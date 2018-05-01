Instructure: Buy The Short-Term Dip

Earnings season has only just kicked off, and so far, it looks to be a challenging Q1 for most companies, particularly technology names. Expectations for the quarter are high after companies largely beat Q4 expectations across the board, and right now, investors are particularly searching for a reason to stay in stocks as rates rise and volatility returns.

Results so far have been mixed. Among the cloud companies receiving a poor report card this quarter is Instructure (INST), the SaaS learning management system and university administration platform that's one of the most stalwart longs in my portfolio. On paper, Instructure actually beat Wall Street's expectations. But after investors were treated to a huge Q4 earnings beat in which Instructure beat expectations by 800 bps, they were perhaps disappointed to see that Instructure posted results that were only slightly above Wall Street's expectations.

Some may think Instructure's flame has burned out. After all, most SaaS companies can't keep growing in excess of 40% forever. Morgan Stanley's Keith Weiss recently published a note asserting that only three software companies will be able to sustain >30% growth over the next two years, and Instructure is not on it - which is rather surprising, as the company got a blistering 43% y/y in FY17 and has generally outperformed growth expectations by a huge margin in every quarter except this one. The three companies on that list, by the way, are ServiceNow (NOW), MongoDB (MDB), and Yext (YEXT). The first two are richly valued and in my opinion don't carry much upside; the latter, Yext, is one of my favorite value-oriented SaaS stocks and the bullish thesis for it is essentially the same as that for Instructure.

Which brings me to my point: the bullish thesis for Instructure is very much alive. Okay, so it wasn't a perfect quarter - gross margin dipped slightly, growth was essentially on-par, and the company's balance sheet and cash flow results look like they needed the secondary offering in February that provided a quick cash injection, at the price of a stock pullback. (It's strange - growth investors don't mind seeing huge red ink in quarterly earnings, but when it comes time for companies like Instructure to actually raise cash to fund these losses, they become allergic).

Nevertheless, there's no company out there that has an education offering on par with Instructure. The company disclosed on its earnings release that it onboard a full-school deployment for the University of Oxford - one of the world's top universities, and one with 44 colleges and 24,000 students added to Instructure's user base. International is picking up for Instructure, and despite already being a leading LMS platform, it still has plenty of market opportunity left to penetrate. In addition, its Bridge offering (for corporate learning solutions) continues to pick up steam among enterprise clients, balancing out Instructure's TAM between two distinct vertical offerings.

The company is also one of the cheapest names in software for its growth profile. At its post-earnings share price of just under $40 and 33.36 million shares outstanding after its February secondary offering, per its prospectus filing, Instructure has a market cap of $1.32 billion. Netting out its $136.7 million of balance sheet cash (most of which was derived from the secondary offering - Instructure is still in cash burn mode), the company has a current enterprise value of $1.18 billion.

Against the company's refreshed FY18 revenue guidance of 204.5 to $209.5 million, Instructure currently carries a valuation of 5.7x EV/FY18 revenues - one of the cheapest valuations for a SaaS company growing at ~40%. For comparison, here's where other small-midcap ($1 to $4 billion) SaaS companies with a 35-40% growth range are currently trading:

COUP EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

There's no doubt that Instructure is materially undervalued, given its structural advantages with a recurring revenue business geared toward a niche clientele and little competition. I'm long on the stock with a price target of at least 7x EV/FY18 revenues, or $48.

Earnings still good, just not as stellar as before

There weren't any red flags emerging from Instructure's earnings, at least nothing to warrant the ~3% after-market slide that the stock endured. A beat is still a beat, even if the spread was thinner than what Instructure showed in Q4.

Here's a look at the company's full Q1 results:

Figure 1. Instructure Q1 earnings results

Source: Instructure investor relations

Total revenues grew 39% y /y to $48.0 million in the quarter, about comparable to the 39% y/y growth that the company saw in Q4 as well. Revenues also grew 10% sequentially from Q4 to Q1, which forebodes a strong FY18 if trends continue. Unfortunately, Wall Street was largely already expecting strength, with a consensus revenue target of $47.1 million in the quarter (+37% y/y).

Ordinarily, a two-point beat to consensus would be greeted with open arms. But investors have gotten extremely choosy in Q1, and more stocks have fallen on earnings beats than those that have risen. And in comparison to Q4, where Instructure posted $43.8 million in revenues against expectations of $41.4 million (+39% y/y to consensus expectations of +31% y/y, a huge eight-point beat), this quarter looks a little light.

Add that to the fact that Instructure barely raised its guidance ranges, and you have the perfect formula for investor concern. Last quarter, Instructure had guided to $203.5-$209.5 million in FY18 revenues, implying 28 to 31% y/y growth. Now, the company has only raised the low end of that range to $204.5 million, implying a range of 29-31% y/y growth. You could argue, however, that with 39% growth in Q1, Instructure is being overly conservative and should have raised its ranges substantially higher. Nothing mentioned on the earnings call hinted at a steep deceleration in the back of the year, either, with the CFO mentioning strong net revenue expansion rates as a major driver behind Q1's success.

Another disappointing note in the quarter was that Instructure's gross margin dropped 1% to 70.9%, down from 71.9% in 1Q17. This continues a trend of gross margin shrinkage that Instructure began in Q4, and one that it can hopefully reverse.

Elsewhere on the profitability front, however, Instructure continued to shine. The company greatly improved its GAAP operating margin to -25.3%, an 840 bps improvement over -33.7% in 1Q17. Operating cash burn in the quarter shrank by more than half to -$12.3 million, improved from -$27.7 million in 1Q17. It appears that, should margin improvement trends continue, Instructure should be able to hit cash flow breakeven within the next year. The company's pro forma EPS of -$0.21 also beat analyst expectations of -$0.23.

Keep calm and keep buying Instructure

The bottom line for Instructure investors: there's no immediate cause for panic coming out of Q1. In fact, most of the signals from Instructure outside of its small gross margin compression were overwhelmingly bullish, with net expansion rates from existing clients and high-profile wins for new clients like University of Oxford contributing to outperformance. Though Instructure didn't quite repeat the eight-point beat that it achieved in Q4, it still managed to achieve a small beat-and-raise quarter.

The company's guidance for FY18 looks overly conservative, seeing as it expects growth for the full year to end up 10 points lower than actual growth in Q1. Given that expectations are muted, Instructure has a chance to pleasantly surprise investors as it heads into Q2 and Q3. With such a modest valuation at 5.7x forward revenues, there are more than enough reasons to take a chance on Instructure and play the rebound. The risk-reward profile tilts heavily in the bull's favor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.