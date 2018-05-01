Positives In The Current Rates Reality: Municipal Basis Points - Q2 2018

By James L. Iselin, Head of Municipal Fixed Income

"The difference between death and taxes is death doesn't get worse every time Congress meets." - Will Rogers

The municipal market had a somewhat bumpy start to the year. Intermediate- to longer-dated securities posted negative returns for the quarter while shorter-dated bonds fared better and were able to squeeze out slightly positive returns in most instances. The big driver of the downturn was simple: rising interest rates. The Treasury market began to sell-off in January as better economic data both in the U.S. and abroad led to an increase in inflation expectations.

In addition, increased Treasury issuance resulting from larger federal deficits combined with less demand from central banks helped push rates higher. Although no one likes to see existing investments go down in value, it is important to remember that higher rates can be a good thing for fixed income investors in the long term.

When Are Rates Going Up? Now.

Over the past 10 years, I have had countless conversations with clients where they asked one simple question: "When are interest rates going to go up?" The fact that they are now rising should be embraced by fixed income investors for a couple of reasons. First, over time, income as opposed to price action is what really drives returns in high-quality fixed income markets. As rates rise, cash flows may be reinvested into higher-yielding securities.

We favor the use of premium coupon bonds where the high income generation offsets the volatility of the principal value of the underlying securities. In addition, if you invest in a preservation-of-capital strategy with an appropriate amount of interest rate risk, you should be well positioned to take advantage of the higher rate environment. A focus on high-quality, short- to intermediate-duration maturities has generally proven to be defensive in challenging markets like the one we saw in the first quarter.

Muni Performance In Perspective

It is also important to put performance in perspective. Broadly speaking, high-quality munis outperformed investment-grade corporate bonds and taxable high yield during the first quarter. Also, with top federal marginal income tax rates for individuals at around 40%, municipal bonds remain a highly tax-efficient way for U.S. investors to allocate to fixed income. With the recently enacted cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions, investing in bonds issued by in-state entities is increasingly valuable for residents of high-income tax states.

Finally, as expected, changes under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act have led to a significant reduction in new issue supply year-to-date when compared to 2017. Our expectation is that total supply for the year will ultimately be down by about 20%, which should create a favorable technical backdrop for the asset class.

Looking forward, we expect to maintain a slightly more cautious view on duration, but believe that munis generally can perform well despite rising rates. We also see another challenging budgetary season, particularly in places like Illinois and New Jersey, where the politics remain confounding. Consequently, our bias is toward higher-quality issuers. With volatility picking up, we believe that active credit decisions will have a higher potential payoff.

The days of the tide lifting all boats are probably behind us. We think that the current market environment is favorable to our relative value approach where every single investment is judged on its own merits and preserving capital is always a primary objective.

