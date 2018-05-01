Stock Prices And Earnings: What Is The Fed's Role?

However, stock prices have not reflected these strong earnings and the forward price/earnings ratio for the S&P 500 have plummeted.

The earnings being announced for the first quarter of 2018 are particularly strong.

“First-quarter earnings season is shaping up to be a particularly strong one,” writes Charley Grant in the Wall Street Journal. “More than half of companies in the S&P 500 have reported results and about 80 percent of those have topped analyst profit expectations. On average, earnings per share in those companies have grown by about 23 percent from a year ago….” “Yet,” Mr. Grant states, “that hasn’t done anything to lift stock prices.”

And, as the chart in Mr. Grant’s article shows, the forward price/earnings for the S&P 500 peaked out at the end of 2017 and have been sliding downward throughout 2018.

Could the uncertainty surrounding things going on at the Federal Reserve be playing a role in this situation?

I have argued for much of the current economic recovery that the upward trend in the US stock market has been due to the Federal Reserve support.

Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke specifically targeted the stock market as a crucial player in the recovery of the US economy from the Great Recession. Mr. Bernanke’s academic research had convinced him that a rising stock market would create a wealth effect, which would stimulate consumer spending and rising consumer spending would underwrite the economic recovery.

The economic recovery has now become the second longest economic recovery in the United Sates since the Second World War. And, as Mr. Bernanke and the Fed had hoped, consumer spending had been the foundation for the recovery. And, stock prices had trended upwards during this time, providing the wealth effect that had supported the rise in the consumer spending.

The S&P 500 stock index has trended steadily upwards during this time period, moving from its low of 683 on March 6, 2009, just before the trough of the Great Recession, to its peak of 2,873 reached on January 26, 2018.

It seems as if during this time period the only time that the stock market seemed to hesitate was when questions arise about the continued market support of the Federal Reserve.

The first period of market hesitation about Federal Reserve intentions came in late 2014 and soiled over into and through 2015.

The Federal Reserve ended its third round of quantitative easing in late 2014 and investors had to go through a period of uncertainty about the Fed’s intentions as the central bank ceased buying securities on a regular basis, it would “taper” purchases. Consequently, the stock market went into a modest “taper tantrum.”

Investors had to learn how the Fed was going to operate during this time period and whether or not the Fed would continue to be supportive of stock prices. It took a bit of time, but by the end of 2015, investors seemed to regain their confidence that the Fed would not cause liquidity problems in the commercial banking sector and would not let stock prices decline as a result of its “tapering” efforts.

One can see on the chart provided by Mr. Grant in his WSJ article that the forward price/earnings ratio for the S&P 500 ceased to rise during this same time period.

Moving forward to the current time period, we see that a lot of uncertainty has arisen about what is going on at the Fed and how the Fed’s monetary policy might change in the future because of the changes taking place.

For one thing, the Federal Reserve got a new Chair during this time period. Janet Yellen had taken over as the Fed Chair when Mr. Bernanke retired and she continued to follow Mr. Bernanke’s lead as far as monetary policy was concerned. The Fed continued to underwrite the stock market so that the wealth effect remained in force and strong consumer spending kept the economic recovery going.

Jerome Powell took over from Ms. Yellen as the Fed chair in early February. Mr. Powell is not an economist and there was uncertainty about whether or not he would keep the Fed on the same path as Mr. Bernanke and Ms. Yellen.

Furthermore, President Trump had the opportunity to appoint five more new people to the Fed’s Board of Governors, forging a substantial majority not only for the Board itself, but also forming a majority of the Federal Open Market Committee, the policy-making group of the Federal Reserve.

There is absolutely no certainty that this new policy market board will continue to support the same policies followed by the Bernanke/Yellen Board and FOMC.

Additionally, the economic policy-making climate has changed. With a tax reform bill being passed in December 2017 and a new budget being passed by Congress in early 2018, the economy is facing more short-term financial stimulus as well as substantial increases in the federal budget deficits over the next ten years.

How this will impact the Fed’s monetary policy is uncertain. Then there are proposals for new tariffs to be imposed on world markets and the possibility that trade wars might erupt. And, there is the possibility that inflation is creeping up and might move higher than the Fed’s target of 2.0 percent.

With all these things happening, investor concern over whether or not the Federal Reserve can continue to support the stock market as it has in the past nine years. This was why my February post carried the title “Will Fed Policy Continue to Support the Stock Market?.”

As reported above, the S&P 500 stock index hit its historical high of 2,873 on January 26, 2018. It has slid downwards to 2,648 close on April 30, 2018.

And, during this time “particularly strong” earnings have been reported. The forward price/earnings has dropped substantially.

My belief is that we are going through a transition in economic and monetary policy-making. The Trump administration has already made its presence felt in the tax reform package and the fiscal budget. Now, we have, basically, a “new” Fed leadership and a “new” economic environment.

What these changes mean for the performance of the stock market remains to be determined. Until the air clears, we must deal with the uncertainties.

