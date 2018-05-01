Investors Face Moral Dilemmas With Investments In Saudi Arabia

The Saudis' US tour was a charm offensive to add to the longstanding arms and oil industries for the purposes of economic diversification and to satisfy a potentially restless citizenry.

A component of the Saudis' Vision 2030 is to create an indigenous defense industry one that will promote volatility, not stability, in a region on perpetual warfooting.

Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) wrapped up his well-orchestrated and unprecedented "meet & greet", "press the flesh" two-week April tour of the US with the icons and titans of three primary industries in his effort to diversify the Saudi economy as part of the ambitious Vision 2030 plan. This was a robust public relations campaign to change the image and perception of Saudi Arabia (NYSEARCA:KSA) for the purpose of wooing American investment beyond arms & oil.

His visits to business and entertainment leaders and former US presidents in western garb signifying adaptability and flexibility were top priority before his final meeting with oil executives during his last weekend. It was an exceptionally well-timed campaign to win the hearts and minds of American industry leaders and influencers. The Wall Street Journal short video dated 21 March 2018 Why the Saudi Crown Prince Is on a Coast-to-Coast Tour of the U.S. provides an excellent overview of the tour.

Regardless of his charm, offensive MBS will continue his extreme ruthlessness, admittedly a de rigueur requirement in a tough country and even tougher neighborhood especially because his radical changes have created many internal enemies.

MBS's economic diversification in areas such as entertainment requires social reform that allows a level of choice and mobility, particularly for Saudi women. It's a forward step that Saudi Arabia is progressing, at least in the social context, to becoming a "normal" country by western standards. In sum, the Saudi economic and social diversification objectives and processes are being conducted in the Saudi way.

The deliberate timing of MBS's tour was a savvy soft-power counter-attack against Iran for two reasons:

In May, the US government may seriously consider scuttling the nuclear agreement with Iran and impose new sanctions that would hurt their economy. In June, the OPEC meeting will take place in Vienna creating a potential contentious meeting with arch-rival Iran but also on future quota production and "exit strategy" considerations. For this reason, the tête-a-tête relationship with Iran will probably escalate further. KSA's animosity towards Iran was articulated in the 27 March 2018 NY Times article "Saudi Crown Prince, on US Visit, Urges Tough Line on Iran".

The MBS tour focused on three specific areas for American investment

Entertainment Technology Defense contracts

The major firms with whom MBS met and/or would be a participant in the KSA Vision 2030 program are as follows:

Entertainment

AMC (NYSE:AMC) - owned since September 2012 by the Chinese Wanda Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Warner Brothers (NYSE:TWX)

Universal Pictures (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Technology

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Defense Contractors

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT)

Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

A wider list of similar firms who would participate as subcontractors would be included in the S&P 500 Aerospace & Defense Industry and Dow Jones Aerospace & Defense Index.

Entertainment

The most innocuous field is the entertainment industry that fits well with the Saudi's social reform movement in an age of globalization that opens young Saudi minds who are supportive of the removal or easing of smothering restrictions. Their cinematic gala opening was April 18th in Riyadh with the action blockbuster movie Black Panther at an AMC cinema. The choice of film, approved by the Saudi government of course, proves that there are no coincidences. The plot has an eerie political parallel to current events in KSA in which a young prince of a proud nation ascends to the throne as king but is suddenly faced with an implacable enemy. There's no need to read between the lines with crown prince MBS, his elderly father on the throne, and increasing tensions with Iran.

Technology

The technology industry gets a bit trickier because they offer cutting edge methods not only for greater communication among civilians but also as a powerful governmental surveillance tool. Regardless of the type of government, it's part of globalization, and citizens have a choice whether to participate and to what extent. It's a two-edged sword because for the citizenry everywhere because they have greater access to information yet, at the same time, are more vulnerable to surveillance by third parties.

Defense Industry

US defense industry contractors have historically supplied Saudi Arabia with high-cost trophy weaponry for national self-defense and recently for offensive maneuvers in Yemen that have resulted in a horrific humanitarian crisis. These weapons, and more importantly, spare parts, can easily be blocked should Saudi Arabia engage in activities that are against US interests.

But MBS wants to develop an indigenous defense industry as articulated in the article 11 May 2017 in Dentons entitled "Defense Contracting in Saudi Arabia Paradigm Shift Under Vision 2030, B Local Manufacturing Goals under Vision 2030." This indigenous industry would bypass any future US or foreign government sanctions with respect to the production, sales, distribution, and any other restrictions. This new industry will enable KSA to pursue a more robust muscular foreign policy that goes beyond the traditional "checkbook diplomacy", including directly arming their proxies in an unstable region on a perpetual warfooting.

Under Vision 2030, the three aforementioned major US defense industry firms that would profit handsomely as articulated in the 23 May 2017 article in Nasdaq, "Three Defense Stocks to Gain from US-Saudi Arabia Arms Deal."

From a strictly return on investment perspective, all the firms in those aforementioned industries should thrive with the opening of such an opportunity in a new, untapped, and under-developed market with a young, highly educated demographic with a deep thirst for entertainment and technological services.

Nonetheless, my perspective is that the establishment of a homegrown defense industry opens numerous moral questions to US investors. This moral quandary can be summed up in the heart-to-heart warning provided by Javier Bardem, the drug dealer, to Michael Fassbender, the deep in debt lawyer, before he commits to a deal in the noir movie The Counselor (2013). This scene serves as a template for moral considerations whether or not to invest in such an industry with a non-governmental cartel that is equally as ruthless as sovereign states that head one of their own.

Another factor to consider is that many publicly traded American firms may face the negative impact of shareholder sentiment of investing in a country that has a nasty reputation with respect to human rights domestically and regionally, notably Yemen. It's undoubtedly a cautionary tale all around. Decades ago, investor activists successfully got US investors to divest from South Africa. For KSA, investors may decide to impose their own financial sanctions by withholding investments in industries that specifically serve the KSA government and not the general welfare of the citizenry.

Although many non-democratic regimes such as Russia and China have defense industries and readily export their product, the KSA defense industry would be created in the heart of the most volatile region on the planet filled with violent stateless entities. Greater arms production and sales promote volatility, not stability. KSA would become a direct service provider to their proxies and impervious to sanctions and blocked shipments due to the proximity of their clients in an unstable region of shifting internal and external alliances.

Recommendation for Investors

Again, from a strictly return-on-investment, I'm bullish for all the aforementioned three major industries. However, for the moral implications mentioned with respect to the development of an indigenous defense industry, check your moral compass. From my perspective, it's a financially profitable but morally bankrupt undertaking.

On the other hand, if an investor has no such moral dilemmas, then s/he should strongly consider the potential of shareholder activism that could either block future investments in KSA and/or the divestiture of current investments that would deleteriously impact their portfolio.

