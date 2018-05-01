BofI Is Inexpensive - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/30/18)

First American Financial is falling along with the not-so-trendy housing sector.

Skechers is going down on concerns about the footwear sector.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, April 30.

Bullish Calls

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA): Cramer likes the stock although the chart looks bad.

BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI): The banks are going up and this stock is inexpensive with a low PE multiple.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK): It is fintech for the insurance business. Cramer likes the stock.

Bearish Calls

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF): Anything close to the housing segment is not working and Cramer does not have the energy to fight the trend.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR): "Laser photonics has been just a nightmare. I can't counsel anything other than don't buy. But I can't have you sell it down here – it's too low."

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS): "CEO Stan Crooke did a good job negotiating that deal. The problem is, first of all, there's competitors coming into that space. But second, a lot of people feel it gave away the upside. I'm not one of those people, but I'm not going to fight the trend. You'll hear that from me a lot in the Lightning Round of late. I can't fight the trend because when things start going down, they don't stop going down."

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX): It's going down on margin concerns and overall trend in the footwear sector. Don't fight the trend.

Corning (NYSE:GLW): People feel that with Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merging, there will not be much requirement for telecom equipment and due to that trend the stock is going down. Cramer does not agree with the thesis.

