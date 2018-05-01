Building Efficient Portfolio Models-Part I: The Effect Of Compounding Costs

To invest successfully over a lifetime does not require a stratospheric IQ, unusual business insights, or inside information. What’s needed is a sound intellectual framework for making decisions and the ability to keep emotions from corroding that framework. "- Warren Buffett

There are many different ways for investors to attempt to capture the returns from capitalism. Active management pursues return over the index for a handsome fee. Passive investors invest in low cost index funds and capture the returns of the market by buying the entire market. Research continues to show that the active managers' chances of beating the market are small, yet their fees are large. It is thus a settled argument within financial research that cost matters, and ultimately, the returns from the capital markets, tend to be determined by a handful of stocks in any given year. Because of this reality, active management then becomes a game of chance, that relies on luck for the participants to win the game. For those whose managers hold these few stocks in a higher weighting than the market, congratulations, you won the game for that year, and the rest, well, you lose. This is only compounded after expenses, taxes, sales charges, and the list goes on for additional barriers to beating the market. I think it is very important for investors to really review the research themselves and understand this concept.

Source: Index Fund Advisors

Active management is far from a disciplined process of inquiry, and more about being lucky. Lucky that your thesis on a stock or manager played out, lucky that you picked the right stocks, the right managers, the right percentages. This game of chance is largely no different than gambling, and while a small number of people succeed, the majority do not, and can not mathematically.

Source: Morningstar

To make matters worse there is tremendous survivorship bias, because the records of the ones who failed themselves out of business are simply buried or merged. The evidence clearly shows that in the vast majority of cases, active managers fail to beat a passively managed benchmark. In this piece, I want to review the challenges with speculating in stocks, and why costs matter so much to long term wealth accumulation. I will explore the merits of passive investing, which is advocated by John Bogle, Eugene Fama, Kenneth French, Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett, in part two. First, it is important for investors to understand that the real problem with active management is the cost.

The Universal Problem With Active Management

The question I would pose to active managers is: If active management is such a great strategy, then why do so few active managers beat the index?

Active managers on the whole have a horrible record against a passive benchmark, which explains, at least in part, why index funds have been so successful, especially in the recent past. Holding the power of corporate America in a passive vehicle with very low costs is a powerful way to create wealth over the long run.

Holding securities for short time horizons or aiming to capitalize on events in the economy, or the capital markets, is not investing - it is speculating. Because active managers have failed so miserably, statistical analysis concludes that active management is an educated game of chance in the vast majority of cases. The data clearly will prove, that holding corporate America in a passive vehicle is the best way to harness the returns of capitalism.

Medical doctor and financial researcher William Bernstein put out a free pamphlet for young people entitled "If You Can"; in it he describes the importance of passive investing. One of the barriers to success for investors is avoiding expensive active managers pitching you the dream of higher returns from stock picking. Dr. Bernstein does a fine job of laying out the case for why this is an impediment you must overcome, but because of its importance I will further explore the concept of cost, to demonstrate that active management is VERY expensive...too expensive to engage in for the average investor.

Active Management is VERY Expensive

“The defensive (or passive) investor will place chief emphasis on the avoidance of serious mistakes or losses.” -Benjamin Graham

Jack Bogle talks all the time about the tyranny of compounding costs. If investors only knew just how expensive active management was, they would never go near it. Most investors have very little knowledge about the costs of investing and what effect cost has on their long-term ability to create wealth. Likewise, they also fail to understand the mathematical improbability of finding a manager who can reliably produce alpha, year in and year out, that overcomes the cost of speculating in stocks. The compounding effect of costs on your wealth could be dramatic over time.

It's not just your IRA, or brokerage account. Keeping track of the fees on your 401(NYSE:K) or other employer sponsored retirement plan is also important. If investors calculated the total fees, commissions, and charges to speculate in stocks, they would be shocked at what it is costing them. Everyone has the lottery dream when it comes to investing. They think they will find that one manager, or that one stock, and it will rocket higher allowing them to achieve 30 years of investment gains in a single year. Active managers understand this need, and desire, and so they play to it. It is good business after all to tell your potential customer that all their dreams can be had for the simple cost of 1%-2% or so per year. But active managers fail to beat the index in the majority of cases, and the expenses you pay to try and swing for the fences are well...obscene. More detail on the failure of active management in Part II.

Source:Flexinvest

"Calling costs 'death by a thousand cuts' is a little too dramatic, but the slow bleed can do a surprising amount of harm. A typical saver spends something like $170,000 in fees by the time they retire and gives up a fifth of their potential return. Can you imagine how people would react if, instead of paying that amount little by little and having to read about it in tiny letters buried in a quarterly statement most of us glance at briefly, we got presented with a bill for $170,000 at age sixty-five?" Spencer Jakab, "Heads I Win, Tails I Win"

Most investors see the cost of investment management as a fact of investing. Whatever it is, the vast majority of investors would see this as insignificant when their exclusive investment managers have them believing they can produce high levels of alpha in return. In reality, it is like paying 1% of your income every year for a single chance to hit a home run against Nolan Ryan, with the small 4% chance that, if you do, you win $10,000. Would you take this bet? I certainly wouldn't. Yet this is what you are doing if you are engaging in active management, and the active manager is certainly less skilled at investing than Nolan Ryan was at baseball. When you buy the market you get every all-star manager and analyst on Wall Street working for you. Their collective wisdom along with the rest of the market participants opinions are what forms 'the market'.

Even worse for investors who invest in funds that beat the market, is that they are paying much more than they think to achieve that outperformance. Because the market return can be accessed for a mere 0.04%, the only "advantage" the active manager provides is the return over an index. So if we take a fund that charges 1.04% and produced a return of 23% when the S&P 500 returned 21%, the fees you paid are a function of that additional alpha. So to calculate the actual cost, relative to the benefit received, you would simply have to divide the additional cost; in this simple example it is 1%, divided by the additional alpha, in this case 2%. So then the actual fee was 50%, not 1%! As I said, active management is far more expensive than you think.

Looking At Costs in Detail

Investing is the one discipline where the old adage "you get what you pay for" does not apply. To put it simply, in investing, the less you pay, the more you get. The challenge is that most investors simply do not understand just how much that active manager is costing them. The expense ratio is just the beginning. Many funds also carry 12b-1 fees, loads, transaction costs, and, if it's in a taxable account, one must also account for the tax cost. All of these fees add up, reducing any "advantage" an active mutual fund manager can provide to 0%, or in many cases, taking it negative.

Funds may also charge redemption fees, soft dollar costs, opportunity costs, and other costs, many of which are difficult to quantify. Hopefully, you are beginning to see that active management costs much more than you thought, and the odds of beating the market are simply not in your favor.

To guide investors through the maze of active managements costs, I will go through defining some of the costs you may be paying and demonstrate how they add up. While the costs of active management are often discussed, I think they are rarely understood by investors. Because there is no disclosure for the total cost of investing, it is hard for investors to quantify, let alone see what it is costing them over time. Even if you are already familiar with the various elements of cost, they are worth reviewing again.

Cost 1. Sales Loads-Sales loads are fees paid to "get into" a mutual fund. Load structures vary by share class. A shares have front-end loads (you pay when you buy it), B shares back-end loads (you pay when you sell it), C shares have level loads (spread out). Loads may be as high as 5.75% and generally have a break point schedule based on the amount you invest. Losing 5%+ of your money right off the bat is quite a hurdle to overcome. Sales loads are completely unnecessary and investors should never invest in a fund that has a sales load, in my opinion.

Cost 2. 12-b-1 Costs-12-b-1 costs are expenses that the fund company charges the investor in order to provide a kickback to the broker who sold it to you. 12-b-1 fees are used for marketing the fund, and investors pay this cost. Most funds with 12-b-1 provisions should also be avoided in my view.

Cost 3. Expense Ratios-Expense ratios are what the average investor believes is the only cost they have to pay. These expenses cover the administration, distribution, research cost, and management of the fund. According to a study from Morningstar, the average expense ratio for all mutual funds was 0.64%, 1,180% higher than a market index fund.

Cost 4. Turnover-Transaction Cost-The level of turnover in a mutual fund tells investors how often the portfolio manager is trading the portfolio. A turnover ratio of 100% means that the manager is turning over the entire portfolio in a given year, and passing the cost on to you. The more they trade, the higher the cost covered by the investor. As there is no regulation that requires mutual funds to be transparent with their investors, transaction costs are generally buried in the Statement of Additional Information. According to a study "Scale Effects in Mutual Fund Performance: The Role of Trading Costs," the average transaction costs an investor pays is 1.44%.

Cost 5. Cash Drag-Cash drag results from mutual fund managers holding cash to cover redemptions or as part of their strategy to lower risk. The investor, however, is paying the full expense ratio on 100% of their investment, despite the fact that it may not be 100% invested in the stocks of the portfolio. There is also opportunity cost that must be calculated from cash drag as well. Studies show that the average cash drag cost is 0.83% per year.

Cost 6. Advisory Fees Advisory fees are paid to financial advisors who assist individuals in managing their wealth. While an advisor can provide a valuable service giving an investor peace of mind, engaging in the proper planning, and saving investors from costly behavioral mistakes, it is an additional cost paid by investors, the average being around 1%. Investors seeking to use advisors should seek out fiduciary financial advisors that operate as fiduciaries on all of their accounts, not just when it is government mandated. If not, and you are adding this cost to a high fee investment strategy, then investors may be setting themselves up for financial challenges in meeting their goals.

Nerdwallet highlighted an analysis that showed that millennials could be forfeiting $592,000 to fees over their investment lifetime! Just as money compounds to make you wealthy, so do fees to rob you of that wealth. Even though the investor continues to get the same 7% average annual return, our analysis shows the percentage of value lost to fees climbs higher as the years pass. In this example, from ages 45 to 65, the loss to fees increases from 12% to over 25%. In all, over the course of 40 years, the impact of fees is more than $592,000. Fees will take a toll out of any investor’s portfolio. That acceleration in costs as a portfolio grows is a reminder that Gen Xers and baby boomers should also pay close attention to fees. But millennial investors, who’ve come of age in an era in which low-cost investing products have taken off, can, with a little work, avoid the toll of investing fees far earlier. Everyone talks about the benefits of compounding interest, but few mention the danger of compounding fees,” says Kyle Ramsay, NerdWallet’s head of investing and retirement.

Keeping costs low is important for all investors who want to build wealth over the long run, whether you choose to use active or passive management. In my next piece, we will look at the failure of active management in the data, and why long term investors would be wise to follow a passive investment philosophy towards building wealth.

