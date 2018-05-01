Bitcoin Is Back - So, Is The Bear Market Finally Over?

Despite the various short-term setbacks, the long-term image continues to look very productive for Bitcoin and other major coins in the cryptocurrency complex.

Many altcoins have performed even better, with Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Tron, and others skyrocketing by 100%, 200% or more in the past few weeks alone.

Is the Bitcoin Bull Market Really Back?

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has surged by nearly 50% in recent weeks after hitting a double bottom around the $6-6.5K level. And it’s not just Bitcoin, many of the popular digital asset names have skyrocketed over the past few weeks.

In fact, after putting out my “Bitcoin Is Back” article on April 14th, in which I mentioned that a tradeable short-term bottom in cryptocurrencies is likely in Ripple (XRP-USD), which had been up by about 50%, Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) had doubled, and so on. Incredibly, if we look back to early April, we can see that many of the major altcoins like Tron (TRX-USD), Cardano (ADA-USD), and others had doubled, or even tripled, inside a 3-week period.

So, is this it then? Has the cryptocurrency complex finally found its bottom? Or is there still more pain ahead for the digital asset world?

Cryptocurrencies Come Roaring Back

The digital asset that stands out most for me over the past month is Bitcoin Cash. It is the number 4 digital currency by market cap with a valuation of over $20 billion. Bitcoin Cash also has great infrastructure and has very promising functionality prospects. BCH had cratered to just $600 on April 6th, yet on April 24th, it reached nearly $1,600. That’s about a 167% increase in only two and a half weeks - just incredible! That’s better than a 3-to-1 outperformance in relation to Bitcoin’s gain in that time, which is about 47%.

This is all great, but a pressing question on the minds of many market participants is whether these gains are sustainable. So, let’s look at a few key factors to see what we can expect from Bitcoin and major altcoins going forward.

The 17 Millionth Bitcoin

Have you heard? The 17 millionth Bitcoin has been mined. Why is this important? Because there is a finite number of Bitcoins that can ever be mined, and with fewer than 4 million Bitcoins left to be mined, demand is likely to outweigh supply going forward. Moreover, the more Bitcoins that there are in circulation, the more difficult they become to mine. So, the perception of scarcity should provide additional support in the future.

Future Catalysts

Bitcoin’s limited supply is just one of the numerous possible catalysts that are very likely to propel prices much higher long term. Other prominent factors that should serve as powerful catalysts to drive Bitcoin prices long term include but are not limited to:

Institutional Interest - Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency complex is an unusual asset class, as it has reached significant valuations, while staying mostly decoupled from Wall Street and large institutional investors. In fact, most of the institutional money recently introduced to Bitcoin via futures trading has been actively betting against Bitcoin in recent months.

However, this does not mean that the situation will stay this way indefinitely. Eventually, large sums of institutional capital will likely flood the cryptocurrency market, which will drive valuations to new all-time highs.

Improved Regulatory Atmosphere - What’s stopping many retail and institutional buyers from joining the Bitcoin party? Amongst other elements, it’s the lack of transparency rampant in the industry that breeds mistrust and prevents many market participants from investing in the digital asset space.

The U.S. and many other world governments are working on introducing balanced regulation for the digital asset industry. I am not a proponent of big government and overregulating industry. But in this case I agree, the Bitcoin arena must be regulated. There are simply too many instances where investors get burned by scams, hacks, and other factors associated with lax regulation standards.

Increased Popularity - In recent months, Bitcoin has gone through a period of declining popularity. It’s no longer being discussed on CNBC and Bloomberg every other minute, blockchain wallets are not being opened as rapidly as they once were, and Google, Twitter, Facebook, and others have even introduced cryptocurrency ad bans in recent months.

The loss of popularity has been an instrumental factor in Bitcoin’s decline. But if you believe this is anything but a transient issue, you likely have a surprise coming your way. Bitcoin will rise again, and the next time around, the wave of its popularity is likely to drive the price a lot higher than $20K.

Bitcoin is not a traditional asset, therefore its valuation is essentially determined by supply, demand, and sentiment. With increased popularity sentiment improves, drives demand, and Bitcoin’s price goes higher.

Improved Functionality - Increased popularity and improved sentiment go hand in hand with enhanced functionality in Bitcoin and other altcoins. Bitcoin is already being widely regarded as the preeminent form of digital wealth storage. But in time, Bitcoin and other digital tokens have the potential to rival fiat currencies as the choice form of medium of exchange transactional vehicles.

Certain coins like Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin (LTC-USD), and others are designed to be extremely efficient medium of exchange vehicles. They can handle thousands of transactions per second, and they are also secure, convenient, and cheap when compared to government-backed fiat currencies. Bitcoin too recently got an upgrade, as the Lightning Network is up and running and is likely to attract a large user flow in time.

When this phenomenon (the fact that the world can transact without government and central bank intervention) becomes apparent on a global scale, market participants can expect much higher prices for Bitcoin and many other digital assets in the cryptocurrency complex.

Eventual Worldwide Acceptance - The phenomenal price appreciations are likely to come in 5-10 years for Bitcoin. Think of a price target you see for Bitcoin in that time, and you are probably thinking of a number that is too low. The current value of all the fiat money and investible gold in the world is about $95 trillion. The current market cap of the entire cryptocurrency complex is slightly above $400 billion. This is miniscule in context to the world’s money and gold supply and makes up fewer than half of one percent in market value right now. If digital assets are to gain worldwide acceptance, they will effectively compete for the markets currently dominated by gold and fiat, which suggests the value of digital assets should go much higher long term.

At just 10% of the world’s fiat and gold supply value, digital assets would be worth about $9.5 trillion, or roughly 24 times what they are worth now. So, we would be looking at a Bitcoin price of about $216,000 under these conditions. At 20% the price goes up to $432,000, and at 50% Bitcoin’s price shoots up to over $1 million.

Some of you may be saying that this is crazy right about now. But the real question you should probably be asking is, “Will this actually happen?” Well, it is conceivable. If digital assets can perform the tasks of gold and fiat better, more efficiently, cheaper, and most importantly, without a manipulative, predatory, parasitic third party being involved, then why wouldn’t they become widely adopted one day?

Technical Snapshot

But before we get too far into the future, let’s look at what the charts are telling us. Right now, we can forget about all the favorable future catalysts, because while they are likely to elevate prices of Bitcoin long term, in the absence of positive news flow, Bitcoin trades on technicals. And despite its recent surge of nearly 50%, Bitcoin’s trend is still lower, and technically BTC is still in a “bear market”.

We can see Bitcoin’s failed attempt at $10K, after which BTC got clobbered by strong selling. Now, Bitcoin is under threat of falling below $9K. For Bitcoin to be decisively out of the woods, it needs to trade assertively above $10K, and then it needs to overcome the crucial $12K resistance after that. Only then will the digital asset be ready to climb to new all-time highs.

Conclusion

Bitcoin and many of the major altcoins have produced significant rallies in recent weeks. Some of the moves have been breathtaking and have shaped powerful rallies of 100%, or even 200%, in just 2-3 weeks. Whether these moves are sustainable short term remains to be seen. It is likely that many of the altcoins will give back some of the recent gains, and it is not clear if the Bitcoin bear market is truly over at this point. BTC still has some high mountains to climb ($10K and $12K level) before it convinces investors that the worst is over.

Nevertheless, long term the overall image looks very positive for Bitcoin and many other instrumental cryptocurrencies. Yes, Bitcoin was in a very frothy state, and the temporary loss of popularity has caused price to crater all around in the cryptocurrency sector. However, its finite supply, improved regulation, enhanced institutional interest, upgraded functionality, and other productive factors should lead to increased popularity, improved sentiment, and much higher prices over the intermediate and long term. I expect that the second half of the year will lead to significantly higher prices for Bitcoin by the year's end.

