Newell Brands Valuation Shows Potential In Turnaround

Newell Brands (NWL) has been in the news lately because of an activist showdown against everyone's favorite activist, Mr. Carl Celian Icahn, and Starboard Value. Both were fighting for board seats and this week agreed to accepting Newell's addition of independent directors. This proxy fight is a result of lackluster performance and botched aquistion of Jarden a few years ago. A good article written by Sophocles Sophocleous covering this issue is Icahn And Starboard Could Be Betting On The Wrong Horse so I won't touch on the qualitative things going on. I won't claim to know if management will follow through on whats promised, but I will seek to value the assets as they are using intrinsic methods with a DCF and a relative valuation using sum of the parts. As the article above mentioned, valuation multiples are still high, but I believe the denominator has potential to move back towards mean if the company can cut waste and focus.

Sum of the Parts

I place the highest weight into this form of valuation due to the nature of what Newell is. It is essentially an M&A roll-up of household products. While this method of "empire building" may have gone too far, the company does has a solid portfolio of brands. The company also sells many products that requires reoccurring purchase while still being touted as quality and long lasting (Expo, Sharpie, Rubbermaid). Most of their products are more cyclical in nature, but there also a consumer defensive nature to many of their product lines.

(Company 10k)

Method

Comp tables were built for the live,play, and work segments and median multiples were derived for each given part. Due to the data gaps, it was not possible to value each individual product line of each segments, so overall multiples were applied to some segments.

Comp Data

"Live" Comps

(Created by Author)

(Created by Author)

"Work" Comps

(Created by Author)

(Created by Author)

Summary of Comps

Here is a summary of the result of the above comps. The work segment was not listed because this is a segment they will most likely divest. There are also a few lines of business that do not fit within the big segments. The "To be Divested", "Other" and "Corporate costs" were all applied a multiple taken from Wells Fargo.

(created by author)

Valuation and Implied Price per Share

(created by Author)

So the result of this valuation implies a $31.2 per share price. While the margin of safety isn't huge, ~10%, (at the time of valuation it was ~24.6 so i shouldn't have been so lazy writing this.. sorry readers", the positive here is that these numbers were taken from last years EBITDA numbers. This give you room if one believes in managements ability to return to form.

DCF

So I built a full three statement model for NWL, but I won't bore the readers with picture after picture of my sloppy and poorly formatted spreadsheet. I will get right to the output, the DCF. Its always good to sanity check a relative valuation with an intrinsic one, and this is what I did here. This builds in more forecasting and maybe reaffirms the POTENTIAL cash flow generation if management can get their act together. All assumptions were conservative, but forecasts were built using Wall Street numbers which, as we all know, can be very positive even up until the minute before the entire organization implodes.

Overview of Assumptions

A big difference between the two models is the assumption NWL will keep all of its segments intact and will return to normalized revenue growth. This only assumes minor margin improvement and doesn't assume management will streamline with divestiture and restructuring. Wall Street Median estimates were chosen with slight changes for normalizing of revenue in 2022.

(Created by Author)

(Created by Author)

(Created by Author)

(Created by Author)

Conclusion

There is still a lot of risks and many questions to be answered. This valuation shows an ample margin of safety and reaffirmation in the value of the companies assets. Would this be the only company I own? No, but I would be comfortable owning this company in a portfolio setting. Should you wait until things improve? That is a more conservative approach, but with any turnaround the profit lies in purchase before the turnaround takes place. Sentiment has started to turn, the weight of the proxy war has been lifted, and the shares have recently started to move. There may be more opportunities to purchase ahead, but I would be comfortable with this investment at this price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.