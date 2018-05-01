Illinois Tool Works' Ability To Drive Growth And Margin Leverage Getting Tested

Illinois Tool Works is seeing more pressure in consumer-facing end-markets, and 3% organic growth wasn't the start to the year that many investors wanted to see.

Even the best-run companies are still subject to the laws of gravity, and valuations got pretty high among the top-tier multi-industrials early this year. Illinois Tool Works (ITW) was one of the more expensive names then, but I’m still surprised that the subsequent correction has seen it underperform some industrial peers like Ingersoll-Rand (IR) and Dover (DOV).

Looking ahead, 2018 is likely to be a year where ITW’s ability to drive organic growth and ongoing margin leverage is going to get tested a little more strenuously. I do have great respect for the quality of ITW’s operations, and its options to grow through M&A, but I do have some concerns that sell-side margin expectations are aggressive. Valuation being what it is, I would lean more toward names like Honeywell (HON) and Eaton (ETN), but if the shares were to fall into the $130s without a significant deterioration in the economic environment, I’d take another look.

Another Outsized Reaction

Not unlike 3M (MMM) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), investors did not like seeing the lower organic growth and margin pressures in Illinois Tool Works’ results. This is not so uncommon when valuations/expectations are running high, and particularly when there are emerging concerns about just how much momentum is left in the end-markets that have propelled multi-industrials this far.

Revenue rose 8% as reported and 3% on an organic basis – lagging Honeywell and SWK, but basically matching 3M. Revenue growth was noticeably weaker in more consumer-exposed end-markets like autos, food service, and polymers/fluids. The auto segment, the largest at around a quarter of revenue, saw 1% organic growth as ITW continued to grow above build rates but appeared to lag 3M and SWK. Food service saw less than 1% growth, with weakness in the retail channel offsetting good growth in North American institutions and chains; keep an eye on Dover both for its food service business and its exposure to retail refrigeration. Polymers and Fluids also saw sub-1% organic growth, with slight growth in fluids and polymers offset by flat performance in auto aftermarket sales.

Test, Measurement and Electronics had a strong quarter, with almost 8% overall growth driven by 9% growth in Test & Measurement and 5% growth in Electronics; like Danaher (DHR) and 3M, ITW continues to benefit from a strong semiconductor market, though this market seems to be slowing. Welding was also strong, up 8% on 10% growth in equipment sales, with Lincoln Electric (LECO) only slightly outdoing ITW. Construction was weaker, up 3%, but the North American residential market remains a strong driver for the company (up 9%) and the commercial business (down 2%) fades. ITW’s Specialty segment saw sub-1% revenue growth.

Illinois Tool Works saw similar gross margin erosion to 3M (down 60 bps yoy), as the company saw a negative price/cost mix from higher input costs. Relative to 3M, though, ITW management sounded a little more optimistic and confident about its ability to recoup some momentum here as the year progresses. Segment income rose 9% for the quarter, marking a rare miss for Illinois Tool Works and a negative comp to both Honeywell and 3M. Among the individual segments, only T&M showed meaningful margin improvement, with most of the rest down slightly (<100 bps) on an organic basis.

2018 Looking Tougher

Given the earnings reports seen to date, the outlook for many multi-industrials is looking more challenging in 2018. The auto end-market has definitely slowed and it looks like electronics is slowing as well. Construction is tough to figure out, North American commercial construction activity does seem to be slowing, but there are still retrofit/upgrade opportunities, which likely explains why Honeywell seems more bullish here than ITW.

The broadly-defined “general industrial” market is harder to call; demand from heavy machinery and fabrication seems to be pushing welding higher, and test/measurement demand looks healthy, but other product segments seem to be petering out a bit.

All told, this is looking like an incrementally tougher year for companies like 3M and overlapping businesses under Illinois Tool Works’ umbrella, but at the same time, businesses like welding and test/measurement seem to have some room to go. I do believe that companies like Honeywell, Danaher, and Eaton are probably better-positioned for stronger end-markets in 2018.

The Opportunity

Illinois Tool Works's management has sounded increasingly receptive to large-scale M&A; a deal that would bring in around $2 billion a year in revenue and add an eighth major vertical to the company’s business mix. A lot of this is down to the exceptional work the company has done to streamline and improve its purchasing process and other operating expense functions.

What management has done with margins has been noteworthy. Between 2007 and 2017, the company boosted gross margin by close to seven points and took almost a point and a half out of operating expenses, leading to clockwork 100 bps or better improvements in adjusted operating margin from 2011 to 2017. One of my biggest concerns about ITW shares is that many analysts continue to expect that pace of improvement to continue at a roughly 50 bps/year pace. There are still several industrials with higher gross margins than Illinois Tool Works, but the differences in business mix matter (companies like Danaher and Roper (NYSE:ROP) really aren’t fair comparisons) and I’m just not so confident that there’s that much more margin improvement potential.

Of course, I’m not the first to say this. Fretting about margin leverage topping out among multi-industrials has been commonplace over the last three to five years, and I can imagine a lot of bears clutching their copies of Graham and Dodd’s Security Analysis and repeating “I’m not wrong, I’m early” like a mantra. Said differently, good companies have a way of rewriting the rules about what is possible for companies to accomplish.

I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the 3% to 4% range, a little lower than what I expect from 3M and Honeywell, and on par with Dover and Eaton. I do still expect margin improvements and improvements in FCF generation (from higher margins, lower taxes, and more efficient asset utilization), and long-term FCF growth in the mid-single digits. To be clear, my issue with margin improvement at ITW is simply one of degree – I see room for improvement, but not as much as some may.

The Bottom Line

Discounting my cash flow estimates back, I still don’t think Illinois Tool Works shares are particularly cheap. Yes, it has been a great stock over the years and it’s a well-run company. So is 3M, and I still think the valuation is a little steep there too (and I’m not rushing to sell out of my 3M position). A further pullback into the $130s would lead me to revisit ITW as an idea for new money, but for now I think Honeywell and Eaton are more interesting relative value prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.