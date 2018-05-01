Market Review And Outlook - Conflicting Forces: Rates And Technicals

By Ted Vogel, Portfolio Specialist, Municipal Fixed Income

"Inflation is taxation without legislation." - Milton Friedman

U.S. Treasury rates increased across the yield curve in the first quarter as market attention focused on generally better-than-expected economic data releases and uncertainty surrounding the impact of last year's tax reform on deficits and inflation. The rate movement was most pronounced in the front end of the yield curve, with the two-year U.S. Treasury yield increasing from 1.88% to 2.27%, the five-year from 2.21% to 2.56%, the 10-year from 2.41% to 2.74%, and the 30-year from 2.74% to 2.97%. The overall rate movement resulted in a flattening of the yield curve.

As broadly anticipated, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to hike rates at its March 21 meeting, for the first time this year and the sixth time since the financial crisis. With Jerome Powell now chairman, the group's statement was largely in line with recent releases, pointing to continued strength in the economy as a rationale for its increase. On the other hand, the FOMC noted that household spending and business fixed investment data had softened recently. The committee left its "dot plot" largely unchanged and still anticipates three hikes for all of 2018.

Data Was Positive, But Not Perfect

Through the first quarter, U.S. economic data continued to be generally positive but perhaps less convincingly so. The February employment report was strong, with the change in nonfarm payrolls substantially exceeding expectations at +313,000 (versus the anticipated +205,000), unemployment remaining unchanged at 4.1% and average hourly earnings slightly lower than expected at +2.6% year over year compared to the consensus of +2.8%.

The payroll figure was the highest since mid-2016, but had little impact on Treasury yields - a sign that markets were more focused on signs of inflation than job creation. February headline and core Consumer Price Index growth matched expectations at +2.2% and +1.8% year over year while February retail sales fell shy of expectations, with a -0.1% month-over-month print versus +0.3% consensus.

Overall, the municipal bond market posted a -1.11% total return in the first quarter, as represented by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Index. Returns were negative across the yield curve save for very short maturities, with short to intermediate maturities generally outperforming longer bonds. In our opinion, much of the negative price action was attributable to the abrupt increase in interest rates. With regard to sector, pre-refunded bonds outperformed both general-obligation and revenue bonds. As has been the case for most of the year, lower-rated bonds outperformed those with higher ratings.

Municipal bond issuance fell significantly in the first quarter, providing some welcome solace given overall volatility in the market. Volume fell to $62.8 billion in 1,744 transactions from $92 billion in 2,541 deals during the same period in 2017, representing a 31.9% decrease. In our opinion, much of the decline was attributable to seasonality and the elimination of muni-refunding transactions courtesy of the new federal tax law. The calendar was led by issuers from California, New York, Texas, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Supply Takes A Breather

Municipal Supply: Year-to-Date Through April 5

Source: Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Rate Picture Looks Clear For Now

Investors are rightly focused on the potential for rising rates - both inflation and interest - and the implications it may have for fixed income portfolios going forward. Despite the recent softening of certain economic data, we see no reason to doubt the FOMC's stated intention of two more interest rate hikes in 2018. That said, unexpected implications from the new tax law, potential volatility caused by the withdrawal of monetary policy accommodation by the FOMC (and perhaps other central banks) and ongoing political rancor in Washington, D.C., might cause us to adjust our expectations.

Specific to the municipal bond market, technicals continue to look promising for 2018, in our opinion. Significantly reduced new issue supply should help maintain a firm bid for municipal product. At this time, we also believe that the modest reduction in top marginal tax brackets coming from the tax reform should have little impact on demand from most individual investors in the tax-exempt market. That said, we have seen a reduction in demand from U.S. banks and property and casualty insurance companies as some of these institutions process the impact of the cut in the corporate tax rate to 21%.

Elsewhere, we continue to track the progress on the Trump administration's infrastructure spending proposals. We see significant challenges for the current proposal and are skeptical that it will lead to a meaningful increase in municipal supply this year. We continue to closely follow the primary and secondary markets in seeking attractive opportunities for our investors.

'Ill-inois' Isn't Getting Better

An upcoming gubernatorial election and budget cycle are likely to keep media attention squarely focused on the struggles of Illinois. In recent years, the state has been focusing on fiscal policies that serve political bases rather than its financial needs. The result: a two-year period with no state budget and a near downgrade to below-investment grade status last July. Despite the 11th-hour passage of a budget to end that time of fiscal gridlock, it is far from certain that such a positive turn will occur this year. Indeed, the November's electoral contest between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democratic challenger J.B. Pritzer has the potential to escalate gridlock as legislators push their agendas instead of working on passage of a budget. Any delay could be detrimental as bills from vendors and unfunded pension liabilities continue to stress the state. If Illinois fails to pass a budget by the July 1 start to the new fiscal year, rating agencies may be under greater pressure to downgrade the state's credit ratings.

Stephen Cowie, Senior Research Analyst

Municipal Fixed Income

Connecticut's Tough Slog

The State of Connecticut recently made financial news by agreeing to pay the City of Hartford's $550 million in outstanding general obligation debt. The annual payments will amount to roughly $40 million and add to the state's already weighty debt burden, as well as high pension and other post-employment benefit liabilities. Slow economic growth and a continued outflow of high income jobs have worsened revenue pressures and forced the state to draw on existing reserve funds. Despite Connecticut's reputation for wealth, credit trends there have been negative for several years, while the state's fiscal flexibility continues to erode. From a governance perspective, the November 2018 election for governor creates some political uncertainty as the Republican Party seeks to turn the state from blue to red.

Stephen Cowie, Senior Research Analyst

Municipal Fixed Income

This material is presented solely for informational purposes and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment or strategy is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were, or will be, profitable. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Publications and websites referenced herein are intended solely for your information and should not be construed as an endorsement by Neuberger Berman. Neuberger Berman is not responsible for the content of these publications or websites.

Certain products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

A bond's value may fluctuate based on interest rates, market conditions, credit quality and other factors. You may have a gain or a loss if you sell your bonds prior to maturity. Of course, bonds are subject to the credit risk of the issuer. If sold prior to maturity, municipal securities are subject to gain/losses based on the level of interest rates, market conditions and the credit quality of the issuer. Income may be subject to the alternative minimum tax (NYSE:AMT) and/or state and local taxes, based on the investor's state of residence. High-yield bonds, also known as "junk bonds," are considered speculative and carry a greater risk of default than investment-grade bonds. Their market value tends to be more volatile than investment-grade bonds and may fluctuate based on interest rates, market conditions, credit quality, political events, currency devaluation and other factors. High-yield bonds are not suitable for all investors and the risks of these bonds should be weighed against the potential rewards. Neither Neuberger Berman nor its employees provide tax or legal advice. You should contact a tax advisor regarding the suitability of tax-exempt investments in your portfolio.

Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC is a registered investment adviser. The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2018 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. | All rights reserved