OrganiGram: Medical Cannabis Leader In The Maritimes

Could be a takeout target for potential new entrants from other industries looking for an existing platform to launch into the cannabis industry.

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series where we introduce new cannabis companies to readers through in-depth research and analysis.

Overview

OrganiGram (OTCQB:OGRMF) is a Canadian licensed cannabis producer listed on the TSX Venture exchange. The company is an early entrant to the medical cannabis market, having made its first shipment to registered patients in September 2014. The company operates its facilities around a single location in Moncton, New Brunswick and is currently planning for several expansions to materially increase its production capacity. OrganiGram is one of the largest licensed producers in Canada by market capitalization (>$500 million) and is well-positioned to become a major player in the burgeoning industry. We like the company for its demonstrated ability to secure supply deals and expansion plans that are underway, however, we are concerned by its focus on the maritime provinces and hope to see it diversify into other larger provinces in the near-term. We also think OrganiGram could be a takeout target for potential new entrants from other industries looking for an existing platform to launch into the cannabis industry.

Operations

The company has been selling dried cannabis and cannabis oil and related products to medical patients since 2014. The business operates out of its main facility in Moncton, New Brunswick. The company is currently completing Phase 2 and 3 of the planned expansions. Phase 4 of the expansion will be funded from the $57.5 million raised via bought deal equity financing in December 2018. After all, four phases are completed, OrganiGram is expected to have a total production capacity of 113,000 kg/annual. Phase 2 and 3 expansions are expected to be completed by May 2018, meaning that the company will have 36,000 kg/annual capacity before legalization starts later this year. The additional capacity will come online throughout 2019 and 2020, providing additional capacities for the adult recreational market.

(Cornerstone, Company Filings)

OrganiGram has highlighted the benefit of having a single location in New Brunswick, including the lower operating costs (utilities, real estate, labor) and favorable income tax systems. Note that the management has substantially increased its yield estimates for the existing and upcoming facilities in March 2018. The revision was due to an observed increase in average yield from improved cultivation and facility design, which the company believes to be sustainable on a go-forward basis.

(Company Presentation)

Our take: The existing operations of Organigram is one of the largest among existing LPs. Part of its strength is the early start the company has by starting to sell to medical clients in 2014, way ahead of its competitors. The expansions will bring its total capacity to over 113,000, in-line with medium-sized peers. The company will likely be focused on the domestic market as its capacity will be insufficient for any meaningful international operations.

Similar to Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), the company decided to concentrate its production facilities in a single location, including the Phase 4 expansion. The single location strategy has its benefits which include economics of scale, reduced management and overhead expenses, simplified operations etc. However, unlike Aphria which is located in Ontario, having all of its facilities in New Brunswick, could prove burdensome for the company down the road from a logistics point of view. The bulk of the demand for recreational cannabis will be from larger provinces such as Ontario, B.C., and Alberta, which means that OrganiGram will be put into a disadvantageous position when competing with larger national players such as Canopy (OTCPK:TWMJF) and Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF). The decision also partially reflects management's focus on the domestic market, which in our view is hard to judge but does set the parameters when evaluating the potential for the company.

Medical Market Leader

OrganiGram is one of the earlier entrants to the medical cannabis market, having started its operations in 2014. The patient counts have skyrocketed from just over 2,000 in Q2 2016 to over 10,000 in Q1 2018, a five-fold increase in just 7 quarters! The impressive growth gave the company a sizable market share in the existing medical market. The large registered patient base could also serve as an attractive asset for potential acquirers. For reference, Canopy had 69,000, Aurora had 45,000, and Aphria had 40,000 registered patients, respectively.

(Company Filings)

The grams of dried cannabis sold has been lumpy during the last few quarters. The last few quarters have seen sales stabilize at around 200kg per quarter.

(Company Filings)

Having started selling cannabis oil in August 2016, this part of the business saw explosive growth in the most recent quarter with quantity sold more than doubling consecutively. We used a general rule of 6:1 to translate ml to grams and arrived at 70kg, accounting for 26% of the total grams sold.

(Company Filings)

One thing we note is that the disclosures from OrganiGram are poor as a result of its TSX Venture listing. The company did not disclose cash cost which is an important metric for investors, especially if the company highlighted the benefit of having lower costs in New Brunswick. With >$500 million in market capitalization and the upcoming legalization, we hope the company will list on the main TSX and start following common disclosure practices in order to provide complete and useful information to investors.

Provincial Supply Agreements

Our frequent readers would know how much emphasis we put on supply deals. We also discussed the benefits and potential challenges due to OrganiGram's concentrated operations in New Brunswick. One thing to note is that the company has taken advantage of its maritime presence to secure two provincial supply agreements thus far:

New Brunswick: 5,000 kg/annual. Retail value of $40 million to $60 million per the company, implying a realized price of $8 to $12 per gram.

Prince Edward Island: 1,000 kg/annual. Retail value of $8 million to $12 million.

Our take: We think the two deals show that the company can execute well on its home court and nearby maritime provinces. However, to mitigate the concerns from its lack of national footprint, we need to see the company score other supply deals, especially the larger provinces such as Ontario, B.C., and Alberta. If the company can execute outside the maritime provinces, we would have much higher confidence in its business strategy.

International Operations

On March 7, 2018, OrganiGram appointed Guillermo Delmonte as President of the new international division, officially launching its international operations. Unlike the larger rivals which have expanded into Germany, Australia, and other countries already, OrganiGram is just starting to plan for international expansion which is encouraging but at the same time worrisome. The overall reaction we have on the international piece is that there likely won't be any material developments in the near term. We avidly look forward to hearing more about its international strategies in the coming quarters.

Financials

The company completed a bought deal equity financing that closed on December 18, 2017, for $57.5 million in gross proceeds. The use of proceeds is to fund the Phase 4 expansion that is expected to add an additional 40,000 kg/annual in additional capacity at completion.

On January 31, 2018, the company closed a $115 million issuance of convertible debentures with 6.0% interest and 2020 maturity. The conversion price is $5.42. The use of proceeds would be for domestic and international expansion in addition to working capital and general corporate purposes.

The share price of OrganiGram has underperformed larger players in the past year. We think the slow pace of expansion and lack of M&A catalysts resulted in the relatively smaller share price gain.

(Bloomberg)

Organigram currently has two provincial supply agreements (New Brunswick and PEI) for a combined 6,000 kg/annual quota versus its total expected capacity of 113,000 kg after completing all expansions. We continue to stress the importance of securing end market for all LPs, including OrganiGram. The nature of government-controlled distribution model dictated the competitive landscape of Canadian cannabis market. Although OrganiGram has increased the patient count and sales consistently in the last 4 quarters, we remain of the view that the company needs to expand its leadership role in medical market to the recreational market by going after provinces outside of the Maritimes. We would like to see the company leverage its market position in medical cannabis to form relationships with pharma or combine with another company for increased scale and market access.

(Company Filings)

Putting Everything Together

We think OrganiGram represents a great play in the Canadian domestic cannabis market. The company had a head start in the medical cannabis space in 2014 and has since accumulated a large registered patients base of 13,000. However, the management has stayed focused on the domestic market and have seen its leading market position eroding as several latecomers emerged bigger and faster through better execution and M&A. The result is that the shares of OrganiGram have underperformed other large players in the industry. The shares are trading at more reasonable valuations, on the other hand, which provides opportunities for investors looking for more reasonably priced stocks. The lack of investor support is likely due to its maritime focus and lack of national and global expansion plan. Investors have rewarded companies that demonstrated abilities to execute large-scale M&A, break into international markets and scale up quickly. We also think OrganiGram has the potential to become a takeout target for potential new entrants, such as pharma or tobacco given its attractive user base in the medical cannabis market and 113,000 kg/annual capacities.

We rate OrganiGram shares as Hold as we like the company for its medical operations but remain cautious on its upside barring any M&A catalyst or meaningful expansion outside the Maritimes.

Additional Resources

"Follow us" to receive our latest articles and investment ideas in the sector. We also publish a widely read Weekly Cannabis Report which is your best way to stay informed on the cannabis sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.