticipate that with timely product development success, the substantial majority of the 68,000 patients estimated eligible for treatment in most countries will have insurance coverage, and most of them will be on a VRTX drug. So my optimistic view, incorporating minimal or no competition from Galapagos (GLPG) or others, is that by about 2025, at least 50,000 patients will be on a VRTX drug. If average revenue is still $150K per year, that would imply full-year revenues of $7.5B. Growth after that would be slow except for possible drug price inflation; this might be accomplished with new combinations even where drug prices are controlled by the government.

I think that this could produce as much as $4B per year in after-tax profits assuming that R&D on CF products declined to low levels.

Your own financial projections may vary.

However, modern genetic therapies are expected, at some unknown point in time, to bring this profit stream down, perhaps to low levels. This is where I like VRTX's integrated strategy:

VRTX attempts to lead on next-generation strategies for CF

VRTX has a deal with Moderna Therapeutics for research on an RNA strategy for CF. There does not appear to be much news on this front. More active is a deal with CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) to develop gene editing products for two hematologic diseases. For a small company as VRTX is now, success in even one of these could be meaningful. However, whatever company VRTX may go with, it is key that VRTX learn more, and increasingly more, about the real world uses and potential of gene editing and other future cures or near-cures for CF.

At the end of the day, pharma companies that have relationships with prescribers, and on the other end of the business spectrum have a comprehensive knowledge of the ins and outs of a disease, CF in this case, are preferred development and marketing partners. So even if competition comes in, VRTX appears to be very well positioned in the CF market potentially forever.

What is the present value of VRTX's CF franchise relative to its market cap around $39-40B (stock price $153), but adjusted for all the risks, I think it is a high percentage, possibly nearly all of it.

But I do not think it is undervalued given there are no other known growth drivers, just possibilities. Therefore, the final section briefly presents some other possible growth drivers not mentioned above:

VRTX has at least three other ways to create value

1. Oncology assets

Last year, VRTX booked $230M from Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKKGY) for VRTX's oncology assets, with upside for success. That's a significant upfront payment and shows that VRTX has been much more than a one-trick pony.

2. Out-licensed influenza drug

A second way to bring in revenue is from an influenza treatment that VRTX out-licensed a few years ago to J&J (JNJ), pimodivir. I am unable to project the likelihood of success for this Phase 3 program or revenues to VRTX if it is successful, but anything that JNJ takes into Phase 3 has to be taken seriously. Any revenues VRTX receives from this drug it invented will represent profit. That JNJ may commercialize a drug VRTX invented continues to show its drug development capabilities.

3. Pain

Third, VRTX has two pain candidates, one in Phase 1 and one in Phase 2. The latter has Phase 2a evidence of safety and efficacy. While these are cost centers now, subjectively I respect the company's acumen and give the pain franchise some positive value. This value has to be small relative to VRTX's large cap status at this point, but as with most stocks ranging from Apple and Amazon to highly speculative junior biotechs, having an identifiable catalyst is always nice, even if quite uncertain. More info on the lead candidate, VX-150, is found on the web site.

Risks

Along with all the risks that the company highlights in its 10-K and elsewhere, I think first of trading risks to the stock, given the very high P/E based on current year estimates. VRTX is trading at about 17X projected 2021 EPS, and we know that historically analysts are too optimistic, not too conservative, about forward earnings. Then I think about the non-diversified nature of the company. Is it sensible to assume very good things about the CF franchise and significant success elsewhere? That's a clear and prominent risk no matter how the stock chart looks. Finally, biotech (IBB) is out of favor, and catching falling sector knives when the Fed is reducing liquidity tends to be a difficult strategy.

Concluding points: VRTX as a defensive business but "risk on" stock

Now that I have gone risk off, I will not hold a lot of a volatile stock such as VRTX that incorporates a lot of good things happening some time a few years from now and continuing to happen for many years thereafter. I actually am highly confident (not certain) that at least one of the 3-drug combos that are in or about to begin Phase 3 will be a meaningful commercial success. So I'm looking for a better entry point for a larger position given that confidence.

Since I therefore think that VRTX has an almost guaranteed rapid growth path for the next few years, no matter whether there is a recession in the US, and because it's a perennial takeover candidate, the stock "should" have a cushion on the downside and could spike at any time. Thus, I like to buy dips in this name, and then think about selling rips upward if there is enough profit to make it worth it. So I like to keep a modest position in VRTX most of the time when it's off its highs, and if it drops, I just sit tight.

VRTX has been a pioneer in drug discovery, and has now proven that it can develop and self-market more than one blockbuster. Thus, I give it the benefit of the doubt for future value creation. With very few individual investors owning VRTX, and with few hedge funds doing much to short it (only a 1.4% short interest ratio), perhaps more retail investors will get to know and like this name. That could be a catalyst for sustained higher stock prices.

Greater success with the 3-drug combos, or a path toward reasonably rapid commercialization of VX-561, might just be the trigger. By about 2020 or 2021, I therefore project that VRTX might be a hot stock, reaching the tipping point where individuals see accelerating profit growth and jump on board. At the same time, several other ways to generate profits may be hoving into view, and progress with genetic-related therapies may also be looking more exciting.

In summary, VRTX has a strong focus and potential long-term dominance in CF, and may be able to grow CF sales to very high levels, with increasing net profit margins. This segment may or may not fully justify most or all of the stock's valuation, adjusted for risks. Other ways for the company to win exist and are visible, most notably its two oral non-narcotic pain candidates and its alliance with CRSP. Risks clearly exist based on valuation and competition, but growth stock investors looking for a research and development-oriented, profitable smaller company may want to explore and understand the VRTX story sooner rather than later.

