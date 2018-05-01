Facebook: How Seriously Could GDPR Impact Its Earnings?

Despite the regulatory headwinds from GDPR, Facebook may still grow 25-30% this year. At the current P/E of 25 times, we find the stock attractive.

We believe Facebook can mitigate the impact by expanding the types of advertising being offered across its various platforms. There is also scope for management to control its expenses.

We estimate that every 5% decline in MAU/ARPU in Europe will reduce FY18 earnings by 2.2%. A similar 5% decline in the U.S. will cut earnings by 4.0%.

GDPR will take effect from 25 May 2018. As this will curb the level of information being shared, it reduces the effectiveness of Facebook's advertising, and could hurt its earnings.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will take effect from 25 May 2018. While this is an EU regulation, Facebook (FB) said it will roll out similar privacy controls to all of its users. With less information being shared, the effectiveness of its advertising will be reduced. This could dampen advertising dollars and hurt its earnings.

We looked at what management guided during its recent 1Q18 results, and did some sensitivity to gauge the impact. Notwithstanding the regulatory headwinds, we find that Facebook will still be able to grow earnings by 25-30% this year. At the current P/E of 25 times, we find the stock attractive.

What is management guiding

In the recent 1Q18 results, management gave the following guidance:-

Europe MAU/DAU may be flat to slightly down in Q2 due to GDPR.

There will be some impact to ad revenue, but it should not be significant.

GDPR affects the entire online advertising industry, not just Facebook.

While GDPR is an EU regulation, it will extend these controls to all FB users.

Overall 2018 revenue growth rates will decelerate throughout the year.

FY18 total expenses will grow 50-60%, vs. prior range of 45-60%.

Q2 and FY18 tax rate will be in the mid-teens, depending on share price.

FY18 capex will be $15 billion, at the high end of the prior range of $14-15 billion.

Could users continue to grow?

We assume that monthly active users (MAUs) for US and Europe will stay flat in FY18 at 239 million and 370 million respectively. This already implies a 1-2% decline from the 241 million and 377 million achieved in 1Q18. As for AsiaPac and Rest of the World, we have imputed 22% and 12% growth, in-line with the growth rates seen in 1Q18. Overall, we expect total MAUs to grow 12.5% to 2.4 billion in FY18.

While the Cambridge Analytica scandal and GDPR could lead to a decline in the number of users, we believe most will choose to stay on Facebook given the lack of viable alternatives, but will tighten their privacy settings instead.

Is there downside to ARPU?

Facebook achieved an overall ARPU of $5.53 in 1Q18. This is up 31% from the ARPU of $4.23 in 1Q17. As for FY18, we have assumed a full year ARPU of $24.2 (+18.5% YoY). Note that 1Q is seasonally the slowest quarter of the year. ARPU tends to improve in the latter part of the year as most major product launches and marketing will take place in 3Q/4Q.

GDPR may hurt ARPU as tighter privacy controls will lead to less effective targeting. However, management does not appear to be overly concerned. This may be because it still has a lot of ways to expand advertising revenue. This could be achieved by increasing the use of multi-product Carousel ads, pushing for more ads within Stories, expanding the rollout of Marketplace, and increase advertising within Messenger and WhatsApp.

Where are the upside or downside to earnings?

Based on our assumptions of 2.4 billion MAUs and ARPU of $24.2, we expect revenue to grow 34.4% in FY18 to $54.6 billion. This is slightly below consensus revenue of $56.4 billion.

We have assumed that total operating expenses will jump 55% (as per guidance of +50-60%) from $20.2 billion to $31.8 billion. This is a jump of $10-12 billion, which is pretty hefty even if one assumes that Facebook will have to step up the monitoring of its contents. We reckon that management is being conservative and that the eventual opex will come in much lower.

Another area of upside surprise could come from interest income. This doubled to $161 million in 1Q18 as net cash has risen from $30 billion to $44 billion. In our estimate, we have only built in $587 million of interest income for FY18. As for taxes, we have assumed 14%, as per guidance. This brings us to a net income of $20.1 billion (+27% YoY), which is slightly below consensus forecast of $22.1 billion. We believe our assumptions are conservative.

How sensitive are earnings to a drop in MAU/ARPU?

Europe makes up 25% of total sales. If we assume that MAU or ARPU falls 5%, this will reduce FY18 revenue by 1.3% and net profit by 2.2%. As for the U.S., it makes up 47% of total revenue. Every 5% decline in MAU/ARPU here could reduce FY18 revenue by 2.2% and net profit by 4.0%.

While GDPR is a risk, we believe management has leeway to minimise the impact. The easiest will be to phase out R&D expenses, which is the biggest cost item. R&D expenses were only $2.2 billion in 1Q18, but we have built in $12.2 billion for FY18 (as per guidance of a 50-60% jump in opex). It is possible that management may not need to spend as much.

Conclusion

The implementation of GDPR could hurt Facebook’s earnings. To reflect this risk, we have assumed that user growth will stay flat in the US and Europe, while ARPU will only grow 18.5% for FY18, down sharply from the 30-31% growth it achieved in 1Q18.

Every 5% decline of MAU/ARPU in Europe will reduce FY18 revenue by 1.3% and net profit by 2.2%. A similar 5% drop in the U.S. will reduce FY18 revenue by 2.2% and net profit by 4.0%.

We believe management can mitigate the impact by increasing the types of advertising within Facebook, and expand the scope of cross-advertising across its various platforms such as Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

Despite the regulatory headwinds, we find that Facebook can still grow by 25-30% this year. At the current P/E of 25 times, we find the stock attractive.

