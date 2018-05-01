We Believe Capstone Turbine Is Going To Give Back Every Penny Of Its 3-Month 100% Rally

Capstone’s chance for profitability is Russia, but oil and gas needs to go up considerably for more remote O&G installations.

We believe Capstone will remain unprofitable for many years to come, keep burning cash, and keep selling stock to stay afloat.

Capstone is currently paying for road shows and investor presentations, not to sell microturbines, but to sell stock.

Capstone Turbine has gone up over 100% in the past 3 months, but business is not doing well as they recently missed revenue consensus.

We at White Diamond Research know Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) well. Our head analyst, Adam Gefvert, CFA, published 2 articles on CPST in 2014 here and here. He warned about the dangers of believing the hype of Capstone's microturbine technology, and how the stock was way overvalued. The comments on the articles were brutal. Adam got called every bad name in the book, and even got sent messages with suggestions of legal action. The bearish call turned out to be a home run, and since the publishing of the two articles, the stock has fallen 95%, as shown in the following chart.

CPST’s technology, the microturbine, is just as irrelevant and inefficient today compared to the competition as it was in 2014. Possibly even more so as electrical grid power prices continue its downward slide due to increased use of wind and solar energy. Since CPST has more than doubled in the past three months, it’s a great opportunity for investors and traders to sell shares.

Capstone is attempting a turn around after so many failed business model attempts. Its strategy now is to cut costs and at the same time promote the stock to investors. It managed to decrease its loss in the past quarter, but at the expense of top line growth. Capstone likely missed its revenue estimates for quarter ended 3/31/18, with preliminary fiscal Q4 revenue reported at $21M, when consensus was $24.18M according to TheFly. Capstone didn’t report earnings or EBITDA in its preliminary report, that’s a sign that those numbers won’t be very good when they formally report the quarter’s financials in June.

Now that the stock has more than doubled since February, it’s a good time to sell. The following is its stock movements since three months ago:

As shown in the chart above, CPST started its rally in early February. This is because the company’s revenue was in line but only had an EPS of (1c), quite a bit better than the consensus EPS of (6c).

Capstone’s CEO Has Started Promoting The Stock On Twitter

Darren Jamison has been the CEO of Capstone Turbine for over 11 years. The microturbine is a tough sell no matter who sits at the helm. He just started a Twitter account in April, 2018. It’s comical that Mr. Jamison has just now utilized Twitter as a means of social media promotion. And he sure has hit the ground running. He already has over 20 tweets in under 20 days. Here is one of them:

Reading the above tweet, Jamison is spending the vast majority of his time talking to brokers, analysts, and investors, and was able to spend a little bit of time training Capstone’s sales team. His focus seems to be misplaced. If the reason for a stock’s rally is mainly from a ton of investor presentations, then it will inevitably fade. Usually a stock’s rally is solid when the company has an increase in sales and income, which is not the case with Capstone.

If Capstone is really turning its business around and becoming profitable, there would be no need for the company to pay for road shows and investor presentations. The company would be able to make money and investors would notice the positive change and invest on their own.

Capstone Turbine Lacks Strong Institutional Investors

Capstone doesn’t have any decisive funds who have done real in-depth research investing in the company. For the most part the company has just attracted retail investors who are taking a gamble on a microcap stock. We believe it will end badly for them.

The following are the top institutional holders:

As shown above, no institution owns more than 2% of CPST, which are tiny positions being that Capstone is a tiny company. Looking at the top 4 holders: Renaissance Technologies is a quant fund. Sabby Management is a warrant shop that usually doesn’t hold positions for very long. Vanguard is an index fund. Perkins Capital is a small fund that at first glance doesn’t seem to do deep research into its investments from looking at the company description.

Competition From Electric Utility Companies Is Getting Tougher

In this interview from December, 2017, Jeff Beiter, a partner of one of Capstone Turbine’s major distributors, E-Finity Distributed Generation, states that Capstone’s competition are the electric utility companies and the less expensive engine driven generators. Capstone’s competition can generate electricity cheaper than microturbines, which is why Capstone will continue to struggle to make significant sales. Looking at each of these competitors:

Electric Utility Companies

In general, distributed energy generation from energy generators like microturbines have big disadvantages versus centralized grid power. Distributed generation lacks scale advantages and adds complexity in more places to maintain, more points of failure, and power quality issues. Most microturbines are fueled by natural gas. From the above-mentioned interview, Mr. Beiter said:

“We are competing with the electric utility companies and the lack of spark spread.”

Spark spread is defined by the EIA as:

“Spark spread is a common metric for estimating the profitability of natural gas-fired electric generators. The spark spread is the difference between the price received by a generator for electricity produced and the cost of the natural gas needed to produce that electricity.”

A big reason why there’s a lack of a spark spread is because electric grid prices have been on a downward slide due to the use and efficiency of renewable energy resources of solar and wind energy. As stated in this article from 2/6/18:

“In parts of the country, wind and solar plants built from scratch now offer the cheapest power available, even counting old coal, which was long seen as unbeatable. How, exactly, did the cleanest energy technologies get on a path to become the cheapest?”

This article from 1/12/18 states:

“Next year we will see onshore wind and solar energy become the lowest-cost form of energy generation across the world.”

Microgrids also use renewable energy sources. As Mr. Beiter states: “Most microgrids also tend to employ solar, wind, and battery storage technology as part of the overall package.”

Cheaper Engine Generators

Mr. Beiter stated:

“The second competing item is the less expensive reciprocating engine driven generator sets out there – which are dirtier, louder and require more effort to install along with considerably more downtime for regular maintenance. On the other hand, Capstone microturbines are air-lubricated, air-cooled and only require one scheduled maintenance interval per year.”

Even though Capstone microturbines have the advantages and conveniences that Mr. Beiter mentions, the problem is the higher price per watt. This report from 12/22/16 states that microturbines cost between $700-$1,100/kW. This report states that extra-large portable generators (10-18 kW) go for $2,000-$4,000. That’s about $200-$300 per kW, less than half the cost of a microturbine. Drill RIG operators and contractors, Capstone’s main target market, will almost always want the lowest cost.

Companies that want a cleaner, greener generator might go with a microturbine. However, the stated disadvantages of other engine generators being dirtier and louder can be mitigated in some cases. For example, this listing for a 30kW diesel generator has a sound enclosure for quieter operation. It sells for $13,199, or about $435 per kW.

Oil and Gas Prices Need To Go Up For Capstone To Become Profitable And Sell In Russia

The biggest advantage of microturbines is its lower maintenance requirements compared to other engine generators, as mentioned by Mr. Beiter. If oil and gas prices go up, it will encourage more remote oil and gas installations that are away from the grid. In those remote places, lower maintenance requirements of microturbines offsets the higher cost per watt. Also, in those remote oil and gas wells, the fuel is readily available to replenish the microturbine. But oil and gas will prices will have to rise considerably more from here in order for more remote oil and gas installations to be started.

Most remote pumping locations are in Russia. Russia is where Capstone Turbine is targeting for sales, because they could open many new remote pumping locations if oil and gas prices increase. Sales could make a big jump for Capstone if this happens, but it’s unlikely that oil will continue its upward rally much further in the near future. It is already up almost 50% over the past nine months. A cooling off period is likely. Another problem is Russia has been hit by US sanctions, which makes microturbine sales more difficult there. As stated in Capstone’s latest 10-Q:

We continue to be impacted by the volatility of the global oil and gas markets and the ongoing geopolitical tensions in Russia, North Africa and the Middle East.

Even if remote pumping locations in the US start to be accessed, most of them still have access to cheaper power like the grid and larger generators that aren’t microturbines, so microturbine sales to the US will continue to be minimal in any scenario.

Sales Are Not Increasing And Capstone’s Cost Cutting Will Only Make It Worse

Capstone’s recent cost cutting measures over the past two quarters have allowed it to have lower quarterly losses than ever before. They have been successful in cutting costs across the board. But cutting costs aren’t going to improve sales - it will make sales decline.



Capstone is cutting costs yet the company is spending money on road shows and investor conferences. As an investor in Capstone, if you really believe the product has the potential for a turnaround, would you rather have the company spend money on investor conferences, or on marketing, customer service, and improving the product? Most prudent investors would want the company to focus on the business instead of spending time and money on trying to entice new investors.

The company, however, in our opinion likely wants a fast spike in the share price so they can sell shares into the market. As stated in their latest quarterly report, Capstone issued 3.4 million shares during the three months ended 12/31/17 from their at-the-market (ATM) offering program, giving the company $2.6M in proceeds, as the stock was trading under $1 for most of November and December. The quarterly report also states that as of 12/31/17, approximately $9.6M remained available for issuance with respect to the at-the-market offering program.

A Look At Capstone’s Select Preliminary Q4 Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Compared To Historical Financial Results

Capstone released selected fiscal Q418 financial results on 4/18/18. The results weren’t good as Capstone missed its revenue expectations. The preliminary revenue was $21M and consensus revenue was $24.18M according to TheFly.

The following are Capstone’s relevant financials per quarter for the past couple of years:

Notice that the Q118 preliminary financials don’t include an estimation of the net loss, backlog or updated share count. We can assume the numbers aren’t good if the company didn’t include an estimate. As shown, the company consistently increases its share count every quarter by a few million shares. Preliminary revenue decreased in calendar Q118 over calendar Q117.

Capstone highlighted that its bookings-to-billings ratio was 1.3:1 in the 4th quarter. Bookings get added to backlog. Capstone’s history of backlog shown above compared to subsequent sales shows that a bigger backlog doesn’t equate to more sales.

From the recent 10-K:

However, because our backlog represents only the estimated amount of future product revenue to be recognized under negotiated contracts as shipments convert backlog to recognized revenue for accounting purposes, we may not be able to fully realize the revenue value reported in our backlog, and our backlog may not be indicative of future revenues.

Capstone also has a fair amount of debt, which also acts as an obstacle to profitability. Last quarter, the company reported about $11M in debt which has a 6% interest rate. That comes to about $660K of interest expense per year.

Analyst ratings on Capstone Turbine

Tipranks shows 3 analyst ratings on CPST. All three rate it a buy, as shown below:

As shown above, two of the three analysts have given CPST a price target of $2.00, but one should be cautious about these analysts due to their rankings. Amit Dayal of HC Wainwright has a 1 out of 5 star rating, and Craig Irwin’s of Roth Capital has 3 out of 5 stars. Colin Rusch of Oppenheimer is a more trustworthy analyst with 4.5 stars, but he didn’t reveal a price target.

Conclusion

As time goes on, Capstone Turbine will continue to fail to increase sales due to its high price per watt. CPST’s 100% rally is currently starting to unravel, because it was fueled by hype and hope more than actual results of increased sales and profitability. As the company continues to dilute the share count by several million shares per quarter, and continues having quarterly losses, we predict the share price will eventually return to $0.60 per share, where it was trading in September. Eventually, we believe Capstone will do another reverse split, like it did in late 2015, and the cycle will continue for the foreseeable future. Capstone turbine has a chance of profitability if oil and gas prices increase significantly and they sell to remote pumping locations primarily in Russia. However, the spark spread will continue to narrow as solar and wind energy will continue to be used by utility companies.

