Landmark Infrastructure And The High Yield Trap (Podcast)

When a stock pays a dividend or a distribution, it creates a different psychology for investors. Instead of waiting for the famed "weighing machine" of the market to correctly value a stock, you get an immediate and regular return on investment, whether from monthly, quarterly, or less frequent payments. This is something one can hold onto, that one can expect going forward, and in the best dividend companies' cases, the investor can expect those payments to grow over time.

At least, that's the idea. But that psychology often seems to lead investors to forget that by investing in a dividend-paying stock, you are still investing in a company. And that the company has to provide a service or product to make money, and that the business it runs can do better or worse over time.

Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) is an MLP that is in the process of converting to a REIT. What it does is own "real property interests [that] underlie our tenants’ infrastructure assets, which include freestanding cellular towers and rooftop wireless sites, billboards, wind turbines and solar arrays." It rents these properties out on, mostly, triple-net lease contracts. Income investors will recognize many of these terms, as they are common staples of theses for yielding companies.

Source: Landmark Company Presentation

Alacran Investments published an article last week that cast shade on the thesis for Landmark. The contributor argued that the company "has a bad business model," mainly because it spends more on its acquisitions than is reasonable, and it has to keep paying distributions to preferred and common unitholders, limiting its ability to recover. Indeed, if you look at Landmark's cash flow statement (from the afore-linked 2017 10-K), it's not great - most of the cash is coming from financing activities.

The stock has flat-lined over the first part of 2018, and many commenters have expressed concerns over the slower-than-expected distribution growth. So it's not all roses. But this article awakens deeper concerns about the company, and it opens up questions about Landmark's model and the model of high yield companies overall.

I have a few high yield companies in my portfolio - a couple BDCs, a couple REITs, one preferred stock - and they're not exactly big winners. So I say this casting no stones. But high yield and the big dividend % numbers, along with that psychological effect of receiving regular positive reinforcement, may offer investors a shortcut to the process of studying and understanding a company's business model, which can lead to significant problems.

At least, that's the topic of this week's Behind the Idea: high yield can mean high risk, so how do investors avoid getting burned?

Topics covered:

What is Landmark's model, exactly? (1:45 minute mark)

Definition of terms - MLPs vs. REITs vs. triple-net leases (4:10)

Mike explains how yield companies are like a box and what that means for investors (9:25)

How does the yield-co model work generally? Where does it go wrong? (11:55)

Talking about dropdowns and wondering why MLPs exist (19:25)

Assessing Alacran's thesis and the power of explaining (24:25)

Getting inside the box to further understand these companies (31:10)

So what are ways to beat the high yield trap? (39:50)

We hope you enjoy the podcast. If you have a chance, subscribe on iTunes and rate us or leave us a review. We're grateful for the 8 ratings we have so far and hoping to learn how we can do better - special thanks to whoever gave us 3 stars, it's good to know we need to do better. We're also available on SoundCloud and Stitcher. If you have any favorite articles you want covered, or any feedback about our podcasts, send me or Mike a direct message, or comment below.

What are ways you spot or avoid yield traps? What do you make of LMRK's business model? What is the point of dropdowns or MLPs? If you're short a company like this, is a dividend/distribution cut a good thing or not? Let us know below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have positions in any stock mentioned on this podcast.