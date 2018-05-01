Weekly Rig Count Report: U.S. Added 8 While Canada Lost 8

We see strong momentum to continue in the U.S. and for liquids-rich productions in Canada; headwinds continue for Canadian dry gas.

Compared with the same week last year, rig count increased by 151 in the U.S. and unchanged in Canada.

Welcome to another week of the Rig Count Report. Wow. Another week of strong add in the U.S. brought total rig count to 1021, edging closer to levels last seen in 2014 before the oil prices crashed to below $30. We think the theme remains that the E&Ps are cautiously optimistic about expanding their capital program for drilling and completions. We have heard some of the companies that reported earnings recently reiterate that they will prioritize returning capital to shareholders over production growth in the event of higher oil prices. We think the rig count will continue to climb for the remainder of the year as the U.S. expands its export and additional pipelines get built in the Permian area. The Canadians will continue to face a large discount for their heavy oil production given the political impasse that has temporarily suspended TransMountain expansion.

Summary

U.S. Rig Count

Oil rig count increased by 5 while gas count increased by 3 last week. The overall rig count continued to show strong momentum given the year over year increases, especially oil rigs that increased 128 from last year.

Higher oil prices have continued to support an increasing rig count, spelling opportunities for drillers and completions companies as the lag in rig count changes and financial impact for these service providers. We think the trend has not slowed down anytime soon as many producers have yet to commit to higher capital spending given the cautious stance from management. If oil prices can prove that its recent rally to close at $70 is sustainable, we think there will be another round of upsizing of capital spending among producers that will translate into higher rig count.

Permian continued to dominate other basins in the U.S. and now accounts for 44% of the total count. Companies have announced several proposed pipeline projects aiming to alleviate concerns over expected constraint coming in 2019 and 2020. We think the U.S. situation is different from the Western Canadian case where Trans Mountain has faced an existential crisis due to the opposition from local government. The Permian pipelines are within the state of Texas as they only need to be expanded to connect to the existing main lines and it has ample access to refineries in the U.S. once carried out of the basin.

Rig counts continued to shift towards horizontal as shale production rises.

Canada Rig Count

Canada rig counts saw another week of decrease as investor sentiment remains decade-low. The Trans Mountain spat is further complicated by the decision of B.C. government to seek court ruling over its authority to regulate crude flowing through its province. Despite the recent rally in oil prices, investments have been cut and investors are gravitating towards the U.S., leaving the heavy oil sands project and unconventional producers facing one of the toughest investment environment in decades. The weekly drop could be attributed to the spring break-up making comparison difficult.

Another week of strong gains in oil rig counts and loss in gas rig counts. We think the story remains that liquids-focused production continues to see more favorable return and investment dollars, whereas dry gas producers have cut back aggressively on their spending to cope with an oversupplied market. We see the same story playing out for the rest of the year.

