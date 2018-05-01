Blackbaud: Good Quarter, But Valuation Risks Begin To Show

Blackbaud remains a strong performer in its niche, but in the absence of meaningful growth, its valuation multiples seem elevated.

Most impressively, the company generated 35% y/y net income growth, distinguishing itself as one of the few profitable companies in enterprise software. Free cash flow, however, turned negative.

Blackbaud (BLKB), the enterprise software platform for managing charitable donations and running a non-profit organization, reported Q1 results that, in the heat of earnings season, got more or less overlooked. At a very high level, the company was in line with consensus expectations calling for 10% y/y revenue growth, but showed 10% upside to Wall Street's profit targets.

Profitability has long been the mainstay of Blackbaud's investment thesis, as one of the few enterprise software companies at its scale to generate positive GAAP net income. Companies at the ultra-large spectrum of the software sector - like Oracle (ORCL) and Microsoft (MSFT) - obviously generate truckloads of cash, but it's difficult for small and mid-cap software firms to do so, primarily because of their focus on growth. Even Salesforce (CRM), the CRM giant that has reached a >$10 billion annual run rate, still only posts the occasional profitable quarter, like Amazon (AMZN). The focus is not on the bottom line.

Blackbaud, however, showed 35% y/y net income growth this quarter, shining above its mid-cap software peers that are still dipping in red ink. Investors do have to ask themselves, though: is Blackbaud worth its premium valuation, even if it's profitable? Are there better profitable companies to choose from?

For certain, Blackbaud has carved out tremendous strength in its niche of serving CRM and ERP capabilities to non-profits. The non-profit vertical is an extremely difficult market segment to capture, as these organizations have many specialized needs that make Salesforce's Sales Cloud, for example, unsuitable as their primary CRM. But with Blackbaud's growth slowing down to the single digits (the quarter will come soon when Blackbaud's y/y growth slips below the psychologically important 10% threshold), it's difficult to justify a growth-style valuation for this company.

At best, Blackbaud is a hold, especially as the stock has rallied 11% year to date and beat most of its SaaS peers' performance thus far. Relative to its valuation, Blackbaud's financials are nothing extraordinary, and will likely be that way for quite some time.

Valuation check

Let's run a quick check on Blackbaud's valuation to see where the company is trading against this year's guidance. At its current share price of $105, Blackbaud carries a market cap of $5.07 billion.

The company also has $25.0 million of cash on its balance sheet and $467.2 million of debt, so the company's all-in enterprise value is currently $5.51 billion.

Blackbaud has also currently guided to the following for FY18:

Revenue of $870-$890 million, or +11% y/y at the midpoint over last year's revenues of $790.8 million.

Pro forma EPS of $2.75 to $2.88, or +30% y/y at the midpoint over last year's PF EPS of $2.17.

Free cash flow of $165-$170 million, or +1% y/y at the midpoint over last year's FCF of $166.1 million.

None of these growth rates are particularly impressive. EPS growth of 30% is decent, but some of that is also fueled by buyback activity (though Blackbaud's buyback program isn't as aggressive as some other companies'). The company's zero-growth FCF scenario is also a little bit disappointing, and even that may be difficult to achieve, given that FCF saw compression in Q1 - we don't know if this trend is likely to continue into the following few quarters.

Against its own guidance ranges, Blackbaud currently trades at:

6.26x EV/FY18 revenues

37.3x forward P/E

32.89x EV/FY18 FCF

I was fine being long on Blackbaud when shares were in the high $80s/low $90s, but since then, the stock's rally has made Blackbaud's valuation untenable. A >6x revenue multiple is absurd for a company with only 10% revenue growth; likewise, >30x FCF is too expensive for a company expected to achieve flat FCF growth this year. The only metric in which Blackbaud might seem like a plausible buy is P/E, but on that front, Blackbaud's 37.3x P/E is still on a pro forma EPS basis (GAAP would put the company at a much worse ratio), and on a growth rate of 30%, Blackbaud's PEG ratio would still exceed 1.0x - a textbook definition of an overvalued company.

Q1 results: decent, but not entirely impressive as FCF dwindles

Here's a look as well at Blackbaud's Q1 results. Altogether, while there were no red flags in Blackbaud's release, it certainly isn't exciting enough to make paying for Blackbaud's premium valuation multiple worth it.

Figure 1. Blackbaud Q1 results

Source: Blackbaud 8-K filing to the SEC

Total revenues grew 10% y/y to $204.2 million, mirroring the growth rate Blackbaud saw last quarter. Subscription/recurring revenues showed a bit more strength, with 13% y/y growth in the quarter, but analysts were largely expecting it. Blackbaud's revenues were essentially in line with consensus expectations, causing no excitement on that front.

It's also important to note that Blackbaud drove some of this growth through acquisitions. On an organic basis, Blackbaud reports that it saw just 5.3% and 7.2% total and recurring revenue growth, respectively. Given the fact that Blackbaud is running thin on cash ($25 million left on the balance sheet) and is already heavily drawn on its credit facilities, it's unclear whether the company can afford to continue fueling acquisition-driven growth.

Blackbaud did manage an increase in its gross margins to 56.9% in the quarter, up 310 bps from 53.8% in 1Q17. It's important to note, however, that Blackbaud's gross margin is relatively poor compared to other CRM and ERP companies. Regardless of Blackbaud's niche, its software delivery method and business model should be roughly similar to other SaaS companies, yet its gross margin calls into question the logic of paying an elevated (>6x forward revenues) valuation multiple for the stock.

The company's expensive discipline allowed the company to achieve earnings growth - as previously mentioned, net income grew 35% y/y in the quarter to $17.8 million. Pro forma EPS of $0.66 showed a 10% upside surprise to Wall Street's estimates for $0.60.

The one truly glaring slip-up in the quarter, however, was Blackbaud's reversal into negative FCF. This was driven both by a pickup in capex as well as a contraction in operating cash flows. FCF slipped to -$1.1 million, a harsh swing from a profit of $3.5 million in 1Q17. Seeing as Blackbaud is already forecasting flat-to-no growth in FCF this year, the company has removed one of the biggest reasons for being bullish on the name:

Figure 2. Blackbaud FCF

Source: Blackbaud investor relations

How should investors react?

If you've been lucky enough to hold Blackbaud through most of last year's rally, now might be a good time to consider locking in gains. The company remains a solid, entrenched SaaS company within its niche, but I fear its lack of growth opportunities will severely limit Blackbaud's ability to expand its profits and free cash flow in the future. FCF has already started seeing a slowdown both in Q1 results and in implied FY18 guidance, so it's only natural that earnings growth may soon taper off as well.

The market has no shortage of high-quality, profitable software names - Microsoft, Oracle, and Adobe (ADBE) are some good examples. Blackbaud's valuation, on the other hand, aggressively overestimates a company with a limited TAM and with hamstrung future growth opportunities. Though I've previously been supportive of the stock, at current valuations, I'd rather place my bets elsewhere.

