The Case For Sandstorm Gold: A High Upside, Low-Risk Leverage Play

Sandstorm faces a few critical weaknesses, and investors should thus consider the company not as a streamer, but as a low risk, high upside alternative investment to junior gold miners.

A bullish case for streaming company Sandstorm Gold can be made on the basis of its strong financials, share price below intrinsic value, and qualitative strengths.

Introduction

A somewhat turbulent first quarter for global markets in 2018 caused investors to take a short breath after years of steady, unquestioned growth. For the first time since 2015, major indices took a step back, the DJIA being but one example:

Source: MacroTrends

This brief decline has put investors on alert. What goes up, must come down: the interruption to rising markets has removed the shield of growth momentum that has surrounded global investments for some time. And as we approach the ten-year anniversary of the 2008 financial crisis, perhaps investors are becoming wary that the market calm of the past years may be indicative of a brewing storm.

Such wariness has served as a spark for the price of gold, which has been stuck in the doldrums of a bear market. The yellow metal has seen a jump in price by about ~$100, finally seeming able to hold its ground above $1,300USD:

Source: GoldPrice.org

Maybe this is a blip on the radar for gold. Volatility has struck markets in the past, only to have those same markets continue their rise. But what can't be denied is that something feels different at the moment. The rhetoric surrounding markets no longer has that same, unwaveringly positive sentiment. Should market volatility continue, and investor confidence wane, gold companies might finally get the interest they have been waiting for.

Precious Metals Streamers: An Effective Hedge

Whether you are a mainstream investor or a gold bug, precious metals stocks have a place in a portfolio. They are an effective hedge, serving as a counterbalance to volatility or declines in the market.

The criteria for successful selection of precious metals equities is identical to the criteria for equities in any other market: choose companies that trade beneath their intrinsic value, have stable cash flows, and a strong, low-risk balance sheet.

Precious metals "streaming" companies represent investment vehicles that can effectively meet all three criteria. Acting as a source of strategic, immediate capital for mining companies, streaming companies make deals with miners to provide cash in exchange for contracts that entitle the streamer to either a percentage of metal revenue, or the right to purchase production at a discounted rate.

A recent development in mining finance, streaming companies have become exceptionally popular with investors, as they offer low-risk, high upside exposure to precious metals prices. They bear low G&A expenses, low operational risk, high leverage, and steady cash flows.

The streaming space is currently limited to a few major players, as well as some smaller companies:

Source: Author created

Source: Yahoo Finance

While each company presents an interesting investment opportunity, the focus of this article will be the smallest of the lot: Sandstorm Gold (SSL:TO, SAND).

Sandstorm Gold: History and Overview

Sandstorm Gold was founded in 2008 by Nolan Watson and David Awram, former employees of the highly successful silver streamer Silver Wheaton. The company, currently trading at $5.92/share in Canadian markets, has grown its market cap to over a billion dollars since inception, having acquired 175 streaming and royalty deals in precious metals mines of various stages. Of those 175 deals, 21 are active, cash flow producing assets, while 22 are "development" stage assets, or mines that are currently planned to be put into production.

The company is primarily exposed to gold, with secondary exposure to silver, diamonds, and copper, among other metals. Most of that exposure comes from mid-tier producers, while a quarter comes from major producers. Sandstorm derives most of its revenue from North American assets, though this will change in the future given its recent acquisition of Hot Maden, their "anchor asset" in Turkey.

Source: Sandstorm 2017 Annual Report

Though the company is focused on streaming and royalties, at this point, I would implore potential investors to consider it as equivalent to a junior mining company. Given the billion-dollar market cap, high leverage to the gold price, and recently increased risk profile given its concentration in a single development asset, Sandstorm involves a level of risk that is greater than most other streaming companies.

Sandstorm's Primary Streams And Royalties

A comprehensive list of Sandstorm's streams and royalties can be found in its 2018 Asset Handbook. The chart below offers a brief summary of the company's primary cash flow producing assets. Evidently, Sandstorm enjoys a great deal of diversification in its cash flows:

Source: Author created from Sandstorm's 2017 Annual Report

Strengths And Weaknesses

Any comprehensive analysis of a company should take both strengths and weaknesses into consideration. Sandstorm's are as such:

Source: Author created

An analysis of each strength and weakness follows.

Financial Analysis

Liquidity And Solvency: Debt-Free and Cash Flow Positive

One of Sandstorm's many points of strength is their balance sheet. The company is exceptionally well capitalized:

Cash to Total Debt Ratio - 1.36x

Current Ratio - 5.96x

Debt to Total Assets Ratio - .014x

Given their excellent cash position and virtually zero debt, the company is in pristine financial health. Their incremental cash flows coming from streams and royalties will also allow the company to increasingly finance future deals from cash, protecting investors from dilution.

Further to this point, the company has a revolving credit facility of $150m, which is almost entirely unused. In the absence of an enormous deal in the future, Sandstorm is more than capable of securing streams without drawing from equity.

NPV Per Share: Matrix And Assumptions

An approximate range for Sandstorm's intrinsic value per share can be estimated given the predictability of their future cash flows.

Source: Author created

This NPV range was arrived at on the basis of a Net Present Value matrix created by the author using a basic cash flow model. The model uses three separate discount rates at various market risk premiums in the calculation of WACC, as well as applies sensitivity analysis to a number of key variables, such as gold price and Sandstorm's annual GEO production (gold equivalent ounces).

The model takes a highly conservative approach to its assumptions. NPV/share is calculated using full dilution, a $600/oz cost of sales (SSL's producing streams range from $0/oz to $500/oz), and 3% annual growth in CAPEX and G&A.

NPV Per Share: Value Found At Current Spot Prices

At the current gold spot price and a $5.90 share price, Sandstorm trades roughly in the range of its intrinsic value. That is, given full dilution, cash flows solely from primary asset production, and no growth in spot, Sandstorm's share price trades at about par to intrinsic value. This suggests a bullish case for Sandstorm.

Source: Author created

As we shift our sensitivity analysis away from extreme conservatism, we see further evidence of this bullish case. If we include future production from but a few of Sandstorm's secondary development assets (see the chart below), it is clear that value can be had at current spot prices: intrinsic value per share rises to a range of $5.62-$9.94. Only projects with a definitive initial gold pour date were included, which is four of the twenty-two development assets.

Source: Author created from Sandstorm's 2018 Asset HandbookThese development assets are an example of what makes Sandstorm such a fantastic investment. There is significant off-balance sheet value hidden within the fine print of company documents.

NPV Per Share: Limited Downside Risk

Any sound investment thesis must consider downside risk: what might happen if things don't go according to plan? Two cases were used. First, a 5% annual decline in gold spot, and second, a "worst-case" scenario.

Source: Author created

A 5% annual decline in the gold spot price (resulting in gold below $1,000/oz by 2023) led to a NPV/share range of $3.58 - $7.49. While this range is below current share prices, it actually represents a positive attribute of Sandstorm. The company is well protected against declines in the gold spot price by nature of being a streaming company. Unlike the companies that actually operate mines, Sandstorm's income enjoys significant margins that are diversified across a number of different projects. This creates a stability and predictability to cash flows that is unrivaled in mining, an industry famous for its volatility.

An environment where the price of gold is falling has the possibility of bringing mine shutdowns, situations which can lead to shareholders of mining companies have their investment entirely wiped out. Sandstorm is not only diversified against this risk, but has specifically targeted producing mines that will be able to withstand declining gold prices. The AISC (All-In-Sustaining-Cost) of the mines in which they have streams is forecasted to be below $600/oz by 2023, the lowest of all streaming companies.

Turning to the "worst-case" scenario, we find a NPV/share of $2.52-$5.00, roughly half of current share price. This scenario includes the 5% annual decline in gold spot, in addition to Sandstorm's newly acquired "Hot Maden" project never reaching production. Evidently, Sandstorm has a significant exposure to Hot Maden, something that will be discussed later.

NPV Per Share: Impressive Leverage To Gold Spot

Looking to the right side of the NPV matrix, we see Sandstorm's leverage to the price of gold unleashed. A 10% annual growth in gold spot prices ($2,000/oz by 2023) equates to roughly a doubling in value at a share price range of $7.55-$17.33, while a 20% annual spot growth ($3,000/oz by 2023) triples value to a range of $11.54-$27.35.

Source: Author created

These intrinsic value estimates are also made on the basis of conservatism. Cash flows were calculated using only primary assets, despite the fact that should the price of gold rise to such levels, significant value will be unlocked from their portfolio of 175 deals.

It should be noted that $2,000 or $3,000 gold isn't unfathomable. Typical catalysts to rising gold prices tend to result in extreme price movements:

Source: GoldPrice.org

The crisis in 2008 resulted in a more than doubling of the price of gold in three years during the bull run from 2009-2012. This characteristic of gold prices, paired with Sandstorm's exceptional leverage, results in tremendous upside to an investment in Sandstorm.

Sandstorm's CEO clearly shares this belief:

"…when you drill down into our 22 development-stage assets, there are 10 projects that represent approximately 1.2 million gold equivalent ounces attributable to Sandstorm. These 10 projects are not currently represented in our attributable outlook or cash flow projections." - Nolan Watson in Sandstorm's 2018 Asset Handbook

Outside of incremental GEOs from Sandstorm's development and exploration assets, the company also has ~60 streaming and royalty agreements on fixed terms to which they have "right of first refusal." The company can engage in these deals if they choose to, which would presumably be in a rising gold price environment.

In short, Sandstorm enjoys tremendous optionality and leverage to gold prices while holding limited downside risk. There is potential for modest value at current gold spot, but the true value is found in optionality.

Qualitative Advantages Over Mining Juniors

As mentioned earlier, given the ~ billion-dollar market cap, extreme leverage to gold, and high-risk profile relative to other streaming companies, Sandstorm should be considered a junior mining company, rather than a true streaming company.

That being said, Sandstorm has a number of differentiating qualitative factors from other junior mining companies. Some of these have already been mentioned: stable cash flows, lower downside risk, diversification benefits, excellent liquidity and solvency, and supreme optionality. However, their most important qualitative remains unmentioned: the management team.

Sandstorm's management team is heralded in the industry as one of the best. Nolan Watson and David Awram generated enormous returns for investors in their last streaming endeavour, Silver Wheaton (now Wheaton Precious Metals). It is safe to assume that they are poised for further success given the team surrounding them.

Weaknesses

Hot Maden: A Transformative, Yet Risky Acquisition

Nearly one year ago today, Sandstorm's management team announced the closing of the acquisition of Mariana Resources. Mariana's most significant asset was a 30% interest in Hot Maden, a high-grade gold/copper project located in Turkey.

Drilling at Hot Maden has indicated that the orebody has potential to be truly spectacular. Results suggest that somewhere near 3.4 million super high-grade GEOs are contained within the deposit. The PEA (preliminary economic assessment) also showed fantastic economics, with an NPV of ~$1.4 billion, and an IRR of 153%. Sandstorm reports that attributable GEO production to the company will double on account of Hot Maden alone.

Despite the acquisition, one that is clearly promising based on the geology and economics, it isn't clear that shareholders were enthused about the acquisition:

Source: Yahoo FinanceShare prices dropped on the announcement, and have only seemed to rise on account of the $100/oz jump in the gold spot. This is disappointing, seeing as the acquisition was so significant to the company. I surmise the drop was for three reasons:

Dilution: The acquisition was financed partly in cash, and also by shares. Sandstorm's management has been unafraid to dilute shareholders to acquire assets, something that will be discussed later. Non-Streaming Deal: While the company plans on converting the acquisition of Mariana into a streaming deal, it remains as non-streaming, outside of their usual line of business. Increase in Risk: While the deal was completed on seemingly favourable terms to Sandstorm, it is transformative to the company in that it seriously concentrates their future GEO production.

It is the increase in concentration that is key. The acquisition reduced Sandstorm's diversification benefits by hinging its future on a development project that bears a number of risks. Hot Maden is located in Turkey, a country that is currently experiencing some political turmoil and is situated in a geopolitical hotbed; it doesn't have a Pre-Feasibility Study completed; and lastly, there is no specific date for initial production, only a rough estimate. There are plenty of reasons, be they known or unknown, that can prevent a mine from being built. Hot Maden undoubtedly raises Sandstorm's risk profile.

The question remains: was this a risk worth taking? Considering the economics, undoubtedly. Those numbers don't come around every day, especially at the acquisition price that Sandstorm paid. Management made the right decision in moving on this deal, whether it pans out or not.

But it increased risk to shareholders in a way that is unlike a typical streaming company. And it is for this reason that I implore potential investors to not view Sandstorm as a pure streaming play, but rather as a junior mining company with limited risk and downside that also has spectacular upside.

The Question Of Future Dilution

The Hot Maden acquisition came at a steep price to shareholders: the company issued 31 million shares, diluting by 19%. Management purports that due to takeover rules, they were forced to use more equity than they wanted to in the acquisition. But in truth, this came to no surprise to longtime shareholders, who have experienced significant dilution throughout the history of Sandstorm.

Source: MacroTrendsSandstorm's management team has been very aggressive in acquiring streams and royalties, which has come at a cost to investors. The company has historically avoided the use of debt in their capital structure, and there $150m revolving credit facility remains untouched.

It is difficult to say whether or not this trend of dilution will continue. Management appears to be of the opinion that shares are undervalued, and initiated a buyback program at the end of 2017. Sandstorm also remains extremely well capitalized on account of growing cash flows and a lack of debt - future deals under $200m may not require any equity issuance at all. On the other hand, they have made no commitment to not issue equity in the future, and if the past is any indicator, management will remain aggressive in making deals. Thus, investors should be prepared to face dilution when holding Sandstorm shares.

Conclusion

Sandstorm Gold represents a fantastic investment opportunity for investors looking for an effective hedge to the market that has significant upside. While value can be had at the current share price of $5.92, its true strength lies in explosive leverage to the price of gold paired with strong, stable, diversified cash flows that limit downside. These factors suggest a bullish case when considered alongside Sandstorm's qualitative strengths, such as a top-tier management team, strong liquidity and solvency, and great optionality.

Potential obstacles exist in the form of future dilution as well as asset concentration risk from the Hot Maden project. However, these obstacles are less relevant if investors view Sandstorm not as a streaming company, but rather as an alternative investment vehicle to junior gold mining companies. Sandstorm enjoys limited downside and risk relative to such junior mining competitors, while maintaining all, if not more, of the upside.

In conclusion, I would feel comfortable both holding and buying shares of Sandstorm at this time, but encourage other investors to conduct their own due diligence on the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.