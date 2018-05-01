Trading Notes: The Bright Side Of Higher Rates

By Randy L. Gross, Senior Portfolio Manager, Municipal Fixed Income

"A penny saved is worth two pennies earned... after taxes."



- Randy Thurman

When rates move higher and prices fall, investors naturally can become anxious. In the first quarter, yields on most high-quality fixed-income assets, including municipals, followed U.S. Treasuries yields upward. For example, 10-year AAA municipals and 10-year U.S. Treasuries saw yields rise by approximately 44 and 32 basis points, respectively.

However, higher rates do offer positives that should not be overlooked, especially for investors with a carefully chosen duration strategy. First, higher yields can create better entry points for investors and increased income from new purchases. Second, as witnessed in recent periods of weakness, the market sometimes tends to oversell, as some investors perceive the glass as "half empty." History has shown that periods like the first quarter have often represented great buying opportunities for investors.

April = Tax Time

Historically, this time of year is frequently marked by weaker technicals in the municipal market, due largely to tax-time related outflows and an uptick in new issue supply. While we are not out of the woods yet, demand has remained robust, with market participants comfortably digesting this year's manageable supply. Institutional demand has diminished somewhat but remains respectable.

Tax Reform Effects for Corporate Taxpayers

Corporate taxpayers, including banks and insurance companies, are, in our view, likely to generally maintain their allocations to municipal bonds, since most corporations look to municipals for their high-quality characteristics and diversification, in addition to after-tax yield. New purchases of some of these entities could be impacted by comparable yields in high-quality taxable bonds. Conversely, life insurance companies, which have predominantly been buyers of taxable municipal bonds, could increase their holdings of tax-exempt securities.

And Lastly...

Variable rate demand obligations (VRDOs) are municipal securities where the interest rate resets on a periodic basis and holders are able to liquidate their security (on a daily, weekly or monthly basis) through a "put" or "tender" feature, at par. The base interest rate for these securities is the floating SIFMA index (basically the tax-exempt version of LIBOR). They generally carry the highest short-term ratings and are usually backed by major banks or corporations through lending facilities or letters of credit. For the past several years, yields had been stuck at sub-1% levels due to very low short-term interest rates.

Recent FOMC rate hikes, large U.S. Treasury bond issuance in shorter maturities and tax-season selling have all contributed to pushing the SIFMA index to new cycle highs, closing the quarter at 1.58%. This equates to roughly a 2.63% taxable-equivalent yield for those in the highest tax income bracket.* By way of comparison, the one-year U.S. Treasury Bill was yielding 2.03% at quarter end. Depending on the investor, we favor the opportunistic use of VRDOs, which are generally liquid and trade at par, to take advantage of these new, attractive short-term rates.

*37% federal rate and 3.8% Medicare surtax assumed.

