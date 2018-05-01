Delek US Holdings Soars On Discounted Midland And Cheap RINs

Delek also had a substantial fraction of its RIN obligation removed by the EPA last year, and it is likely that this exemption will be renewed in 2018.

While 2018 to date has seen solid returns for the merchant refining sector in general, the share price of Delek US Holdings (DK) has led the pack (see figure). Even more impressive than its share price rally is the explanation for it.

DK data by YCharts

The multi-year acquisition of industry peer Alon USA Energy (NYSE:ALJ) weighed heavily on Delek's shares in 2015 and the first half of 2016. Delek purchased the first 48% stake in Alon USA in 2015, just in time to see its refining margins disappear along with the WTI crude discount following the repeal of the U.S. crude export ban. Delek's share price lost nearly 75% of its value between July 2015 and June 2016, prompting me to write that a rebound of up to 60% was likely when margins recovered. Delek's management had indicated that it would purchase the balance of Alon USA when operating conditions improved, and my long thesis was based on an expectation that adding two more refineries to its capacity would place Delek in a strong position when margins recovered.

Refining margins have certainly recovered and what was a millstone around Delek's neck in 2015 and 2016 has become a critical earnings driver in 2017 and 2018. The WTI discount relative to Brent crude surged in Q3 2017 after a difficult hurricane season for the Gulf Coast knocked much of the region's refining capacity offline, resulting in a surplus of inland crude even as the prices of refined fuels spiked. The WTI discount has returned again in Q2 2018, and it is now moving above pre-repeal levels (see figure).

Brent WTI Spread data by YCharts

This development has spurred earnings for U.S. refiners, especially those with inland capacity. What has set Delek apart from its peers, however, is the proximity of its refineries, especially its Big Spring refinery (which was part of the Alon USA transaction), to the Permian Basin. Crude production there has jumped to new highs in 2018 (see figure) amid sustained price strength. Pipeline capacity has failed to keep up, though, causing the Cushing-Midland spread to rise to $4/bbl. In Q4 2017, Midland crude was already trading at a discount of almost $6/bbl to Brent crude, and conditions have only improved for Delek in 2018 to date. Tudor Pickering expects the Cushing-Midland spread to remain near its current levels through next year given the lack of takeaway capacity and the long times necessary to build new capacity.

Delek has also been a major beneficiary of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's [EPA] new policy of widely distributing waivers under the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] to refineries. While Delek has not been required to incur large expenditures on Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN], as the mandate's blending credits are known, in the past, its recent refinery acquisitions threatened to change this. (A refiners' individual obligation is set in part as a function of its share of the refined fuels market.) Delek did end up spending a record $60.7 million in the last three quarters of 2017 on RINs (I was unable to find any data on its Q1 expenditures), up from the previous record of $40.4 million for the full-year 2016.

The company's total RIN expenditures in 2017 would have passed the $100 million threshold but for the timely awarding of an exemption by the EPA. As reported in the Q4 10-K filing:

In March 2017, the El Dorado refinery received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency for a small refinery exemption from the requirements of the renewable fuel standard for the 2016 calendar year. This waiver resulted in approximately $47.5 million of Renewable Identification Number ("RIN") expense reduction during 2017, based on an aggregated average price of $0.45 per RIN.

In other words, because Delek had already submitted its required RINs for the exemption period, it was able to reduce its 2017 obligation by roughly 106 million RINs (based on the aggregated average price). The weighted average RIN price for 2017 was closer to $0.80, however, meaning that the waiver actually saved the refiner up to $84 million (assuming that it would have purchased the exempted RINs steadily throughout the year had it been required to do so).

While the exemption described in the latest 10-K only affected its 2017 expenditures, it is very likely that the El Dorado will receive another such "hardship exemption" this year (assuming that it has not already) despite the vast improvement in refining margins that has occurred over the last year. This is because the EPA has greatly expanded the number of exemptions that it has awarded in 2018 to date as a means of reducing refiners RIN expenditures. Delek will almost certainly be a beneficiary again this year as a result.

The EPA has achieved Administrator (and noted RFS2 opponent) Scott Pruitt's goal of reducing refiners' RIN expenditures via lower RIN prices (see figure). The weighted RIN price has lost almost half of its value since the beginning of the year and is currently 60% below its November 2017 peak. Refiners are allowed to carry RIN obligation deficits from one year to the next and its reduced obligation in 2017 notwithstanding, Delek reported having a RIN obligation deficit of $130.8 million at the end of 2017 in its 10-K, based on the RIN price as of the balance sheet date. The RIN price decline that has occurred in 2018 to date means that the value of this deficit has experienced a corresponding decline. While investors will need to wait for the Q1 earnings report to see the specifics, it is probable that Delek took advantage of the lower prices that prevailed in Q1 to reduce its deficit volume.

Source: EcoEngineers (2018).

While investors could be tempted to initiate long positions in Delek based on the abundance of recent bullish news, they should note that analysts' EBITDA forecasts for the company have risen sharply in recent months (see figure). More importantly, the company's current forward EV/EBITDA ratio is trading at close to its 3-year median value, signifying fair value. While the current situation in the Permian Basin bodes well for Delek's earnings and is unlikely to change soon, merchant refiners' earnings tend to be highly volatile due to the uncertain nature of the refining business. A sharp rise to the price of crude would reduce demand for refined fuels, hurting both margins and volumes. Unexpected downtime at one of Delek's four refineries would be a substantial drag on earnings. While I do not expect either of these events to occur, investors should require a large discount to fair value for small merchant refiners such as Delek US Holdings to be present when purchasing shares. This requirement is not being met at present.

DK EBITDA Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

DK EV to EBITDA (3y Median) data by YCharts

