United Therapeutics Inks Deal To Acquire SteadyMed

United Therapeutics (UTHR) has inked a deal with SteadyMed (STDY) that will see the former acquire the latter in a deal worth $216 million. The deal will see United pay $4.46 per share of SteadyMed, and will juice up the deal with another $2.63 per share when Trevyent, a drug for the treatment of PAH, is commercialized. The deal essentially ends patent disputes between the two companies. United has treatments in PAH that include Remodulin and Tyveso. Both utilize Treprostinil. SteadyMed was working on a much more portable solution to treatment with a drug/device combination that utilizes patches.

This deal comes on the heels of a deal in January to work with Corsair Pharma. The Corsair Pharma deal was brokered in part by Locust walk, a company that is utilized by corporations to assist in mergers and acquisitions activity.

Between the Corsair deal and the SteadyMed deal it would appear that United has its next generation treatment strategy in place. Meanwhile, the field of PAH treatment is heating up.

MannKind

MannKind (MNKD) is entering phase 1 trials for an inhaled version of treprostinil delivery. The dry powder formulation will use MannKind's Technosphere platform and be delivered via inhalation in a similar fashion to how Afrezza insulin is used in treat diabetes. Those that follow MannKind closely see this phase 1 trial as a proof of concept trial. That being said, the MannKind treatment has a better than decent chance of passing simply because of the trail that was blazed before MannKind entered the PAH treatment space.

Liquidia

Liquidia is also working on an inhaled treatment for PAH. Liquidia has some deep pocket partners such as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The Liquidia method is a dry powder that is created using the company's PRINT technology and is also delivered to the lungs via a "puff" on small device. Liquidia has already passed its phase 1 trial and was allowed to progress straight to phase 3.

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena (ARNA) is working on an oral treatment for PAH that is in the form of a pill. The Arena solution to PAH treatment is called Ralinepag. This drug had very impressive results in both a phase 1 and a phase 2 clinical trial. The company is planning out its phase 3 trial and will likely announce the roll-out of that trial here in 2018.

The strategy by United Therapeutics is interesting. On one hand, the company is buying out competition that it feels was violating its patents. On the other, the company seems to be taking a new path to treatment that does not involve a pill or an inhalation, though Tyveso (inhaled) will remain as will Orenitram and Adcirca tablets. Essentially, United seems to be covering all of the routes of treatment, be it patch, oral, or inhaled. Whether this will be enough to stave off up and coming competitors will be an interesting story to watch.

United sports a $4.5 billion to $5 billion market cap. This makes it bigger (in concept) than the upstarts that want to hop into the PAH space. United also has a bigger revenue stream than any of the players in trials now.

The PAH franchise at United delivered the following numbers in 2017:

Remodulin - $670.9 million in net revenue

Tyveso - $372.9 million in net revenue

Orenitram - $185.8 million in net revenue

Adcirca - $419.7 million in net revenue

Combined, the PAH market delivered well over $1.6 billion to United in the last year. The only drug that saw its sales decline was Tyveso.

Looking at this logically, one can imagine that United has conversed with Arena, Liquidia, as well as MannKind. At this juncture, it appears that a deal with any one of these upstarts is not in the cards. Whether it was the technology, the data, or the price, we may never know. The deal with Corsair and SteadyMed removed more immediate threats, which could help United to preserve its hold on an impressive revenue stream. However, that same revenue stream is why other companies are looking to break into the business. It is estimated that annual sales for treatments of PAH will eclipse the $5 billion per year mark very soon.

In the beginning of 2018, United Therapeutics' stock was at about $150 per share. Since then, the stock has sold off heavily and now trades at about $110 per share. In my opinion, some of this sell-off was a result of uncertainty about where the United PAH franchise was going and the understanding that competition was advancing newer treatments, in some cases (MannKind and Liquidia) using Treprostinil as the active ingredient in the treatment. Assuming that the phase 3 trials of Liquidia and Ralinepag take at least another year, and that MannKind is behind that pace, the street may gain a bit of confidence on the PAH strategy. Let's not forget that United CEO Martine Rothblatt seems to be in a deal making mood, so the book on PAH treatments is hardly closed. In fact, shareholders of MannKind and Arena could welcome news of a partnership that delivers cash upfront.

The horse has already left the barn on SteadyMed. The stock nearly doubled on this news, and given the pricing of the deal, there would not be much more upside in the near term. The way investors need to assess this news is by what it means to United Therapeutics. I look at this news as stabilizing the equity in the near term and allowing a cohesive and understood strategy in the longer term. United is already a profitable company with an aggressive strategy in maintaining its markets. Rothblatt is a brilliant person that understands business and has vision. While not known by many, Rothblatt was the inventor of the concept of satellite radio, a business that has grown substantially over the last decade. With this latest news, United Therapeutics becomes a buy with upside potential that could rival the 52-week highs and downside risk that is minimal given that the stock is at its 52-week low. Stay Tuned!

