Coca-Cola Stock Ready For 2018 Run After Impressive Diversification And Growth

Over the years, I have recommended looking at shares of beverage giant Coca-Cola (KO), as the company continues to diversify itself from carbonated soft drinks. The efforts put forth by the company continue to pay off as Coca-Cola is seeing strong gains in many beverage categories. Add in the fact that the carbonated soft drinks saw strength in the first quarter and you have a stock that should see strong gains in 2018.

In the first quarter, Coca-Cola reported organic revenue growth of 5%. The company said, "organic revenue composition was driven more by volume and less by price than last year." Operating income grew 9% in the first quarter. The growth came from two important areas, the growth of the Coca-Cola and Diet Coke brands, and the continued strength of the company's still beverages.

The Coca-Cola brand saw volume gains of 4% in the first quarter. This was led by double-digit volume growth in the Coca-Cola Zero Sugar brand, which continued its strong momentum. A big launch was made by the Diet Coke brand during the quarter, with new flavors and marketing aimed at targeted audiences. The company said it was encouraged by the initial reaction of the Diet Coke product launch. In 2017, Diet Coke saw sales decline 4.3% according to Adweek. Diet Pepsi sales declined 9.2%. With the boost of Diet Coke in the first quarter, Coca-Cola could see minimal losses for its Diet Coke brand in 2018.

(Source: Adweek)

Even more impressive was to listen to the call from rival PepsiCo (PEP) several days after Coca-Cola reported. PepsiCo had a strong quarter where the majority of its businesses performed well. The exception was the North American Beverages division. PepsiCo had this to say: "Our North American Beverages sector continues to work through some challenges. Our share of voice has fallen dramatically relative to our key competitor, who has substantially stepped up their media spending on colas of the past two years." As a result, PepsiCo will increase its advertising spending to take on Coca-Cola. Keep in mind that Pepsi had already increased its media spending on its trademark Pepsi over the last three years.

In the quarter, PepsiCo saw organic revenue decline 2% in the North American Beverages segment. Volume in the segment declined 3%. For the full year, PepsiCo sees organic revenue increasing only 2% to 3%. Based on these reports taken together, it would certainly look like while the declines are hitting both companies in the carbonated soft drink categories, Coca-Cola is also taking some share away from Pepsi. While Pepsi's Mountain Dew will continue to be a strong category leader, Coca-Cola continues to dominate the cola and diet cola categories. The step up in marketing and the new flavored push on Diet Coke is a trend to keep watching that seems to favor Coca-Cola and hurt Pepsi.

Internationally, Coca-Cola turned in a great first quarter. The big highlight perhaps was the launch of Fuze Tea in Europe. Last year, this brand was available in 50 countries. Coca-Cola launched the brand in 37 European countries in one day this quarter, nearly doubling the number of countries the product is available in. "With this expansion, we have effectively doubled the value of the Fuze Tea brand globally," executives said on the earnings call. Now there is still distribution to build out on the brand, but this expansion greatly shows how the company can scale a brand globally.

Buying small stakes or outright acquisitions of small regional brands continues to be a big theme for Coca-Cola. With its massive distribution network and scale, the company can then selectively choose where and when to expand these brands. This was a common theme at a recent presentation, on the first quarter earnings call, and one of the company's great growth points going forward.

A recent acquisition was highlighted on the earnings call. Back in October, Coca-Cola acquired the U.S. rights to the Topo Chico brand of sparkling mineral water. During the quarter, the U.S retail value of Topo Chico grew 30% thanks to increased distribution. Coca-Cola paid $220 million for the rights to Topo Chico in the United States. The interesting thing here is around 70% of the sales of the Topo Chico brand came from Texas prior to the acquisition.

(Source: Dallas News)

In 2016, Topo Chico was the fastest growing imported brand with a sales increase of 27.2%. The brand had impressive growth and isn't that far off of market leaders. Store brand sparkling water is the top seller. Sparkling Ice, which is privately owned, is the first to pop up on the list behind the store brands. La Croix, owned by National Beverage (FIZZ), and Perrier, owned by Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), are also on the list.

National Beverage has seen its share price double in the last two years, with much of that coming from the strength of the La Croix brand. National Beverage shares have dropped since Coca-Cola made the Topo Chico deal and also since Pepsi introduced Bubly, as investors figured it meant the company was no longer an acquisition target of either giant. The $4.2 billion market capitalization of National Beverage and the fact that Nestle paid $2.7 billion for Perrier back in 1992 show the value of the sparkling water category. Don't be surprised to see Topo Chico become a billion-dollar brand down the road.

On the earnings report, Coca-Cola said in North America, it saw strong growth in the sparkling category from Smartwater and Dasani as well. This category is growing fast, and Coca-Cola is doing everything right by making small acquisitions and growing its own brands.

During its CAGNY Conference presentation in February, Coca-Cola shared some market share figures from 2016. The company had the following shares of the respective markets:

Juice, dairy, plant based: <10%

Hydration: around 15%

Sparkling soft drinks: >50%

Energy: around 15%

Tea and coffee: around 15%

There continues to be room to improve in several of those highly fragmented categories like water, energy, ready to drink tea, and ready to drink coffee. Take a look at these other examples of scaling brands:

Jugos Del Valle: Have increased value by more than five times since acquiring. Brand was in Mexico and Brazil and is now in all major markets in Latin America. The brand also was only a juice brand and is now used for products in dairy, plant based, tea, and premium juice as well.

Innocent: This brand, which I highlighted in a previous article, was the number one smoothie in 2009. Now, Innocent is the number one chilled juice brand in all of Europe. Innocent sells smoothies, super smoothies, super juice, protein juice, coconut water, bubbles, and kid's drinks. Revenue has increased more than three times since the deal.

Coca-Cola has done extremely well with diversifying itself from carbonated soft drinks. While it will always dominate that field, it is wise to start putting eggs in baskets full of growth, as opposed to the segment that has seen trending declines. Coca-Cola has doubled the number of billion-dollar brands it owns since 2007. That total is now at 21 and looks to grow as several brands continue their international expansions. Back in 2015, when I highlighted the company's push into milk, Coca-Cola had 17 billion-dollar brands.

For the full fiscal year, Coca-Cola sees 4% organic revenue growth. Operating income is expected to increase 8% to 9%. Earnings per share are expected to increase 8% to 10% from last year's $1.91, implying full-year earnings in a range of $2.07 to $2.11. Over the long term (CAGNY Presentation), Coca-Cola expects to grow organic revenue 4% to 6% each year. Operating income is expected to grow 6% to 8% annually. The company sees earnings per share growing 7% to 9% each year over the long term.

Take a look at the following stock performance of Coca-Cola versus peers and the S&P 500:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Year to Date Coca-Cola +17.1% +5.2% +4.9% -0.2% +14.2% -4.5% Peers +17.4% +8.5% +9.9% +0.5% +17.9% -5.0% S&P 500 +32.4% +13.7% +1.4% +12.0% +21.8% -0.8%

Coca-Cola has trailed its peers and the S&P 500 in each of the last five years and is currently on track to in 2018 as well. With the exception of 2013 and 2017, the returns were around 5% or less. A look at these figures from Morningstar also show that the company's current yield of 3.6% is higher than the year-end yield in any of the last five years.

The fact that Coca-Cola shares fell after the first quarter earnings report puzzles me. Shares should be up in 2018 and investors have an opportunity to buy shares near 52-week lows right now and lock in a strong yield. The carbonated soft drink market is declining, but this is a company that has made all the right moves to overcome that and should see four strong quarters in 2018.

