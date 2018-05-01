Comcast's Q1: Stock's Valuation Attractive Given Strength Of Business Model

Comcast (CMCSA) posted some nice growth last week with its Q1 earnings release. Here is a link to the slide deck. To start off, overall revenue increased over 10% to $22.8 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $7.2 billion. Adjusted earnings per share jumped 17% to $0.62. Free cash flow came in at $3.1 billion, which the press release indicates was basically the same number as one year ago, so no growth there.

The cable operator, which also has a lot of exposure in content production, is managing itself well in the era of cord-cutting and original programming, the latter arguably dominated by Netflix (NFLX). Just as Netflix is killing the subscription-business growth space, it is instructive to remember that Comcast is likewise a subscription business, analogous to a utility. It sees recurring, dependable revenue every month, cash that can be reinvested in other areas -- notably, content.

Customer relationships are a key metric. The company saw a net addition of 273,000 relationships for total customer relationships during the quarter. This translates to a current 29.6 million customer relationships versus 28.9 million relationships in the previous year's similar quarter. A little over 69% of the current relationship total had two Xfinity services in residential locations. As one might imagine, there were some net defections, as well. Residential video customers saw a net decline of 93,000. Adding that to the small decline in the business video customer base yields a net loss of 96,000 total video customers. Total high-speed internet customers (residential plus business) rose by 379,000. The voice customer base went down by 54,000. Overall, what I think these metrics mean is that, while Comcast's customer base is not growing at a fast rate, it is remaining fairly steady, with opportunities to grow from this level forward.

Besides chasing subscribers for its technical services in the residential and business sectors, remember too that the company creates content via NBCUniversal. It serves as a hedge against the pure platform game. Adjusted EBITDA for NBCUniversal increased slightly better than 13%. Within the division, broadcast television saw the biggest EBITDA increase, over 57%. Theme parks jumped over 24% in the metric; cable networks went up 13.7%. Moving on to the top line, NBCUniversal increased sales revenues by about 21%. Cable networks and television increased 21% and 58%, respectively, in terms of revenue. The broadcaster benefited from Olympic programming. Backing out the Olympic benefit produces more moderate increases for cable and television: 6.6% and 4.3%, respectively (the 4.3% for television also reflects a reduction for the Super Bowl broadcast).

It's important to keep track of the non-Olympic aspect of the business and its resultant growth, but the company made a significant investment in the games. In view of this, shareholders should still be appreciative of the fact that this lopsided benefit does exist and helps the overall broadcast model, especially in a time where digital disruption is causing media concerns to react to all kinds of changes. The games are pricey -- here is an article over at Recode mentioning cost, pegged at not far from a billion dollars for the recent winter outing. And I'm not necessarily big on making sports investments, preferring instead that media companies concentrate on the scripted side of the entertainment industry. But as expensive as they are, the games can be an asset of differentiation in the marketplace. Still, as that Recode article mentions, there can be risks associated with the games in terms of viewer levels.

One laggard part of the company was filmed entertainment, part of NBCUniversal. Sales for that section were down 16.3%. It was driven by lower results from the box office. Adjusted EBITDA declined a steep 45%. There was a higher quantity of successful projects in the previous year's quarter. The company says it was a timing issue basically, given how the slate saw its individual titles released. This is something all media companies face, and why earnings can be variable -- delay a film here, move up the date of release there, and you'll either outperform or underperform. Most shareholders are used to this and accept it, and especially for a company the size of Comcast, the stock won't react to such a weak outing. I also am inclined not to make much of it. But I do criticize the planning a little in the sense that I believe management could, if it wanted to, simply scale up its slate and ensure that each quarter receives a proper amount of content. It doesn't affect the thesis, but it is something I always think about when I read about timing issues of content as they relate to quarterly reports.

There was some news on Sky -- Comcast wants to bid for control of the British pay-television entity. This CNBC piece says the cost would be $31 billion. I'm usually hesitant on acquisitions of this size, and in the case of possible competing bidder Disney (DIS), I would be against the transaction. Disney, which I own along with Comcast in my portfolio, doesn't need to get into this genre of platform distribution since it is now heavily investing in content (via the Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX) (FOXA) purchase) and direct-to-consumer. Comcast, however, being heavily exposed to the multichannel video distribution business, would find Sky more complementary to its overall business model. The slide deck linked at the beginning of this article has a card which states that the cost-synergy potential could be valued at $500 million. Besides that, Comcast would obviously have more opportunities to have more exposure to subscription businesses, as well as content distribution. Getting Sky could be a positive for the stock, but shareholders obviously have to remain patient as that story develops.

Before I mention valuation, let's look at a chart of the stock:

CMCSA data by YCharts

The shares haven't performed well over the last twelve months. This SA news item indicates that poor metrics from Charter Communications (CHTR) precipitated the latest downward motion. I myself think that part of the longer-term reason for this decline is the continued challenge of potential increases in cord-cutting consumers, as well as all the changes occurring in the media business. For example, among others there's Disney entering direct-to-consumer, and Netflix continues to thrive even as it remains cash-flow negative and is bidding up the services of talent.

The company has increased its dividend consistently over the years; the yield is currently near 2.4%, which is pretty good for a business that has heavy exposure to media content. Going back to the slide deck, the card dedicated to return of capital highlights share repurchases. Management bought back $5 billion in stock in both 2016 and 2017, and 2018 is estimated to bring another reduction in float via the same number.

Comcast invests in distribution and content. It generates ample amounts of cash from its utility-like high-speed/cable division to invest in movies and episodic shows that can drive advertising/subscription services. The yield is attractive, the stock is low, and the company will most likely continue to increase capital spending and dividends in the future, setting the business up for further content production and acquisitions. (These will probably include cheaper ones than Sky -- if that goes through -- but the point is, management probably won't stand still as the media industry continues to consolidate.) Taken together, it all adds up to a buy thesis, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA, DIS, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.