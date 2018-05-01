BofI Is Inexpensive - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/30/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, April 30.
Bullish Calls
Alibaba (NYSE:BABA): Cramer likes the stock although the chart looks bad.
BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI): The banks are going up and this stock is inexpensive with a low PE multiple.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK): It is fintech for the insurance business. Cramer likes the stock.
Bearish Calls
First American Financial (NYSE:FAF): Anything close to the housing segment is not working and Cramer does not have the energy to fight the trend.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR): "Laser photonics has been just a nightmare. I can't counsel anything other than don't buy. But I can't have you sell it down here – it's too low."
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS): "CEO Stan Crooke did a good job negotiating that deal. The problem is, first of all, there's competitors coming into that space. But second, a lot of people feel it gave away the upside. I'm not one of those people, but I'm not going to fight the trend. You'll hear that from me a lot in the Lightning Round of late. I can't fight the trend because when things start going down, they don't stop going down."
Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX): It's going down on margin concerns and overall trend in the footwear sector. Don't fight the trend.
Corning (NYSE:GLW): People feel that with Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merging, there will not be much requirement for telecom equipment and due to that trend the stock is going down. Cramer does not agree with the thesis.
