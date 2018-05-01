Will Inflation Become A Drag On Equities In 2018?

Commodities Super Cycle

Commodities Super Cycles occur when the prices of many commodities (such as oil, gas, grains, sugar, metals, ores, paper, lumber, tea, coffee, etc.) all rise and fall together by relatively significant proportions, such as 40% or more from top to bottom. This is my own definition crafted from multiple sources, none of which did the term justice, in my humble opinion.

There is some evidence that we could be at the beginning of the next commodities super cycle. According to analyst, Jody Gunzberg of S&P Dow Jones Indices, the super cycle has begun. She makes some good points. She also believes that the USD (U.S. Dollar) is more likely to fall from its current level against other major currencies than rise. Doug Casey also thinks that a new commodities super cycle is here.

An interesting chart from Gravitas Investments June 2017 Commodity Perspectives and created by Dr. Torsten Dennin, Incrementum AG, shows the relationship between commodities and equities at a 50-year low.

A look at a more recent, shorter term chart of the same index shows us that the trend appears to have turned after bottoming in 2017. But the strength of the cycle is still in question. It does appear that a bottom may have been made, and possibly, the only thing that could drive the GSCI commodity index lower would be a global recession. That, in my opinion, is at least a year or two away.

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices

Inflation, if it rises too high, can damage the economy and stocks, in general. So, with the recent uptick in inflation, especially at the wholesale level, how concerned should we be about inflation getting out of hand?

Inflation In Its Many Forms

First, let’s take a moment to understand inflation a little better. Inflation is the rate at which the cost of goods and services rise over time. There are different forms of inflation, some good, some bad, and some can be somewhat benign, at least for a while. The inflation number we are all most aware of is called CPI (consumer price index), which is a measure of inflation at the consumer/retail level of the economy. This is where the main focus of the article will concentrate.

One could easily argue that this figure is skewed toward the lower bound of reality since it has been modified many times by our government over the years. Each time, the new methodology seems to result in lower inflation, regardless of what we as consumers are experiencing in the real world. Why is that?

The answer is simple: social welfare and entitlement payments. Annual increases of payments to recipients, such as those on Social Security, are based on this inflation number. So, the lower Congress and Administrations can keep inflation, through modifying the calculation, the less those future increases will be. This is done solely for budgetary reasons, not for accuracy, in my humble opinion.

A good example is how the cost of a typical computer is calculated for inflation purposes by the government. The cost of most home computers and laptops has remained relatively stable for several years. But, because each year or two we see increased speed of CPU (central processing unit) chips, improved graphics, more storage, etc., the government decides that we are receiving much more value for the same cost and therefore makes adjustments to reflect these improvements. Even though we pay the same or a little more for each new computer we purchase, especially for the top end latest and greatest computers, our benevolent government bureaucrats use a much lower cost when calculating CPI. You may spend $1,000 today after spending only $800 three years ago, but the government decides that you received so much more value for your money that the “real” cost was only $600 thereby reducing the impact on inflation. (The example is purely hypothetical but, hopefully, you get the idea.)

Even CPI comes in two different forms: CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (Traditional); and Chained CPI. The chained CPI calculation was adopted in 2014 by President Obama and results in about a 0.25% lower increase than the “traditional” CPI measure previously used. See what I mean about it being a budgetary tool? It reduced the budget but, at the same time, decreased the percentage increase to government benefit recipients.

Then, there is wholesale price inflation, or PPI (producer price index) which measures the cost of materials and labor to those entities within the supply chain prior to retail. Increases in this measure can be benign temporarily as it swings up and down more erratically than the CPI. This is primarily because commodity costs vary so much. In the short term, companies will eat the added cost attributed to wholesale inflation unless enough price elasticity exists, which is usually not the case with a lower CPI number occurring at the same time.

There are two main types of inflation: demand-pull and cost-push. One often cited component of demand-pull inflation is commonly called wage inflation. Demand-pull inflation occurs when an economy is experiencing strong income growth and consumer demand. Inflation results when the economy is demanding more goods and services than can be produced due to capacity constraints. Cost-push inflation happens when the cost of production rises to the point that fewer goods can profitably be produced without higher prices. If raw materials prices go up too much, producers must raise prices to cover costs, resulting in lower demand for goods and services but overall higher prices at the retail level.

The inflation that worries the Fed (Federal Reserve Bank) is demand-pull because it results from an overheating economy. This is the form of inflation we need to concern ourselves with today.

Inflation Is Picking Up

PPI was up 0.3% in March, excluding food and energy, and up 2.7% over last year. PPI has been running between 2.5% and 3.0% for a few months, and this is beginning to squeeze margins for producers. This could end up finding its way into consumer pricing eventually. This is an example of cost-push inflation.

CPI dropped by 0.1% in March, contradicting the PPI reading, but was up 2.4% over last year. Two things contributed to these results: the monthly drop was primarily attributable to lower energy costs (remember this reading is for March and does not include recent price changes); the annual rise in the index is more due to weakness of a year ago than strength last month.

If inflation remains elevated relative to the Fed target rate of 2.0%, it could spur more rate hikes over a shorter timeframe. This creates a balancing act for the Fed as raising rates too fast can slow the economy too much and cause a recession. So, I expect the Fed to remain on course as there is no apparent reason to slow down, nor is there enough pressure to justify speeding up the process for now.

Should We Be Concerned?

The concern about rising inflation that we will undoubtedly read about in the news and hear about from the talking heads of TV on the financial news is probably nothing to really be concerned about at this time. The Fed has plenty of powder with which to fight inflation; raising interest rates and unwinding its balance sheet should keep inflation under control.

Two other important macroeconomic factors also point to continued low inflation for at least another two to five years: demographics and global competition.

Demographics

Our population is aging, as is that of much of the developing world, and that means that millions of the conspicuous consumption by the baby boomer generation has to slow down in preparation for retirement. Those already retired generally have less disposable income, so they spend less. Those nearing retirement need to pay down debt and save if they want to retire in a reasonably comfortable fashion. Nobody stops spending, but many are forced to slow down. That creates a drag on GDP growth, both here in the U.S. and abroad in most other developed nations.

Global Competition And The Internet

It’s a different world from the 1950s and 1960s. U.S. producers of goods and services must compete against the world instead of primarily just their domestic counterparts. This has tended to keep labor costs under control for a few decades now, as well as pricing at retail. Also, online retailers such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are expanding with razor thin margins or even selling at a slight loss in order to gain market share. The pricing power at retail is almost nonexistent these days.

Potential Inflation Pressure

On the reverse side of the coin is the new tax law and looser regulatory oversight coming from Washington. There is a good chance that capital expenditures will grow at a much healthier clip in 2018 and beyond as companies can expense immediately a lot of equipment that previously had to be depreciated over its expected useful life. That could be a source of the producer price inflation rising so far this year and could cause some inflation to end up at retail.

There is also some expectation of improving wage inflation which, if it is realized, may be more of a cause of rising inflation. But the investment in equipment to modernize and automate many processes should also counter this by improving productivity. Rising productivity would reduce the impact of wage inflation. So, again, there are countervailing forces that should keep inflation in check for the time being. Nothing happens overnight, and one side of the spectrum could get ahead of the other for a while but, in the end, much will likely balance out over the longer term.

Looking To The Future

Why do I say that inflation is likely to begin to rise and become more of a concern sometime further out into the future? Again, it is really a function of changing demographics. The millennial generation is even bigger than the baby boomer generation; the largest in the history of our great nation. But millennials have not yet hit their stride in aggregate as many are dragging the anchors of high student loan debt and lower paying entry level jobs.

As this younger generation moves up the corporate ladder a bit more and starts replacing more of the retiring boomers to earn better incomes their respective purchasing power will also increase. Also, this generation has been slower than past generations in the household formation category. This will cause increasing demand for housing, furniture, clothing, diapers, food, electricity, cars, energy, communications, etc. As the economy reaches capacity, prices will begin to rise until capacity can be expanded to meet the increased demand.

When couples marry, set up a household, and have children their expenses rise dramatically until those kids are out of college. Trust me as I have gone through the experience firsthand. Two may be able to live cheaper together than alone but add a baby and the costs begin to rise significantly.

I estimate that we should begin to reach this new phase of economic growth driven by millennials by 2023 (at the latest and possibly a year or two before), when the majority of the generation have hit the beginning of their respective prime consuming years. Then, we could see the economy running hot and inflation running above its long-term average of 3%. Until then, I am not worried about inflation getting out of hand regardless of what the so-called experts on the financial news tell us.

Inflation’s Impact On Stocks In 2018

Whatever impact inflation has on equities this year is most likely to be short-lived. Perception drives stock prices in the short term, but value and the long-term trend in fundamentals will generally cause reversion to the mean. In other words, short-term perceptions will give way to reality as inflation worries are the result of temporary conditions that cause volatility rather than a real trend.

At some point, inflation will rise to harmful levels, but that is not very likely to happen this year. I will address the prospects of a recession in my next article, but I will leave you with a hint: 2018 should be recession-free, while 2019 may hold a bit more risk. I will explain my thoughts in greater detail next time.

