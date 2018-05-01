Student Housing REITs Outline Strategy To Attack Undervaluation

As active developers and effective capital recyclers, student housing REITs are better equipped than most sectors to exploit the NAV discount to create shareholder value.

The sizable disconnect between public and private market real estate values, an endemic issue across many REIT sub-sectors, has forced REITs to re-evaluate their operating and capital allocation strategy.

Student housing REITs were among the worst-performing real estate sectors in 2017 even as private market values increased markedly. Institutional demand for student housing assets has been insatiable.

REIT Rankings: Student Housing

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce readers to one of the fifteen REIT sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives.

Student Housing Sector Overview

Student housing REITs comprise 1% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within our Hoya Capital Student Housing Index, we track the two student housing REITs, which account for roughly $7 billion in market value: American Campus Communities (ACC) and EdR (EDR).

For student housing, "quality" is a function of several factors including the proximity to campus, the quality of the academic institution, and the barriers-to-entry characteristics of the markets each REIT targets. These firms own a mix of on-campus, near-campus, and off-campus facilities, oftentimes in partnership with the university. While real estate ownership is the primary revenue source, these REITs also offer development, consulting, and management services to university partners.

Generally, these REITs target large flagship state universities. While both REITs are diversified across the country, American Campus Communities has more of a west coast "PAC-12" presence, while EDR has a more "SEC" presence, particularly at the University of Kentucky, where EDR has built six projects for the university.

These REITs utilize several different models to create value. The most profitable of these models is the public-private-partnership. A university, in need of new dorms but without the capital to build one, leases land to the REIT, which then builds, owns, and manages the facility. The university gets an annual ground-lease rent check (without deploying any capital) and the students get a new dorm. The university, in turn, guarantees a steady flow of renters. For EDR, this is called the ONE Plan, and for ACC, it's called the ACE Plan. Revenue from these models comprises roughly one-third of total revenue.

The other two-thirds of revenue typically comes from a traditional private off-campus ownership model (sometimes in partnership with a university) which is generally more exposed to supply/demand imbalances and changes in university housing policies. Generally, facilities closer to campus are believed to have higher barriers-to-entry and are less exposed to oversupply or other idiosyncratic risks. Both REITs have undergone a multi-year capital-redeployment towards these higher quality on-campus and near-campus assets.

Bull and Bear Case for Student Housing REITs

A significant percentage of the current housing stock at universities is physically and operationally outdated. The average age of dorm facilities at many universities exceeds 40 years, built for the boomer generation in an era where privacy, connectivity, and amenities in dormitories were afterthoughts. State or endowment funding for student housing is generally a tough sell when budgets are tight and it comes at the expense of other academic programs.

Over the past decade, student housing REITs have built a stellar reputation as the leaders in student housing development and the stalwarts of the public-private-partnership model. Despite the NAV discounts, student housing REITs are expected to remain very active developers and should re-expand the pipeline once the NAV discount dissipates. Below, we outline the three primary reasons that investors are bullish on the sector.

A significant lingering concern for student housing REITs is a negative demographic trend that will continue to put downward pressure on enrollment. The effects of this demographic shift have already been felt in higher education and it has been readily apparent in the fundamentals of student housing REITs. After several years of negative growth in the 18-22 demographic, however, we should see modest growth over the next decade.

Total college enrollment has been declining since the end of the recession. It's important to note, however, that the decline is concentrated in the "lower-quality" institutions including for-profit schools and community colleges. Rising tuition costs and a strong labor market have also contributed to the downward pressure on college enrollment. Below, we see the enrollment trends from the last several years from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

A strong economy, rising wages, and increasingly negative attitudes towards traditional liberal arts college curriculum have also contributed to declining enrollment. According to Pew Research, nearly 40% of Americans now believe that colleges and universities have a negative effect on the country, up sharply from 27% in 2010. Below we outline the three reasons that investors are bearish on the sector.

Recent Share Performance

Student housing REITs were punished in 2017 by investors and analysts after a series of operational missteps, including costly construction delays, a streak of disappointing earnings results, and several downward revisions to guidance and supply/demand fundamentals. The sector returned negative -12% in 2017 compared to a 5% total return in the REIT index. The downside momentum appears to have abated so far this year, as the sector has outperformed the broader index but remains lower by 5% amid pressure on the entire REIT sector.

Student housing REITs have performed quite well since the last earnings report in early February, as there are signs that fundamentals and sentiment may have bottomed at the end of 2017. Both REITs have traded roughly in line so far this year with the slight edge to ACC.

Recent Fundamental Performance

Expectations continue to be low after a series of disappointing earnings misses in early 2017, particularly on the critical third-quarter results that showed sluggish final leasing performance for the 2017/2018 academic year. Downward revisions to full-year guidance in 3Q17 lowered the bar for the mid-year updates over the past two quarters, a low hurdle that these REITs have generally exceeded. ACC reported results that slightly missed FFO estimates, but same-store metrics were roughly in line with expectations and guidance was maintained. EDR beat FFO estimates and also maintained guidance.

The story continues to be about rising supply and slowing enrollment growth in key university markets. For full-year 2017, same-store revenues rose an average of just 2.1% and are guided to rise by just 1.9% in 2018, continuing a trend of deceleration after peaking in 2014 at 4.4%. The culprit to slowing revenue growth has been weakening occupancy, which is lower by roughly 150 bps over last year. Rental rates have remained consistent and firm, rising an average of 3% over last year and are expected to rise by 3.4% during the next leasing cycle. Student housing REIT same-store revenue growth has underperformed the apartment REIT average, though that gap has closed in recent years as apartment rents have cooled.

Core FFO growth has also disappointed in recent years. The robust growth in 2013 and 2014 was powered by external growth funded by equity sold at a NAV premium. Amid broader pressure on REITs since mid-2016, this NAV premium has become a steep NAV discount, forcing these REITs to re-evaluate their capital allocation strategy. ACC grew Core FFO by 2% in 2017 and sees 3% growth in 2018. EDR grew Core FFO by a more robust 7% in 2017, but sees a decline of 2% in 2018.

Topics of Discussion & Broader Themes This Quarter

Over the past quarter and during earnings calls, several key themes and recent developments are being discussed. Overall, there is confidence that the macro tailwind of student housing modernization will continue over the next decade and that tight state budgets will continue to push universities to utilize the public-private-partnership model. On the micro-level, there is continued uneasiness about oversupply and choppy leasing metrics. Incremental this quarter was the increased discussion regarding capital allocation strategy.

1) Private Market Values Remain Firm Despite REIT Selloff

Based on recent transactions in the private market, capitalization rates for student housing assets have compressed, sending values higher, despite this 30% sell-off in student housing REITs over the past two years. Institutional demand for student housing assets remains insatiable. According to National Real Estate Investor, private-market sales of student housing assets totaled roughly $8 billion in 2017, the second-best year ever after $10 billion in 2016. EDR sees a wide discount between private and public market valuations of student housing assets. From the 1Q18 EDR earnings call:

Today, there is a substantial discount between public and private market valuations, with EdR trading at an implied cap rate of around 6.5%, which doesn't include the value for our platform. While the private market is valuing similar assets at cap rates of 5% or less. In early January of this year, over $1 billion of student housing assets trade at these cap rates.

We estimate that student housing REITs currently trade at a 10-20% discount to private market values. As we'll discuss below, this has important implications for capital financing.

2) REITs Outline Gameplan to Address NAV Discount

Most notable on this quarter's earnings calls was the discussion regarding capital allocation strategy. The sizable disconnect between public and private market real estate values, an endemic issue across many REIT sub-sectors, has forced REITs to re-evaluate their operating and capital recycling strategy. EDR detailed their four-pronged strategy to create shareholder value amid this persistent NAV discount.

A few things we are doing to narrow the public-private valuation gap. One, we're communicating recent student housing transactions that demonstrate the 5% or less cap rate trades for assets similar in quality through our off campus portfolio. Two, we still intend to sell additional assets to further demonstrating private market values. We may choose to decide to sell additional asset if this NAV gap persist. Three, we're not a participant in the acquisitions market and have also restrained our off-campus development pipeline. We are assuming that any new capital commitment will be funded through recycling of assets. Being low leveraged is a virtue especially in this type of market. And lastly, we're focused on better communication and execution, trying to minimize any noise from our operations and development activities. Hopefully, the public market discount to private market valuations will narrow in the near future.”

ACC outlined a similar approach on their earnings call. We think that this is an effective strategy that will create shareholder value, given these REITs' track record as effective capital recyclers. Interestingly, stock buybacks (funded by asset sales) remain a contentious and underutilized strategy by most REITs, including ACC and EDR. When pressed by analysts, EDR management asserted that a buyback program would result in minimal value creation and would be logistically difficult.

On the last earnings call, someone asked whether we could be buying back stock. And our response was well, we could do that, but I think the math was that if bought $400 million of shares back at the current price which we really couldn't do, that’s about 15% of the float, you would only - with that you'd only - with that you'd only increase NAV and FFO per share by 5%, and if you did it with asset - proceeds from asset sales, its only 2% to 3%. So, at this particular time we're not an advocate of buying back shares.

For development-oriented REITs like these that require a liquidity buffer, we understand the resistance to a stock buyback program. So these REITs get a "pass" on this issue, but many other REIT sectors are leaving shareholder value on the table by refusing to engage in share buyback programs when their shares trade at steep NAV discounts.

3) Active Developers Are Well Positioned Relative To Other REITs

Ground-up development has historically been the modus operandi and growth engine for the student housing sector. Unlike acquisition-focused REITs, as active developers, student housing REITs are better equipped than most sectors to exploit the NAV discount to create shareholder value. Development yields are estimated to be 6.25-7%, down from 9%+ yields from several years ago. This modest premium should help keep supply in-check while also allowing these two skilled developers to plow ahead with NAV-accreting projects.

We saw early signs last quarter that ACC and EDR have been forced to scale-back and become more selective in development and acquisition plans. We noted above that ACC plans to dispose of $400 million in assets in 2018 which amounts to a sizable 5% of their total assets. EDR plans to sell up to $225 million in 2018 which amounts to 7% of their assets. While the 2017 and 2018 development pipelines remain robust, it appears that both REITs have scaled back the pipeline for new development.

Last quarter we noted that ACC and EDR are both nearing the conclusion of a multi-year phase of "capital recycling" whereby these REITs have sold lower-quality assets far from campus and redeploying those funds into near-campus and on-campus facilities. It appears that these REITs will again ramp up the disposition activity after a quiet 2016 and 2017.

3) Supply/Demand Fundamentals Remain Challenged

Neither ACC or EDR hid from the fact that 2017 was a rough year for these REITs. While there were some missteps with delays in development projects earlier in 2017, the primary issue over the past six months has been weak leasing trends resulting from unfavorable supply/demand fundamentals. Both ACC and EDR cited similar issues with market-specific oversupply, with EDR appearing to have more significant issues with supply growth. Last quarter, EDR revised up their estimate for 2018 supply growth while revising down their estimate for enrollment growth.

ACC’s supply issues have been less significant and 2018 is expected to see improvement. ACC expects 1.3% supply growth in their markets compared to 1.9% growth in EDR markets. Over the last decade, supply growth has averaged roughly 1.3% of enrollment per year. Supply growth is expected to cool in 2018, consistent with a pullback in a nation-wide pullback in multifamily development. High construction costs, a tougher financing environment, and moderating rent growth are all putting downward pressure on new development.

4) Construction Costs Up Considerably, Impairing Development Yields

Construction costs have significantly outpaced the broader rate of inflation in the post-recession period. Tight construction skilled-labor markets, rising regulatory and zoning costs, and the recent rise in materials costs have resulted in cost inflation exceeding 4% in every year since 2013. ACC commented that it expects costs to continue to rise considerably over the next several years. From the ACC call:

For 2020 deals and beyond, typically we are seeing a 4% to 8% escalation [in construction costs].

Rising construction costs have contributed to the rise in real estate valuations through their effect on replacement costs and by restricting marginal supply growth. Turner Construction releases a construction cost index every quarter. Rising construction costs are a significant concern for developers, as it squeezes development margins. The price of US steel is higher by 40% since last October. Lumber prices, which were affected by the 20% tariff on Canada softwood lumber, are higher by nearly 70% since the start of 2017.

Valuation Of Student Housing REITs

Compared to the other REIT sectors, student housing REITs now appear cheap across all three metrics. Student housing REITs trade at a Free Cash Flow (aka AFFO, FAD, and CAD) discount to the REIT average and appear attractive in the FCF/G metric. As we stated above, the sector trades at an estimated 10-20% discount to NAV.

ACC trades at cheaper valuations compared to EDR, but is expected to grow more slowly over the intermediate term.

Sensitivities To Equities And Interest Rates

Student housing REITs are more "bond-like" than the typical REIT, exhibiting the second highest interest rate sensitivity among REIT sectors. Rising interest rates over the past several months have put considerable downward pressure on valuations. The sector exhibits very little correlation with the S&P 500 and is generally seen as a "defensive" sector that generally outperforms when economic data disappoints.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. (Click to read more information about our methodology.)

Within the sector, we see that both REITs are classified as "Yield REITs" and are generally more bond-like and defensive. Of the two, ACC is more bond-like and exhibits very high sensitivity to interest rates, likely a result of ACC’s more acquisition-focused strategy compared to EDR’s more development focus.

Dividend Yield And Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, student housing REITs rank towards the top, paying an average yield of 4.5%. Student housing REITs pay out 83% of their available cash flow, one of the highest payout ratios of any REIT sector.

EDR and ACC have identical dividend yields, but EDR pays out more than 90% of its free cash flow while ACC pays out a more modest 80%.

Bottom Line: Capital Recycling Strategy Kicks Into Gear

Student housing REITs were among of the worst-performing real estate sectors in 2017 even as private market values increased markedly. Institutional demand for student housing assets has been insatiable. The sizable disconnect between public and private market real estate values, an endemic issue across many REIT sub-sectors, has forced REITs to re-evaluate their operating and capital allocation strategy.

As active developers and effective capital recyclers, student housing REITs are better equipped than most sectors to exploit the NAV discount to create shareholder value. Student housing fundamentals, however, remain challenged. The demographic boom peaked in 2011. A strong economy, rising wages, and increasingly negative attitudes towards college curriculum have pressured enrollment growth. Despite the short-term valuation dislocations, the long-term secular growth story appears intact. Cash-strapped universities will increasingly utilize private-public-partnerships to modernize their aging stock of dormitories to remain competitive.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium- to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We view ACC as the better pick within the sector, attributable to the stronger same-store metrics and slightly more favorable supply/demand dynamics. We note, however, that both of these REITs have historically moved roughly in tandem over time and we would expect similar performance over the long-run. For further analysis on all fifteen real estate sectors and how they all stack up, be sure to check out all of our quarterly updates: Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Single Family Rental, Cell Tower, Apartment, Net Lease, Data Center, Mall, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, and Storage sectors.

