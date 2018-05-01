Ledyard Financial Is Fairly Valued, But Growth And Margins Are Accelerating

The stock has fundamental support, and it will prove to be cheap if management's efforts to improve margins pays off.

LFGP is looking to overcome below-average asset growth with its new office in Concord, NH - a city that doubled the number of deposits available within bank's branch network.

Established in 1991, Ledyard Financial Group Inc. (OTCQB:LFGP) is a $471 million asset bank headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire. The company doesn't get a lot of attention, but I think this is a sleep easy option for investors looking for yield and above average total returns.

Deposit Base and Capacity

Ledyard is a small financial but surprisingly the company has more than 10% of deposit share in all but 2 of the 7 different cities that it services. Total deposits have only increased slowly over time (see 2017 Annual Report, 4-year CAGR of 4.06%), but it's clear that quality is being put in front of volume. As you can see from below, the bank hasn't benefited from growth in non-interest bearing accounts to the same degree as some of its peers. However, cheaper core deposits fund all loans, and these are 'sticky' accounts (less sensitive to changing rates) that will hopefully delay or permanently defer some of the pressure to keep up with the market by increasing the cost of funds.

To get an idea of how valuable the deposit base is, the total amount paid for interest expenses in the 1st quarter of 2018 was only $274 thousand, down from $321.7 thousand in 1Q17. Total interest revenue in the 1st quarter of $4 million covered interest expenses 14.6 times. Based on my observation, the benchmark for most low-cost banks is 10 times (interest revenues to interest expenses). And, LFGP is beating this marker with the capacity for a much larger loan portfolio. At the end of the 1st quarter, the loan to deposit ratio was only 73.7% - well below regional peers.

A lot of credit for conservative and consistent growth goes to management, but an equal amount is tied to the small size of legacy markets.

To address this issue, in 2017, a new Financial Advisors location was opened in Concord, which is a city that last reported more deposits than the combined total reported for every other city within Ledyard's branch network (~$2.76 billion vs. ~$1.9 billion as of June 2017). This office is already delivering impressive results for Financial Advisors (growth in non-interest income), and management already has plans to 'expand the location yet again to include an onsite workforce in Private Banking, Mortgage and Consumer Lending, and Commercial Lending.'

In addition, 2018 will benefit from a full-year of efficiencies gained from the bank's new 8,500 square foot Operations Facility (opened in November) - opened to house and streamline the 'back office' that includes Operations, Compliance, Mortgage Processing, Human Resources, Information Technology, and Finance.

There are several moving parts here, but my major takeaway is that a lot has recently been invested for the future (offices and new hires) and that the next couple of years will benefit from efficiency gains and balance sheet growth that are needed to scale past the new cost structure (see salaries and fixed assets below).

LFGP's 5-year average efficiency ratio is high at 78.75%.

Asset Management

To improve margins, LFGP needs to grow the loan portfolio and the customer base of Financial Advisors. The new market in Concord will help with both, and I wouldn't be surprised to see another office opening in the area in the near future - the size of the market based on deposits makes sense.

Financial Advisors might be the least flashy name that I've found, but this division is the quiet force behind a significant stream of non-interest income. At the end of the 1st quarter, Ledyard Financial Advisors reported revenue of $2.6 million, a 20.5% YOY increase. Assets under management (AUM) totaled $1.5 billion, which compares to $1.15 billion at the end of 2016.

In just over 1-year of operation, the Concord branch accounts for ~15% of AUM and ~1/2 of last year's AUM growth. In-between 2014 and 2016, revenues from Financial Advisors grew ~5% a year, which compares to 2017 revenue growth of 13.5%.

If $2.6 million is the new quarterly run-rate, which implies zero growth in the next 3-quarters, revenue from wealth management will increase 10.6% in 2018. Increasing Financial Advisors income by 10.6% means adding ~$963 thousand to pre-tax income, which would be an 18.5% YOY gain if everything else was held constant. Needless to say, this isn't an endless engine for future growth, but it is a great opportunity that other banks this size are without - noninterest income was 42.8% of total revenues in 2017.

Asset Quality

Ledyard has an above average coverage ratio (allowance of 1.83% of total loans). At the end of the 1st quarter, the allowance account was $5.5 million, which compares to non-performing assets of $1.9 million. LFGP gets high markets for credit quality, but earnings, that haven't required a provision charge in more than 5-years, are sensitive to any change.

Value and Returns

The interesting part about LFGP is that I've touched on several ways for the bank to increase returns, while returns are already in an attractive range. Even with last year's negative deferred tax asset valuation adjustment, the 4-year average ROA and ROE are 0.89% and 9.18%, respectively. In the 1st quarter, both ROA and ROE improved to 1% and 10.05%, respectively.

At $21.65 per share, the stock trades for 1.54X TBV and with a forward P/E of ~13.5 - based on 2018 earnings of ~$1.60 (represents a 28% increase).

For those interested in a deeper dive, remember that past reports may need to be adjusted for last year's 3-for-1 stock split - a favorable low-cost benefit to shareholders that I think is already unlocking value (more liquid shares; shares are up ~15 post-split).

In addition, the stock supports a safe and attractive dividend with a 3.14% yield. On a split-adjusted basis, the payout is 6.25% higher than last year. This is a conservative team that is building the business, but if earnings continue to grow faster than the loan portfolio, the bank could easily afford to increase the quarterly dividend by more than $0.01 (next $0.01 increase represents 5.88% growth).

Bottom Line

There's no telling where the market will take Ledyard Financial Group's shares, but there is a good chance that investors will continue to see fundamental improvements adding to the bottom line in 2018. I wanted to say Ledyard looked like a good acquisition play, but I think that, even with a significant number of assets under management, the smaller core markets are too unattractive to a larger buyer.

With that said, the margin a purchasing bank would hope to capture via efficiency improvements is available for Ledyard to work out with time. And, I'm interested in seeing how the balance sheet changes once the new Concord office converts into a more traditional full-service branch. All things considered, this appears to be a good time to slowly accumulate shares with funds earmarked for a long-term holding (more than 2 years). The stock is trading near all-time highs, but there is a lot of fundamental support that will improve as the bank starts to scale past upfront costs related to executing its long-term plan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.