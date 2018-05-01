Relax, Ford Is Just Doing What FCA Did, Shifting To Crossovers And SUVs

All automakers will move in this direction to some extent, but not all of them to this extreme extent. GM, Nissan, VW, Toyota and others will prune less aggressively.

The U.S. consumer simply has shifted his preferences in terms of body style. Utilities are now 66% of sales and rising with no end in sight.

I show how Ford’s decision last week almost perfectly mirrors FCA’s similar decision two years ago. As a result, FCA's stock went from under $6 to almost $22.

Investors should not be nervous about Ford getting out of “cars” in favor of producing more crossovers, SUVs and pickup trucks. To the contrary!

The market was preoccupied in the 24 hours following Ford's (NYSE:F) Q1 2018 financial results report last week, regarding Ford's decision to get rid of all but two "cars" for the U.S. market in favor of producing more SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks. This was treated in a relatively sensationalist fashion by the media, almost suggesting some form of surrender or retreat.

Thankfully, all other things equal, the market reacted positively and bid up the stock approximately two percent in its immediate reaction the following trading day. Still, the journalistic spin on the matter had a dark and negative undertone: Ford gets out of the car business, and this is bad!

Relax, all is good. In fact, investors should draw the analogy with FCA's (NYSE:FCAU) similar transformation over the last two years, during which time the stock price quadrupled from under $6 to almost $22. Let me tell you about what FCA did so you can see the analogy with Ford's similar decision.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, FCA ended production of the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 - the only two "cars" it produced in the U.S. FCA has since replaced, or is in the process of replacing, this production with a third site for RAM pickup truck production (March 2018), a Jeep pickup truck (April 2019) and a very large body-on-frame SUV (late 2019 or 2020). In the meantime, FCA also managed to run Jeep Wrangler production in two separate locations simultaneously for months, in order to maintain capacity during a generational shift.

FCA's "European" brands of course continue to offer a variety of relatively low-volume "cars" for the U.S. market, such as a few models from Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Maserati. However, none of them are made in the U.S. The only Dodge and Chrysler "cars" are made in Canada - Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300. They are all the same car under the skin, and they are indeed some of the most-beloved nameplates in the U.S. car market. So they'll stay - just like Ford will keep the Ford Mustang and a crossover version of the next-generation Focus that happens to look a lot like the Subaru Crosstrek.

Investors loved this transformation of FCA as I mentioned above, with the stock jumping from under $6 to almost $22. Chances are that investors will end up loving Ford's similar transformation as well.

Keep in mind that it's easy to get lost in the labeling of what is going on here. The line between a "car" which can sometimes be a "hatchback" and a "station wagon" - and a crossover, let alone an SUV - is getting blurrier by the day. Is a Subaru Outback a crossover or a station wagon, and if so, is it a car?

This is to say that the whole debate about Ford - just like FCA - getting mostly out of "cars" is largely a meaningless debate. It's like debating the future of the textile industry based on whether tie fashion has gone from "narrow" to "wide." It's an industry trend based on consumer demand that continues to evolve, and may swing back again within a decade or two.

For Ford, it does not matter conceptually whether it will produce the Focus hatchback in one of its Michigan factories, or whether it will be replaced by the Bronco SUV - which is what is happening. They both have four wheels and a steering wheel, fitting five people doing much the same thing for the person who will actually buy the car - er, vehicle - in question.

Like any other company, Ford is simply responding to consumer demand, aka preferences. Fashions and preferences come and go. We had a major minivan wave for a decade or two starting in 1984. Now many of those buyers have shifted from buying a Dodge Caravan to buying a Jeep Cherokee or Dodge Durango instead. Those are commonly referred to as SUVs - or these days "crossovers." But for the buyer, they were "close enough." These things happen.

The Broader Automotive Macro Landscape

It is undeniable that the U.S. light vehicle market has swung heavily in favor of SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks. A couple of months ago, those categories stood at 66% of the units sold in the U.S. market. Most analysts see that figure hitting 70% imminently, and with no obvious stopping point on the way up to at least 75% or even 80%.

If those are the facts - and they are - there can be no other logical outcome than that the automotive industry as a whole must follow these consumer demands:

Make more SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks.

Make fewer "sedans," aka "cars," in this terminology.

As with every automotive generational shift, each step in such a transformation takes up to 5-10 years, until the next turn of consumer preferences. However, there are two more factors to consider:

Not all automakers see the trend, or its depth, as quickly as others. Not all automakers need to follow the same trend to the same extent.

The first point is obvious, but let me expand on the second: If "cars" go from over 50% of the market to 30% or less, that doesn't mean that every automaker should shift its production exactly according to those percentages. Some automakers weren't at the same "starting point" initially, and they don't need to end up at the same end point either. For example, Ford expects its U.S. SUV-crossover-truck mix to reach almost 90% within as little as 2-3 years from now.

It's safe to say that all automakers will reduce their sedan/car mix vis-a-vis SUVs, crossovers and trucks, to some degree. However, brand perceptions evolve, and some brands find themselves more apt at navigating the remaining "stub" of car/sedan demand than others.

For example, FCA was the first to throw in the towel on "cars." Ford is now following. Lately, brands such as Chevrolet (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) have professed their enduring commitment to sedans and similar "cars." That's probably true - at least directionally. Still, even those automakers will need to prune at least a little bit in their car/sedan portfolios over the next generational cycle, 5-10 years at the most. But the point is that they say they will not take as big of an axe to those offerings in the U.S. market, as FCA and Ford just did.

Hey, have you ever heard of "market forces?"

Of course, all of this is natural. People and their fashion don't stay the same forever. Fashions change. The climate changes. All of this is natural, indeed.

Pick any industry and you see that as consumer demand shifts, so does supply. There's no need to be alarmist about this, or to conclude that Ford bending to shifts in consumer preferences means that Ford has a problem.

Consider the alternative: Losses or government mandates

Ford presumably knows, or otherwise has the right to act upon its belief, that switching from cars to SUVs, crossovers and trucks in the U.S. market is in its best economic interest. What's the alternative? Well, that would be the government dictating what kind of cars should be transacted in the marketplace.

Please consider this bar chart of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) monthly sales in Hong Kong: David Talbott on Twitter.

"Thanks" to government subsidies, Tesla unit sales in Hong Kong had been running at a couple of hundred units per month. Not a lot for the world, but a big number for the tiny car market that is Hong Kong. Then, when it became clear that the subsidies were ending after March 2017, sales spiked up dramatically to almost 3,000 Teslas per month.

After March 2017? Tesla's sales dropped to… zero. Yes, zero.

Lesson learned: This is the sort of thing that happens when the government gets the idea that it should decide what kinds of cars that the automakers should sell, and therefore people must buy, and conversely not to buy. If you don't like Ford's decision to change its production mix from "cars" to SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks for the U.S. market, then you are implicitly saying that this arbitrary government central planning is the alternative.

In Ford's case, there's no government coercion distorting things in this particular instance. Ford is simply copying FCA's successful decision to follow the U.S. consumer in his footsteps, all in the direction of SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks - and therefore away from "sedans," aka "cars." If that's going to make Ford more money than it otherwise would have made, why isn't that not just a good thing, but a great thing?

Now, will Ford's stock react as well as FCA did from 2016 to 2018?

