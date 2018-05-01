Comcast Stock Decline Ignores Continuing Moves To Diversify

With NBC and now Sky, Comcast should be rewarded for global diversification, but stock now trades at just 12x free cash flow.

Comcast (CMCSA) has a long history of generating shareholder returns for investors, and yet recent efforts to further diversify their business away from U.S. cable television has not been met with enthusiasm from Wall Street. Comcast's stock price has sunk to $31 per share, following weak earnings results from competitor Charter Communications (CHTR), which came shortly after Comcast made a formal $31 billion bid for U.K. broadcasting giant Sky.

Normally companies that diversify their businesses, both in terms of geographic and business model concentration, would see an increase in valuation multiple as business risks decline. Unfortunately, Comcast has not been as fortunate, as shareholders have come to rely on stock buybacks and ever-increasing dividends. Merger and acquisition activity tends to mess with those plans in the short term, as debt-funded deal-making often puts a temporary halt on buybacks (in favor of deleveraging aimed at maintaining credit ratings).

As you can see from the chart below, despite Comcast acquiring all of NBC Universal from General Electric, and making a play for Sky, the company's free cash flow multiple has been declining for many years. Over the last five years, the multiple is down by roughly 35%:

The interesting thing about Comcast's business is that they are much more than just a pay television company. In fact, cable revenue (cable tv service and owned cable programming combined) accounted for less than 40% of the company's first quarter 2018 revenue (source: page 8 of most recent 10-Q filing).

As Comcast diversifies their business, and the Sky deal would do that even more, investors should reward the company with a higher multiple. I don't see how a strong company like this should trade at less than 15 times free cash flow. Using my 2018 estimate of $2.70 per share, that gets us to a minimum $40 per share price objective.

In addition to roughly 25% upside from current prices, using a less-than-demanding valuation assumption, Comcast investors also will receive a nice dividend while they wait for sentiment to improve and resolution of the Sky negotiations. The stock currently yields 2.4% annually and the company has raised the dividend consistently over time:

For those investors who are concerned about the steep slope of the above dividend increases (300% increase in last 8 years), there is little to worry about. For the recently completed 2017 calendar year, Comcast earned free cash flow of $11.85 billion and paid dividends of $2.88 billion, for a payout ratio of a meager 24%.

For value-oriented, contrarian-minded investors, Comcast shares appear to be deeply oversold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.