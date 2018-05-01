RADCOM: Telecom Vendors Say 5G Deployments Poised To Accelerate

If I’ve learned one thing as a telecom investor, it is the only certainty is the future is uncertain. In particular, when improved certainty arrives around a common technology path forward — in this case, 5G which runs on top of Network Functions Virtualization (“NFV”) and Software-defined Networking (“SDN”) — the other salient uncertainty surrounds the length of the sales cycle in the telecom market. Such is the plight of investing in the telecom sector.

In my view, one way to generate alpha comes when an uncertain future becomes abundantly clear. But it is difficult to stay convicted during a long period of uncertainty where share prices are mired in a range, meanwhile numerous data points suggest significant progress. One must bear the psychological strife of uncertainty until the way forward presents itself. That’s one way to generate excess (or subpar) returns over a long time horizon.

Finally, it appears as if telecom investors are sitting in front of a large, dynamic opportunity as the 5G investment supercycle begins to accelerate in the quarters ahead. To aim for maximum benefit, I prefer the pure-play NFV software players like RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) which stand to asymmetrically benefit because they don’t have declining legacy revenue streams from hardware-based 4G products to obfuscate their software growth opportunity. Recall that RADCOM already has AT&T (NYSE:T) and another US top-tier operator (presumably Verizon (NYSE:VZ)) as anchor customers, with a Tier-1 galaxy operator and others finally exiting RADCOM’s sales pipeline and entering the commercial deployment phase.

Investors should take note of the 5G opportunity. T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) very clearly outlined the importance of 5G related to their proposed merger and competitive attack on AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). The combined entity intends to spend $40 billion on 5G technologies and platforms as the number 3 player, so one can imagine the level of investment from larger CSPs over the next several years.

When coupled with recent earnings commentary from large telecom vendors such as Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) regarding the 5G investment cycle, it appears a supercycle could be underway.

Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri commented on the Q1 earnings call:

Let me start with market development and you will have seen that we shared an improved view of market conditions in our earnings report. We also said we expect our Networks business to outperform the market. The primary driver for the market improvement is that 5G momentum is building fast. And Nokia is remarkably well positioned as that happens. We now expect meaningful commercial rollouts in the United States to start in the second half of this year followed by large scale commercial deployments in this and other geographies in 2019. There are three things driving this trend. The first is the ever growing consumer demand for capacity. I have talked to a number of our customers who are straining to meet traffic growth and need the significant capacity increase and lower cost per bit that comes with 5G. The second driver we see for 5G momentum is competition. There is no doubt that operators are looking at their competitors and worrying about potentially facing someone else's powerful 5G marketing and network performance. They do not want to be exposed and know they will need to move to address this competitive threat. I would also note that there is competition between countries on 5G with many pushing to be first. The United States and China to be sure, Japan and South Korea but also within the Nordics and the Middle East. The third 5G momentum driver is industrial use cases. While the opportunity here will take longer to develop, we certainly believe the potential is there for enterprises to achieve a step-change in productivity with the use of next generation networks. The interest is real, as just one example. I had dinner the other night with a half dozen CEOs of industrial companies all of whom saw the promise of improving efficiency through the use of dedicated 5G network slices that provide end-to-end security and ultra-low latency. From a geographical perspective, things really start with North America. Even if we had a soft first quarter in that part of the world, we see excellent momentum building for the second half of this year both for the market and for Nokia. This is not based on expectation alone. It is also based on deals that we are winning and orders that we have already received. As I mentioned earlier, we expect commercial 5G rollouts in North America later this year along with an overall focus on delivering improved mobile broadband network performance in the region. There is of course a risk that operator consolidation could put a slight dampener on our optimistic view, but we would not expect that to fully derail the trends we are seeing. Then China, our current view is that commercial deployments of 5G will start around the middle of 2019 although we know that if China decides to accelerate, things can change very fast. Current trade tensions add some uncertainty to our business in China. But at this point we expect that prudence will prevail and given the overall market dynamics in China, we do not expect European companies such as Nokia to see an impact within the country. The Nordics, Japan, South Korea, parts of the Middle East, all can be expected to move fast with 5G as well. In short and recognizing that there are some skeptics we see 5G coming fast and coming big. As this happens, we expect an atypical seasonal trend with softness in the first half of this year offset by a very dynamic second half. And as I said earlier, we are confident that we can outperform a strengthening market and meet our full year guidance.

This is a perfect set up for investors: owning high-quality growth companies ahead of a very dynamic investment cycle that can accelerate revenue and earnings growth. Note too that RADCOM is a technology partner to Nokia.

To put that in perspective for RADCOM, the company guided to $43 to $47 million in 2018 revenue, which I believe is conservative and based only on known revenue as of February 2018. To that end, I believe there is a path to $15-$20 million per year, per customer for its flagship virtual probe, service assurance product MaveriQ as CSPs migrate networks to the cloud. AT&T contributed $24.5 million to RADCOM’s revenue in 2017, and I expect for that level of spend to continue as AT&T acquires technology licenses for 5G and RADCOM’s new virtual network packet broker.

Given RADCOM already has two anchor customers in North America, and a potential 3rd and 4th on the way in Europe, I think there is a clear path to a $100 million revenue run-rate in the next 18 months or so. Using some simple modeling based on 75% gross margins and $40 million in annual operating costs, I’m assuming RADCOM can generate $35 million in pre-tax earnings, or about $2.25 EPS (assuming a 15% tax rate and 13.5 million shares out).

Taking into account RADCOM’s apparent pole position in NFV, and the fact incumbents continue to struggle as CSPs rely less on proprietary hardware, in my view, it is becoming more probable that RADCOM will be a strategic acquisition target and I think it could reasonably garner a 40x multiple on the earnings leverage apparent at $100 million in revenue, or a path to $90 per share.

Clearly, many things need to go right, but I still like the risk/reward inherent in RDCM shares at the current $18 price coincident with a dynamic 5G investment cycle on the cusp of unfolding. In other words, the future is uncertain, but I think there is enough upside to compensate investors for bearing that uncertainty. And the moment of truth is getting closer each day.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDCM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.