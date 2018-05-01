Stick To The Strong Sectors - Cramer's Mad Money (4/30/18)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, April 30.

The markets were fickle again on Monday as stocks reversed early day gains. Cramer said this market lacks leaders. The banks were up on interest rate hikes but went down as the loan growth slowed down. The industrial stocks gained steam but were punctured by the tariffs. Lastly, the FANG stocks showed leadership but they too went down on Monday.

"It's a motley crew for certain. The utilities, the real estate investment trusts, the oil and oil service stocks, a smattering of domestic companies with no Chinese inputs, some takeovers and the companies that can deliver finely honed upside surprises, like McDonald's this morning (NYSE:MCD) or Visa last week (NYSE:V)," he added.

The positives in the market are the mergers, oil companies and a bunch of upside earnings surprises due to which the market is not crashing and holding its ground. This actually makes it harder for the short-sellers to win. He recommended staying positive on the sectors that are strong.

"First, we have to bet that the good sectors can't stay down for long and the leaders will regain their losses. How can you not want to own the stocks of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) or Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) after those amazing quarters? And yes, I know the charts are bad. Second, if the banks get a big boost from M&A, they are too cheap to ignore," said Cramer. He advised caution on the industrial sector that can get hit further if a US-China trade war escalates. However, if a deal is negotiated, the sector will go up.

"There's always a bull market in this tape; you just need to know where to look," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan reported good earnings and upside guidance but the stock went down as the company took an impairment charge for its Phase 2 program for psoriasis candidate VTP-43742, acquired via its $640M acquisition of Vitae Pharmaceuticals in 2016. Cramer interviewed chairman and CEO Brent Saunders to find out what the drug pipeline for Allergan looks like.

Saunders said that the company's strategic review was done to create shareholder value and all options must be viewed against their current operations. The company has bought back $17B of stock since they sold the generic business to Teva and paid $13B in debt. The company is at their target leverage ratio of 3.2 times and they expect it to go lower.

Saunders said they are seeing good data on their migraine drug. It needs two more studies and 80% of patients are seeing relief in just a few hours. The other depression drug Rapastinel is in Phase 3 and Saunders expects this to be a game changer for depression.

According to Anxiety and Depression Association of America, depression is the leading cause of disability in the US for people between ages 15-44. Rapastinel specifically targets treatment-resistant depression. "Mental health is a huge unmet medical need. Depression, suicidality – we're doing a suicidality study as well with this drug. This could be a game-changer. We're waiting for the data. I'm so excited for it," he concluded.

Sprint (NYSE:S) & T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) merger

After Sprint and T-Mobile announced the merger, the market dumped both the stocks on skepticism of the deal being approved. Cramer thinks the market is getting it wrong.

The bears say that regulators will block this merger as four companies will turn into three which will cost jobs and be bad for consumers. However, T-Mobile argues that the combination of these two companies will create a fierce competition for AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (V) that have a monopoly in government sales. T-Mobile will also be a stronger player in the next generation of 5G networks.

"If anybody in this business deserves the benefit of the doubt, it's John Legere. So when he claims there'll be more investment, more jobs, better service, lower prices, I'm inclined to believe him. It may sound outrageous, but he's delivered on outrageous promises before. I think he'll do it again," said Cramer. He is getting bullish on the deal.

"Sure, the regulators may try to block it — the deal could come down to a court case like AT&T and Time Warner. But unlike those two, Legere is doing everything he can to get this administration on his side by making the argument that a T-Mobile-Sprint merger will be a positive for innovation, for the consumer, and for jobs, even as that's not normally how mergers play out. What can I say? Sounds crazy, but it just might work," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

The market has started loving REITs again? The stock of Ventas went up on good earnings and guidance. Cramer interviewed CEO Debra Cafaro to hear more about the quarter.

After decades of overbuilding, the decline in starts for senior living facilities is working for Ventas and that was the prime reason for good performance in the last quarter. "The Brookdale lease extension that we announced on Friday is really fantastic. It's great for us and it's also positive for our customer Brookdale. The main point is that we extended our lease maturities on about $180M of annual rent out to 2025, and so we have eight more years of lease protection guaranteed by Brookdale," said Cafaro. "We start to see, in 2020, huge growth in the senior population. And so by 2025, this so-called Silver Wave will be rockin' and rollin' and that is really, really positive for us," she added.

Cafaro was excited about their $2B investment in university research facilities and they have partnered with Brown, Yale and Penn. She added that the company's dividend remains solid even above 6% yield.

CEO interview - First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

The stock of First Data went up 18% on earnings and guidance. Cramer interviewed CEO Frank Bisignano to hear about what led to the great performance.

Bisignano said strong cash flow allows the company to make smart acquisitions. "It was very important to make a turn and buy CardConnect, buy BluePay. Those were fast growth companies in a fast growth area and they've paid off handsomely," he added. The company is also strengthening its balance sheet and paying down debt.

Apart from the merchant acquisition business, First Data is also providing services like fraud detection and enable e-commerce. Cramer questioned Bisignano about bitcoin to which he replied it will be made available if the customers want it.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC): The defense stocks have given up gains but NOC is still good.

Willams Partners (NYSE:WPZ): Cramer is gun-shy of the group. The three stocks he thinks are good are WPZ, EPD, MMP.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI): The market has turned its back on anything industrial due to trade discussions.

