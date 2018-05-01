Apptio: Little-Known Company Continues Outperformance

The company's subscription revenues continued to show fantastic acceleration to 26% y/y growth in Q1, above the 21% growth it saw last quarter.

A lot of software companies have gone public between the beginning of 2017 and now, and you couldn't blame investors for not keeping them all straight. Amid the emergence of much higher-profile names like DocuSign (DOCU) and Dropbox (DBX) that have made their public debuts, many of the smaller names from last year have faded into the background. That's really too bad, because some of these companies are showing the most impressive performance, as Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) has proven with its Q1 release.

Nor is Apptio's outperformance a new circumstance. The company has blasted out a steady stream of earnings beats since its IPO in late 2016, never missing even a single quarter. Here's a look at Apptio's earnings history, as shown by Seeking Alpha:

Figure 1. Apptio earnings record

Source: Seeking Alpha

Apptio closed on its first day of trading in the high $22s, so considering its stock price is still at $31 a year and a half later, it's safe to say that Apptio's shares haven't really moved much - at least, not in the context of high-growth software. There's still plenty of room for this name to ride higher. You'll note how consistent Apptio's rise has been over the past year - it hasn't quite returned the kind of gains that MuleSoft (MULE) or Okta (OKTA) have been able to offer investors, but its steady stream of earnings beats have propelled the stock into a pattern of constant gains, even as the broader NASDAQ ran into extreme volatility in February and March this year.

APTI data by YCharts

A quick valuation check on the stock - at Apptio's current share price of $31, the company has a market cap of $1.25 billion - still making it very much a small-cap tech stock. Netting out the company's $253.4 million of balance sheet cash and adding $106.6 million of convertible debt freshly issued this quarter, Apptio has a bite-sized enterprise value of $1.10 billion.

Apptio has increased its FY18 guidance range to $225-$230 million, another reason the stock is up after-hours after posting strong Q1 results. This is a beat over analysts' consensus mark of $223 million, and represents a FY18 growth range of 19-22% over FY17 revenues of $188.5 million, a decent acceleration from the 17% growth the company saw in FY17 (and also given the company's pattern of outperformance, growth could clock in even higher than 22% this year).

Against the midpoint of that guidance range ($227.5 million), Apptio is currently trading at just 4.84x EV/FY18 revenues. That's a steep discount to the typical SaaS company that trades at 6-7x forward revenues. It's true that Apptio's ~20% growth pales somewhat in comparison to competitors' 30-40% growth, but a 2-3x multiple discount is far too exaggerated, especially when considering the fact that Apptio's operating margins are near-breakeven and its cash flows are positive - rare qualities in a cloud stock.

Another aspect of Apptio I particularly like - it has virtually no competitors. True, its "technology business management" (TBM) solutions aren't exactly a mission-critical IT product, as IT leaders can opt to manage their spending and benchmark against peers (Apptio's core competencies) using offline tools. But at least Apptio isn't going up against the likes of Oracle (ORCL) or SAP (SAP) in bakeoffs, which is the case for CRM and ERP startups. Apptio plays in a very niche and specialized field, but it also has the luxury of dominating its market. And clearly, given the acceleration in subscription revenue growth this quarter, customers are biting.

I had a price target of $31 on Apptio last quarter; now that the company has exceeded that, I'm still long on the stock and believe it can run up to $37, representing 6x EV/FY18 revenues - still below most SaaS peers. Apptio is a fantastic small-cap name to get exposure to, one that has a demonstrated track record for executing against quarterly expectations and one that has enough uniqueness in its product to keep the threat of large competitors at bay.

Q1 download

Here's a look at Apptio's full results for the first quarter:

Figure 1. Apptio Q1 results

Source: Apptio investor relations

Total revenues grew 23% y/y to $54.1 million, beating analyst expectations of $51.7 million (+18% y/y) by five points - a fairly wide beat in a Q1 that has seen mixed performance across most stocks, particularly within technology. Note also that Apptio saw accelerated growth over the 18% y/y growth it posted in Q4.

Q4 is typically the biggest quarter for any IT software company, and in particular for a software vendor like Apptio that's focused on selling into IT leadership. Q4 tends to have the biggest buying activity due to IT departments spending the remainder of their budgets for the year. The fact that Apptio was able to see 5 points of y/y growth acceleration from Q4 to Q1, as well as see sequential revenue growth of 3% from Q4 to Q1 is a hugely bullish indicator for the full year.

Subscription revenues, Apptio's most important source of revenues (the Apptio platform is mostly priced on a subscription fee based on an organization's annual IT spend), also saw acceleration. Subscription fees grew 26% y/y to $45.5 million this quarter, accelerating over the 21% growth the company saw in Q4. Management called out strength in enterprise clients and "large strategic deals" as a cause of the outperformance in Q1 on the earnings call.

Another anecdotal highlight from Apptio's earnings call: the company has managed to earn FedRAMP certification in Q1, giving it the authorization to sign on public sector clients. To date, most of Apptio's billings have come from Fortune 500 clients, but as other software companies can attest, the public sector represents a large revenue opportunity, and lines up well with Apptio's value proposition of controlling IT spend costs.

Apptio's top-line strengths cascaded down into the bottom line as well. Its already-high gross margins saw 400 bps of improvement to 70%, up from 66% in 1Q17. The company also took down sales and marketing to just 39% of revenues, down 300 bps from 42% in 1Q17.

Overall, Apptio's GAAP operating loss in the quarter was just -$8.1 million, an operating margin of -15% and easily headed to breakeven within the coming year. This is also an improvement over the -17% operating margin in 1Q17. Pro forma earnings did hit exactly breakeven, and the $0.00 PF EPS was a significant beat over Wall Street's expectations for -$0.06.

Key takeaways

Apptio might not be the most popular technology company on investors' dashboards, but it has perhaps shown the most consistent performance since its September 2016 IPO. The company has delivered beat-and-raise quarters for well over a year, and in recent quarters has even begun to see acceleration in growth from quarter to quarter. Meanwhile, the company continues to pare down its operating costs as a percentage of revenues as it drives positive free cash flow - a rarity among cloud software companies.

Remain long on this stock with a price target of $37 - it deserves much more than the discounted valuation it's currently trading at.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.