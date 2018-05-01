Civeo Corp.: The Recovery Is Coming

For investors in the commodity space, there are few names out there more interesting that Civeo Corp. (NYSE:CVEO). As a provider of accommodations facilities that service the oil sands in Canada, as well as mining operators in Australia and some E&P firms in the US, the business is diversified niche prospect for investors to consider. Recent data, some provided by management, suggests that the company’s toughest days are likely behind it, but that same data implies that a full recovery might not arrive another year.

Some mixed news from management

In 2017, 64% of Civeo’s revenue came from Canada, making the company largely a play on the health of that nation’s oil sands space. In particular, the business generates around 85% of these sales, or 54% of total revenue, from the Athabasca oil sands located in Alberta, which you can see in the map below. The reason for this particular focus is that, in addition to have large deposits of bitumen waiting for extraction, Alberta itself is sparsely populated. Only 10% of Canada’s population lives within the region and less than 1% live within 100 kilometers of oil sands deposits. This means that the demand for places for workers to stay is omnipresent.

*Taken from Civeo Corp.

Given this information, investors should be happy to know that, on a year-over-year basis, revenue from Canada improved. As you can see in the image below, sales expanded from $60.51 million to $63.39 million, but on the bottom line, due in part to a $28.7 million impairment, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and operating income all fell compared to the same period last year. A contributor to this was the fact that management reported day rates that fell compared to 2017. In the first quarter of this year, the average daily rate for the company’s rooms came in at $88, down 9.3% from the $97 seen the same time last year. Adjusted for foreign currency fluctuations, the decline was 13.3%. For what it’s worth, daily rates in Australia remained flat on a dollar basis and fell just 3.7% when adjusting for foreign currency fluctuations.

*Taken from Civeo Corp.

These figures denote continued weakness, particularly in Canada where the high breakeven costs associated with oil sands extraction and transportation make the space less attractive than it is in the US and in some other nations. That said, some good results are coming out that suggest upside could be around the corner. Even though daily rates declined in Canada, the room occupancy rate managed to grow from 72% to 75%. In Australia, the rate grew from 42% to 44% as well, showing that some changes are occurring in the country’s mining industry.

Due in part to an improving market for its services, but more largely thanks to the company’s acquisition earlier this year of the Noralta Lodge and another purchase of a 400-room facility in Louisiana, sales and Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 should come in quite strong. Revenue this year, according to management's own guidance, should range between $490 million and $512 million, up from 2017’s $382.3 million. The growth seen year over year would be largely driven by acquisitions, particularly Noralta which, in 2017, generated sales of $159 million. This implies some organic contraction in revenue due to the time lag experienced in this space, so the figure appears realistic but on the conservative side following management's performance in the first quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA will range between $93 million and $100 million. The mid-point Adjusted EBITDA figure of $96.5 million is 52.7% above the $63.2 million seen for 2017. This implies an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.3%, up from the 16.5% seen last year. While margins have been pressured so far this year by higher catering and other revenue as opposed to room revenue, synergies captured by management's acquisitions, combined with a target toward lowering costs, could explain the improvement.

Considering that Civeo’s market capitalization today stands at $474.88 million, this suggests some positive results for the company this year. Stripping out estimated interest expense of $18 million, operating cash flow should be around $78.5 million, which implies a price/operating cash flow multiple today of 6. Going a step further, capex should be between $20 million and $25 million for the year, so after stripping out the mid-point there, the price/free cash flow ratio, with free cash flow of $56 million, suggests a trading multiple of about 8.5 on the business. It’s worth noting that the company’s Canadian term loan requires a payment equivalent to 1.25% of principal each quarter, so this suggests around $15 million in required cash outflows there, but that’s not a component to operating cash flow or free cash flow.

The oil market should improve moving forward

Fundamentally, the picture facing Civeo is mixed. On one hand, there are still issues facing the business, primarily from the perspective of its own supplier power, but on the other you have acquisition-related growth, higher occupancy rates, and growing operating and free cash flow for the year. What will ultimately dictate the company’s value, though, is not what happens this year, but what will happen for the firm over the next few years. If the oil space continues to grow, revenue for the entity (and, in turn, bottom line results) should improve. If demand for their services falter instead, the opposite will hold true.

According to the EIA’s (Energy Information Administration’s) Short-Term Energy Outlook, the former is likely what will transpire. In their report, they showed that current forecasts call for oil production in Canada to expand this year compared to last. If all goes according to plan, output in 2018 will come in at 5.24 million barrels per day, up 0.30 million barrels per day compared to the 4.94 million barrels per day experienced last year. In 2019, output’s expected to grow by a further 0.26 million barrels per day to 5.50 million. Not only is the EIA optimistic, OPEC is as well. According to their latest oil report, it’s believed that production from our neighbor to the north will average 5.2 million barrels per day, 0.3 million barrels per day above last year’s 4.9 million. OPEC has provided no forecast for what 2019 will be like in Canada.

Internally, Civeo has the expectation that it could soon benefit from a growing global demand for LNG. In its 2017 annual report, the business stated that while there are currently no LNG export facilities in Western Canada, and while none have reached the point of FID (final investment decision), there are at least 16 proposed projects in British Columbia. In the event that these come to fruition, it could present another avenue for growth for the business, but even if this doesn’t come to pass, relying on oil sands could still pay off if the EIA and OPEC are correct in their assessments.

Takeaway

The market didn’t really care for Civeo’s performance this past quarter, as evidenced by the 8.6% decline in share price the company saw. That said, while there are still negative issues affecting the enterprise, continued improvements do look to be around the corner for Civeo. Based on all that I’m seeing, particularly regarding pricing, I do think we’ll see better results toward the end of this year, but it will probably be another year, at least, before a real uptick in cash flows can come about. Even if this is the case, the market is generally forward-thinking, so it may not be a bad time to consider a stake in the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.