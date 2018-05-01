Pandora And The U.S. Congress: It's Not Fair, But It Won't Hurt The Company

There was little evidence royalty reform was being priced into the stock, so the loss of it should not produce a meaningful shift in market sentiment.

It's been a busy few months for Pandora (P), with a lot of changes rolling in as the new CEO gets settled and begins to put his stamp on the company. Other Seeking Alpha Contributors have already done a good job of cataloging most of those changes and analyzing their impact, so even though it's been a while since I wrote on the ticker, I don't intend to rehash every development since today.

The purpose of this article is to examine the latest news for Pandora which is the Music Modernization Act that passed the House of Representatives last week in a unanimous vote.

A Different Take On The News

Contributor B&B Market recently wrote an analysis of this same topic identifying the bill as a negative for Pandora as well as Spotify (SPOT) and other streaming music providers.

The article has several points that I agree with, but in my view is overall too pessimistic. I do not agree with what seems to be B&B's central conclusion that the bill as written will harm Pandora relative to current levels of revenue and costs. However, I do agree it has one bearish implication: it greatly reduces the probability of a specific regulatory change in the future, which would have been very beneficial to Pandora. To the extent that any optimism for that change is built into Pandora's stock price, that is indeed a bearish development.

However, I do not believe many besides me had any expectation of that change happening. So while I intend to update my thesis on Pandora today in light of developments, I doubt those developments will produce much dampener on the stock.

Music Modernization? Sort Of

The genesis of all this is the potential signing into law of the Music Modernization Act. An overview of the legislation introduced in the House can be found here, but remember that is not the finished product. The Senate Judiciary Committee must now write its own, separate bill, then the Senate as a whole will vote on amendments to that bill, and finally a conference committee will get its crack at reconciling the two.

Still, the generally positive reception the legislation has received means wholesale changes are probably unlikely, so we can sort of get a sense of where the thrust of the bill is going. So far, the focus appears to be on "housekeeping" more than anything: cleaning up and modernizing the mechanisms by which the US government tracks copyright ownerships, decides statutory rates, and distributes so called "mechanical" royalties to artists, as well as reducing potential for expensive royalty litigation and eliminating a copyright loophole that prevented many pre-1972 songs from generating any royalties for artists at all.

Note that in the music industry, "artists" is not just the singers. It's also the songwriters - many musicians sing songs written by others - as well as any backup singers, composers, vocal technicians, etc. And then there are the music labels themselves, who often get the largest share of all.

The Terrestrial Loophole

The disappointment for me is what the bill does not contain: there is no provision relating to the abolition or even narrowing of the so-called "terrestrial loophole," the provision of law allowing radio stations to broadcast music performances without paying royalties.

It is difficult to overstate the significance of the terrestrial loophole to any streaming music company, but especially Pandora. Pandora currently pays well over half of its revenues (65-70%) to the content creators of its business. This is not necessarily an outrageous sum - Netflix (NFLX) is the king of video streaming and its content payments are well over half as well - but it is a ridiculous number in the context of radio, where its principal competitor, terrestrial radio stations, pay nothing at all in royalties.

Pandora's losses of perhaps 25% of revenue look and are high, but traditional radio stations would almost certainly report losses as large or even larger if they did not have the crutch of a government subsidy for the single biggest cost of running a media company. At the peak of radio valuations over a decade ago, radio companies reported margins of around 45%. Pay the same content costs as Pandora, and the entire radio industry would have been in the red even then. And radio margins aren't that high today, even with the loophole intact.

Reform Prospects Dim

The hope of myself and a few others was that the abolition of the loophole, if it did occur, would push terrestrial radio into the same position as Pandora and force everyone to take the need for overall royalty changes more seriously, leveling the playing field to allow all radio providers, terrestrial and digital, to achieve more meaningful margins.

That looks far less likely now. Political observers agree that once Congress gets this bill done, it is unlikely to have the stomach to return to the issue again for at least several years. So terrestrial royalty reform is probably off the table for the foreseeable future.

So it's not as good a change as it could have been. But B&B seems to be going further and saying that it would be better to have no bill at all than the one that's about to pass. I disagree. Royalty rates may increase marginally but are unlikely to produce any large-scale increases in red ink. Meanwhile the bill also contains several provisions reducing the likelihood and magnitude of litigation pertaining to digital streaming, balancing out at least some of whatever royalty increases may - or may not - be coming.

Pandora Gives MMA A "Thumbs-Up"

Pandora and other streaming music companies have endorsed the legislation. And that's really not surprising, despite the disappointing survival of the terrestrial loophole, for two reasons. First, the bill does help them, even if not as much as they would have liked, by simplifying their royalty payout mechanisms and updating several outdated royalty formulas to better correspond to market realities. Those are administrative improvements if nothing else, and may even produce marginally fairer royalty schemes.

Second, the companies depend on good relations with musicians for their very existence, and the bill does take several long-overdue steps to help artists, some of whom still struggle to pay their rent despite their work being enjoyed by large numbers of people. The bill is certainly not bad enough to be worth picking that fight, regardless of its shortcomings.

I am not criticizing Pandora for settling for half a loaf here. Given the failures of previous legislation, it was highly unlikely they were going to get anything more than what they got, so they probably did well to jump onboard this offer. But as investors, assessments of Pandora still need to be updated to reflect the fact that further action on music royalties is probably off the table for the foreseeable future. And the slanted playing field in the royalties scheme that allows terrestrial radio to skip over the largest piece of the music cost base is still intact.

Other Changes Are More Positive

All in all, Pandora looks consigned to a considerable continuing competitive disadvantage going forward, for reasons having nothing to do with the fundamentals of their business, but rather an absurd regulatory dichotomy. As someone who has been bullish on Pandora and thought there was a real chance public sympathy with artists would force a more even royalty balance between terrestrial and digital, I am disappointed.

Nevertheless, several other more bullish developments with Pandora over the past several months keep me optimistic the stock is a buy at current levels. This includes their purchase of Adswizz, their increasing penetration of smart speakers, the potential for margin expansion as Premium minimum guarantees are amortized, the transposition of some Premium features to the ad-supported service, and Pandora's recommendation algorithms and historical user data, both of which remain industry leading. The continuing potential of a merger offer, from Sirius (SIRI) or elsewhere also provides some upside potential.

Conclusion

I regard this bill as a disappointment for Pandora and it does represent somewhat of a bearish factor for the stock. However, I think this is outweighed by the other changes in the music streaming market over the past few months, and I remain bullish on Pandora despite this latest news. Meanwhile, few besides me thought there was ever any realistic probability of eliminating the terrestrial loophole - looks like they were right - and so the stock is unlikely to be much affected in either the short- or long-term as a result of this development.

I remain long Pandora.

Disclosure: I am/we are long P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.