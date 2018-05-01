Oxford Immunotec Global's (OXFD) CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. On today's call, I'll provide some general comments on our financial results and operating performance in the first quarter of 2018. I'll then hand it over to Rick, who will walk you through our financial results in detail. Once Rick's completed that, he'll hand it back to me to wrap up the call and provide our financial guidance. We'll then open up the lines to take your questions.

Turning to 2018 first quarter results, we posted revenues of $21.4 million, which was slightly above the mid-point of our implied guidance range of $20.1 million to $21.9 million. Our first quarter performance was largely in line with the expectations, we communicated in our last earnings call, with several non-recurring factors contributing to revenues being essentially flat year-over-year.

In the quarter, TB revenue was $18.9 million, in the U.S. our commercial success in the quarter was overshadowed by lower test utilization at specific U.S. account tied heavily to immigrant screening, and to a lesser extent the severe winter weather. Absent these headwinds, and the things we can control we remain encouraged to see our overall account retention rates remain high and strong productivity in new account growth being maintained.

Europe and the rest of world TB revenues grew nearly 30% year-over-year on an as reported basis and exceeded 10% growth year-over-year in constant currency. The outperformance was due to continued strong growth in our core European markets, especially in the UK, where we continue to successfully drive uptake testing in the NHS immigration screening tenders.

Asia revenue declined 7% on an as reported basis versus the prior year quarter or 9% on constant currency basis. This decline which was anticipated was due to unfavorable volatility in order timing. Asia remains an important growth market for us, we have a market leadership position in Japan and the outlook for Japan remains solid. We’re also growing our presence in China and building a new latent TB infection or LTBI guidelines in efforts to capture the significant opportunity we see for future growth. Investments to further the expansion of our commercial activities in other Asian countries are also being made and we aim to replicate our recent success in South Korea and geographies over time. All told our core TB business is trending in line with our expectations and we continue to focus on growth.

Investments in the multiple growth initiatives discussed in the fourth quarter call have commenced and we believe there was a significant headroom for our TB business to grow as we continue to penetrate the large and attractive IGRA market. We look forward to providing further updates as these programs progress and expect to be able to do so as soon as our second quarter earnings call.

Moving onto our tick-borne disease portfolio, tick-borne disease and other revenue during the first quarter was $2.5 million, the year-over-year decline in tick-borne disease and other revenue was also in line with our expectations with heightened seasonality due to the harsh winter in the U.S. and lower blood donor screening revenue as contemplated in our guidance. Given these businesses particularly weather dependent, we did not see our first quarter performance in the good read through for the rest of the year, we embark in Q2 with a higher number of customers, stronger relationships and more experience in the market than we had this time last year and that gives us confidence that we'll be able to grow this business strongly in the remainder of 2018.

As noted on the last earnings call, in addition to our ongoing sales activities, we’re investing in a multi-year program of work to build a market leadership position in tick-borne disease. This strategy contains three main pillars, clinical and data development, growing education and awareness and leveraging data. Building a strong brand in this market where physicians and patients succeed to receive education about testing options, where the offerings are generally undifferentiated, is an important aspect of our strategy to grow education and awareness.

In the coming weeks, we'll be rolling out the new brand name for our tick-borne disease offering [Accutec] [ph]. And selecting this new brand name we conduct a detailed market research considered many factors including the feedback of our customers and what they value of our offering. Our research was highly complementary of the diligence we conducted prior to acquiring the business and reveal the tick-borne disease specialist place significant value on our labs credibility and history, scientific vigor and the accuracy of the tax. We’re considering the feedback on our diversified unify under one brand that could serve with the spend for the different test variety of the comprise our take forward disease testing menu. [Accutec’s] emerged as a clear favorite amongst the participants we surveyed and we’re very excited to begin investing in this brand.

As such, in conjunction with the [Accutec’s] roll out, we also would be taking small initial steps towards our first patient campaign to build awareness around tick-borne disease. Supporting the clinical and data development leg of our strategy, we’ve also been working on developing tests to broaden further our tick-borne disease menu and expect to introduce an expanded offering of species testing for [indiscernible] in time for the peak tick season. These R&D efforts are part of our stated aims to continue to innovate our offering in the space and as with the launch of the [Accutec’s] brand is consistent with our long-term goal of building a market leadership position in tick-borne diseases. We remain confident in our ability to serve the unmet needs in and bring a strong voice to this market and we’re excited to build last year’s positive momentum as this year's tick season gets underway.

Moving our T-cell CMB assay, we’re tracking towards multiple presentations at the American Transplant Congress in early June as well as the Transplantation Society Congress in early July. There will be two oral presentation of data from our perspective trial as well as highly complementary data from another investigator led perspective trial using our product. We expect the publication of these per reviewed journals to follow these presentations later in the year.

As noted previously, this data will enable us to complete our work on how best to position the clinical utility of the product and commence effective commercialization efforts. We’ve planned to provide subsequent updates on future calls. All told, we remain positive about the future of our business, particularly as the last of the main headwinds faced in 2017 begins of age in the second quarter. We’re looking forward to the business returning to strong growth in the remainder of the year.

On that note, I’ll now hand you over to Rick who will walk you through our financial results in greater detail.

Richard Altieri

Thank you, Peter. Total revenues in the quarter were 21.4 million were essentially flat versus revenues of $21.5 million in the first quarter of 2017. Breaking down our reported revenues on the regional basis, US revenue was 13.4 million, representing 63% of our revenue. Europe and rest of the world revenue was $2.3 million representing 10% of our revenue and Asia revenue was $5.7 million, representing 27% of revenue.

Turning to some comments on pricing and volume in our TB business. We’ve sold over 200,000 tests in the US via both our kit sales and test process in our ODL service business. ASPs in our US business for the quarter remained stable. We’ve sold nearly 400,000 tests in our OUS region both via kit sales and test process in our UK ODL service business.

In country pricing generally remained stable in the first quarter, although ASPs for the OUS region as a whole vary from quarter-to-quarter through due to the geographical revenue mix and foreign currency wins.

Gross profit of $10.8 million was essentially flat versus the prior year quarter. Overall, gross margin for the quarter was 50.4%, a decrease of 80 basis points from the prior year period. Breaking down margins on a product service split. Product gross margin was 67.6% and service gross margin was 40.3%. Product gross margin was 67.6% and service gross margin was 40.3%. Product gross margin increased 630 basis points from the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to lower royalty expenses resulted from the successful renegotiation of our royalty burden and favorable mix.

Service margin decreased by 440 basis points from the prior year period. Unfavorable service mix, currency and infrastructure investments weighed on service gross margins in the quarter. However, we still expect an expansion of our margins for 2018, as we continue our long track record of driving down cost to goods sold through economies of scale and operational improvements.

Turning to operating expenses. We’ve held our operating expenses essentially flat year-over-year, with sales and marketing expenses of $9.4 million, research and development expenses of $3.8 million and general and administrative expenses of $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2018. Operating expenses for the first quarter included $1.8 million of share-based compensation.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $10.3 million compared to a net loss of $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. Excluding a $2.4 million credit related to the change in fair value of contingent consideration that was recorded in the first quarter of 2017, net loss was essentially flat versus the prior year period.

EBITDA for the first quarter was a loss of $8.5 million compared to a loss of $6.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA which excludes share base compensation, unrealized FX gains and losses and unusual items was a smaller loss of $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to a loss of $7.2 million in the prior year period. Both EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.

Turning to the balance sheet, we finished the first quarter with a very healthy cash position of nearly $80 million. As a reminder cash utilization is highest serving the first quarter due to certain sales and marketing expenses, payment of year-end bonuses and royalties along with accounting and legal charges related to our year-end pilot.

We expect cash used in operations to improve significantly through the remainder of 2018. I’ll now hand it back to Peter, who will discuss our business outlook.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you, Rick. Turning to guidance for the full year 2018, referring back to my commentary on the last earnings, in light of our decision to scale down our blood bonus screening business, we are now giving our 2018 revenue guidance to between $112 million and $115 million. That represents 9% to 12% year-over-year growth.

Turning to the outlook for the second quarter of 2018. Based on the midpoint of our updated annual revenue guidance, we expect 25% to 26% of full year revenues to fall in the second quarter. We are expecting a more pronounced uptick in TB revenues sequentially than seen historically the two main reasons. Firstly, immigration headwinds impacting our U.S growth rate will begin to abate and secondly, due to favorable order timing in Asia following a light Q1. We’re also expecting [indiscernible] in other revenue to grow sharply on a sequential basis, based on the usual seasonal pattern of clinical testing.

That concludes our formal prepared, remarks, we’ll now open up the line for questions.

William Quirk

Great, thanks. Good morning everyone. So, I guess first of on the blood screen business, I don’t think it’s a surprise that [indiscernible] you’re going to exit that. Peter you help us think a little bit, are you looking at potential bidders on this asset, can you actually package that up for sale in its current configuration given the exploration of the building lease and such?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah, I think that something that we have and we are exploring, I think it's not simple for the reasons you have outlined. And I think the other point to make is if we have concluded from talking to FDA and talking at length to our customers that the ROI of continuing doesn’t make sense. It is tough to see how somebody else’s come to a different conclusion and so I wouldn’t give that highlight [indiscernible].

William Quirk

Okay, now that’s a fair response, thanks Peter. Couple of I guess quick questions here, that the patient campaign that you referred to in your prepared remarks, should we be expecting that those going to be significant cost associated with that in sales and marketing or maybe could you just elaborate on that a little bit, I mean there is certainly, I am assuming this is something like a DTC campaign or something to that effect?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

That’s correct, now this is very small baby steps to begin with, so you shouldn’t have expected to material impact to OpEx. This is the start of what may become a longer journey of time but we are seeking to get some very early small-scale experience and then use the learnings from that to continue perhaps to ramp a little bit and then continue to experiment and so on. So, we certainly shouldn’t view this is a major increase in spend in the foreseeable future.

William Quirk

Okay, got it, thank you. And then a couple for Rick, Rick first of can you quantify what the weather impact was in the first quarter, and then separately, can you help us think about U.S. fixed growth and then break that down between blood screening and essentially, I guess diagnostic testing?

Richard Altieri

Yeah, so we have looked at the impact of the weather and it was an impact which would have brought our TB growth into the high single digit.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yeah specifically though weather was no more than about a $300,000 impact, so we’ve shipped our immigration and we shipped out weather U.S. TB - in the double-digit.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah so on the tick-bone disease growth, we also don’t breakout our revenues specifically by line in that area, but I think it is noteworthy that blood donor screening revenues in Q1 were lower than any quarter for example in 2017 and so that’s all consistent with our view point the revenue in this business will decline as we scale this business down.

William Quirk

Maybe asking the last question in other way and then I’ll jump-off. The tick-borne disease business, if you adjust for the lower blood screening, was that positive or was that still in negative territory?

Unidentified Company Representative

It was probably negative.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah, it was probably negative. Again, I think the important point is that Q1 can be highly dependent on the severity of the winds, last year, for example in ’17 was a pretty benign winds this year in contrast has been particularly adverse and most important to note is that that doesn’t really have any read through to what the eventual volumes in that season will be when we get into peak summer months. So, from our perspective, as I said on the call, we are entering Q2 with more customers than we’ve ever had, with great experience in the market with rep team that is more experienced in this area. And so, for all those reasons, we are still very confident we can growth this business in aggregate for the year at a very decent clip. Thank you.

William Quirk

Thank you.

Doug Schenkel

Good morning. I want to start on the immigration headwinds. What would TB growth have been in the quarter, had it not been for the headwinds?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes. If you strip out immigration and weather, it would have been double digits.

Doug Schenkel

Okay. And recognizing the impacted immigration headwinds that start to annualize this quarter and more meaningfully in the second half of the year is the assumption that immigration related helping returns to grow?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

No. Our assumption is that the volumes on a year-over-year comp basis have normalized. We are not expecting a reversal in volumes going back up again because the immigration policies have not changed.

Doug Schenkel

Okay, make sense. What percentage of immigration sales are currently derived from immigration related testing?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Sorry, would you repeat the question, Doug, I want to make sure I got it correct.

Doug Schenkel

[indiscernible] volumes, what percentages are derived from the immigration related -- for immigration related research?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Okay. So, immigration touches on a whole bunch of different segments in market, but in particular one that’s been most marked has been [indiscernible] declines and that’s been of the order -- the headwind, the order of $1 million a quarter. So that gives you sense what the run rate was before and what the run rate is now.

Doug Schenkel

Yeah. Maybe last one on that I probably can do some math after the call, but prior to the policy changes, what was the growth rate associated with that part of your business?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

I have to get back to you on that one because I’m having to go back now to 2016 and what the growth rate was and then I have to [parse] out what was growth from new account growth versus utilization growth. So, I have to come to you on that one.

Doug Schenkel

Yeah. And sorry to -- I appreciate that and that will be great. Not to be [indiscernible] on this but I think it's just helpful in turning the frame, how much of the moderation in growth in IGRAs specific to immigration policy changes versus potential on other dynamics, so that’s part of the reason why I am asking the question. Okay. And then maybe just to pivot to a couple P&L questions, in terms of EBITDA breakeven, based on your current run rate, it looks like you could be in a position to certainly get pretty close to breakeven EBITDA in the third quarter of this year, maybe as earlier in Q3. Doesn’t make sense is this in line with your expectations and I guess sort of related to that could you give us an update on your progress with manufacturing in this [business]?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, we gave guidance on our last call that we would hope to approach profitability for the second half as a whole on an adjusted EBITDA basis, we certainly continue to believe that is the case today, so we are making good progress we think towards profitability as defined by that measure.

Doug Schenkel

Okay and then in the manufacturing initiatives are those on track in terms of just having an impact on your overall business but specifically on margin improvement?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah, we’ve gotten multiple projects going on both the product side and service side of the business from a gross margin perspective that’s constantly feeding in, we got good visibility to those and then those are some of the reasons why we are very confident over our ability to continue to grow gross margins strongly through the remainder of the year.

As you know that, point I would like to make on margins is that we are also making very good progress on the service margins for the clinical tick-borne disease business. As you may recall we had a desire to get the gross margins of our service business up to our corporate average for service as a whole and we have made such good progress in that regard that we think that we’ll achieve that this year from a calendar year basis.

For the clinical business although the CPDS will provide some [chop] to those number short term, from an underlying prospective we have also made great progress there.

Doug Schenkel

Okay, that’s great. Thanks for all the color.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys good morning, this is Julia on for Tycho. So first one is on Asia, could you give us a little more color on your progress and expanding Asia understanding you experienced some order lumpiness in the first quarter, second quarter but for the full year as a whole, what is you outlook for the market growth [indiscernible] there and especially given the new guidelines in China your unstable [indiscernible] in Japan but at the same time your competitive product also got approval in Japan recently, so could you give more color on that dynamic range.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah, our view point hasn’t changed, we expect Asia to return to as much stronger growth this year than we saw last year and we feel very, very good about the both the competitive and the end market dynamics, so essentially nothing change.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then you had previously mentioned that, you [indiscernible] some product improvements on your TB test and can you give us more color on what specific improvements you are making and when can we expect more detailed update?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

I won't for competitive reasons on today’s call, but we are making good progress and as I said in my prepared remarks we hope to give you early some incremental color as early as our next earnings call.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then finally I just wondering on tick-borne what’s the ASP difference between Lyme disease only test and then a more [indiscernible] and what percentage of the customers are currently testing for the full suite versus Lyme only, what is your target utilization there?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Okay, ASPs are complicated because they vary by the target business and by the payer and we also have one of the features about services that we have designed panels that are specifically tailored to different regions in United States to make sure that physicians are ordering, test and medically appropriate given the strength for the circulating in that area. So, it’s difficult to give you one whole number on ASPs, but I’ll be happy to follow-up offline with you about that. To your point about utilization of full panels, clearly, we have seen a very encouraging trends to people testing for more than Lyme disease [in all] our new customer base and therefore we have seen the percentage of our customer base that are [screening for these kind of actions] rather than simply just for Lyme increasing over time. And certainly, from our perspective, we think it’s quite medically appropriate and our desire that the majority of tests, screen for current infections as well as just for Lyme.

Catherine Schulte

Hey, thanks for the questions. I'm curious any update on plans for CMV commercialization and does your blood screening exit accelerate any investments there?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

So, I think the blood screening exit has actually -- it is being great to -- we’ve made excellent progress on redeploying a lot of the people that spend, a lot of their time on that programming to other focus areas of the business, CMV is one of those, as is all that the TB enhancements and tick-borne enhancements some of which I talked about today. So as a general theme I think that's been very good for the business. In terms of CMV, no update to show on the commercialization plan at this stage, but I do hope to provide more color on that as we progress through the year. Our short-term focus obviously has been on getting all the data out there into the public domain and subsequently publish and from what we can see at the data, we have an extremely good test. The question now is around, can we turn out into an extremely good business and what’s the ROI look like on the investments that we would need to make to grow that business?

Catherine Schulte

Okay, great. And then you call out come order timing was expected in Asia this quarter, but as we think about it on a more normalized basis, just curious what your expectation for Asia growth is for the full year?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes, so meaningfully better this year than last year. So, I think we will be hoping that Asia will get up into double digits for the year.

Catherine Schulte

Okay. And then last one for me, as you look at your portfolio, do you see any attractive areas you would be interested in adding through M&A?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah, I mean M&A, clearly remains part of our strategy and we also clearly have a balance sheet that have some latitudes that enable us to do that. However, we’ve got a lot of organic growth drivers in the business and a lot of exciting stuff happening from a new product development perspective. And so, as we have in the past, we’ll continue to be very selective around M&A and we will only complete it if we can find the right asset at the right price.

Sung Ji Nam

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. So just the first on is for clarification just for comparison purposes later, were you actively scaling down your blood screening in the first quarter?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yes.

Sung Ji Nam

Okay. And then as we look at, as we think about guidance for this year, I feel like there is some meaningful acceleration in the second half and obviously you’re anniversarying some of the headwinds specifically around integration etcetera in the second half of the year. I was wondering if you might be able to comment on other trends you are seeing maybe year-to-date that you can point to that could be meaningful driver in terms of growth acceleration for the rest of the year?

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah, I think actually its relatively simple. I think for the U.S. TB business, it’s a reacceleration of year-over-year growth rates as we anniversary integration headwinds and as we get beyond what was a very severe winter. For Asia it's simply order timings and if you go back and look in history, and you look kind of let’s say for example compared first half with the second half, the backend loading of Asia revenues this year is perhaps slightly high than it has been in the last couple of years, think about 2015 that you’ll see a and also by backend weighted. So, this volatility is in the normal range of the Asia business.

And then from a tick-borne perspective, again it is purely the impact of a very harsh winter meaning that seasons started later there is nothing that we see that means that we can’t - the highest customer numbers we have embarking into this year into high volumes versus last year.

Sung Ji Nam

Okay. And then in terms of Asia outside of China, Japan and I guess bit more in South Korea, are there any other regions in Asia any other emerging regions that could be potentially good growth drivers for you guys? Thank you.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah, we certainly do see a lot of opportunities in Asia as a whole, for competitive reasons I am not going to go into exactly which ones are that top of our focus, but clearly there is more opportunities there and we will continue to expand our presence and we believe these countries approach a level of maturity whereby there is all along investment.

Peter Wrighton-Smith

Yeah, thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter 2018 results and we look forward to updating you on our next quarterly call. Good bye, thanks.

