WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Angeline C. McCabe - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Analysts

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

David Styblo - Jefferies LLC

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Matthew Borsch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Stephen Baxter - Wolfe Research LLC

Angeline C. McCabe - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Thank you, Andrew, and thank you all for joining us this morning for a discussion of WellCare's 2018 first quarter results. Today, we will be making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our 2018 financial guidance and outlook; various risks and uncertainties, such as those described in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, may materially impact those statements. While these risks and uncertainties may cause our future results to differ from today's statements, we are not undertaking any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Certain financial information that we will discuss today includes adjustments to expenses that we believe are not indicative of long-term business operations. Please refer to our news release published this morning for our basis of presentation and supplemental schedules that reconcile financial measures determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, to our adjusted measures. The news release is available on our website at wellcare.com. We will identify measures that have been adjusted. Our discussion today will be led by Ken Burdick, WellCare's Chief Executive Officer; and Drew Asher, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the discussion over to Ken.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Thank you, Angie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today. This morning I'll review some of the key highlights from the first quarter of 2018 and discuss how we are positioned for the remainder of this year and beyond. Then Drew will review our financial results in more detail and provide additional commentary on our revised 2018 guidance.

We entered 2018 with strong momentum. Our first quarter results reflect continued strong execution. All three lines of our business; Medicaid, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, contributed to earnings growth in the quarter. Earlier this morning, we reported adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.47, representing a 53% increase compared with the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted net income margin for the first quarter of 2018 improved to 2.5%, a 70 basis point year-over-year increase.

Total adjusted premium revenue of $4.5 billion grew nearly 16% year-over-year, driven by a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. As a result of our performance in the quarter, we are increasing our full year 2018 adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance to a range of $10 to $10.30.

I'll now discuss our Medicaid and Medicare lines of business in more detail. Our Medicaid Health Plan segment produced strong results, primarily driven by organic growth, acquisitions and solid operational performance. We are pleased that we were recently awarded three new Medicaid contracts in our current markets of Florida, Arizona and Hawaii, where we not only retained our existing business, but we also now have a significant opportunity to grow beyond our current revenue.

Last week, Staywell, our Medicaid health plan in Florida, received notice from the State Agency for Health Care Administration that it intends to award Staywell a new five-year contract to provide Managed Medical Assistance or MMA services to Medicaid eligible beneficiaries under Florida's Statewide Medicaid Managed Care Program. We were selected to serve comprehensive plan members in 10 of the 11 regions, representing an increase of 2 regions from the 8 that we currently serve. Under the comprehensive plan we will continue to provide MMA services and we will add long-term care services for Medicaid beneficiaries in 66 out of Florida's 67 counties.

In addition, we are pleased that we were selected as the new sole contractor for the statewide Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan. Services under the new contract are expected to begin no earlier than October 1, 2018, and likely January 1, 2019. We are already focused on successfully implementing this new contract. We've served Medicaid beneficiaries in Florida for more than two decades and we're excited about the opportunity to provide innovative solutions to serve our members including those with a serious mental illness or long-term care needs. We know that more than 65% of those with serious mental illness also have physical health conditions that need to be managed. In 2013, we insourced and integrated behavioral health capabilities into our care model so that we could effectively manage members with both physical and behavioral health conditions to a single point of contact. We also recognize that our strong partnerships with providers and our communities has contributed to our success and we look forward to continue working with them as we expand our presence and the populations we serve in Florida.

As we announced in March, our Arizona health plan, Care1st Arizona, was selected to enter into a contract with Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System through its Complete Care Program, which will replace the state's current acute care program. Under Complete Care, AHCCCS is integrating behavioral health services, which are currently carved out, with physical healthcare services. The new program will be available to Medicaid beneficiaries statewide across three geographic service areas. As of March 31, 2018, we serve 147,000 Medicaid members in Arizona. Under the new program that is expected to launch on October 1, 2018, we are thrilled to provide coordinated care services in both the North region for the first time and continuing to serve the Central region. As a result of this contract award, we expect meaningful growth in our Arizona market.

In Hawaii, our 'Ohana Health Plan service more than 44,000 Medicaid members as of March 31. Last month, we were selected to continue administering behavioral health services to nearly 5,000 Medicaid eligible adults with severe mental illness through the state's Community Care Services program. 'Ohana Health Plan has been the sole provider of CCS Behavioral Health Services since 2013. This re-procurement underscores our ability to deliver valued solutions to our state customers.

In Illinois, the state launched its newly integrated Medicaid Managed Care program on January 1. Under this contract, we provide managed care services statewide to aged, blind and disabled, and long-term care beneficiaries, as well as the TANF and ACA expansion members that we served under our previous contract.

The state is taking a phased-in approach to this exciting new program. I'm pleased with our operational readiness thus far, as we implement and execute on this new statewide program. While the new program is in its early stage, we are pleased with our operational readiness and remain focused on successfully executing in Illinois.

Shifting our attention to Medicare, our Medicare Health Plans segment also performed well in the quarter. Year-over-year premium revenue growth of 42% was driven by our acquisition of Universal American in April of last year and continued organic membership growth. In the first quarter, we pierced the half a million member milestone and as of March 31, we had 506,000 Medicare Advantage members across 18 states. We are focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth in MA over the longer term with a fair amount of optimism with regard to 2019 as Drew will discuss.

Not only will we continue to invest in improving our quality scores, but we are leveraging relationships with those providers who deliver higher quality and improved health outcomes for our members. One of our key differentiators is our holistic, customized approach in serving our members. Through our care model, we focus not only on the physical health needs of our members, but also on their behavioral, pharmaceutical and social needs so that they can achieve improved health outcomes and a better quality of life. That requires building a broader network than physicians, hospitals and pharmacies. Nearly 10 years ago, we launched our Center for Community Impact to address the unmet social needs of our members, Medicaid and Medicare alike and those who live in underserved communities. Our approach is to build meaningful relationships with our social service partners to ensure that our members have the resources they need to achieve better health. As such we've integrated social service delivery into the way we support our members across the enterprise. When social barriers are removed through our approach, members in need are 5 times more likely to see their primary care physician compared with those members without similar supports and services.

In 2017, we connected nearly 35,000 people to over 110,000 social services, including transportation, nutrition assistance, caregiver supports and social connectivity to combat the social isolation that is increasingly prevalent in our society. This is in addition to the nearly 60,000 social related services we fulfill on a monthly basis through value-add benefits in Medicaid. When members' social needs are met, we see an improvement in medication adherence rates, fewer hospital readmissions and lower emergency department visits. By providing solutions such as this model, we can produce improved quality, better health outcomes for our members and lower costs and budget predictability for our state and federal customers.

Our brand promise is built upon this foundation and commitment to improving the quality of life for our members. In summary, we continue to focus on improving and refining our operational performance to drive margin expansion and organic growth. The investments we made in our people, processes and technology over the past few years continue to bear fruit as demonstrated by our first quarter performance and recent Medicaid contract wins in Florida, Arizona, and Hawaii.

We continue to see significant opportunities ahead of us and we remain relentlessly focused on improving our execution, raising our performance and growing our business to deliver value to all of our stakeholders.

I'll now turn the call over to Drew for a discussion of our financial results. Drew?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Thanks, Ken. I'm going to cover our first quarter results, our revised 2018 guidance driven by our outperformance in Q1 and a couple of comments on 2019.

For the first quarter of 2018, our adjusted EPS was $2.47 compared with $1.61 in the first quarter of 2017, representing a 53% year-over-year increase. In addition, adjusted premium revenue grew by nearly 16% compared with Q1 of 2017. All three lines of business contributed to the year-over-year earnings growth. While it's early in the year and we weathered a heightened flu season, our first quarter results reflect the strong start to 2018.

I'll now walk you through the drivers of the first quarter results and our view of the full year 2018. Our Medicaid business performed well in the first quarter with an adjusted MBR coming in a little bit better than we expected and improving 110 basis points year-over-year. Accordingly we are slightly improving our full year adjusted Medicaid MBR guidance range to reflect strong Q1 performance. Adjusted Medicaid premiums grew 6% year-over-year and we expect a higher growth rate in our Medicaid Health Plans segment as we look ahead to 2019 and beyond. We are thrilled with not only retaining our Florida and Arizona business, but using the opportunity to meaningfully grow each of those businesses.

As Ken mentioned, in Florida and Arizona, we expect growth both in terms of a larger geographic footprint in those markets as well as adding additional types of services and populations to our revenue base. In Florida, we'll be adding long-term care and the SMI populations, and in Arizona, behavioral health is being combined into the Medicaid program.

Our Medicare Health Plans revenue grew 42% year-over- year driven by the Universal American acquisition and organic growth throughout 2017 as well as the 2018 annual election period. As Ken mentioned, we broke through the 0.5 million membership mark during the first quarter of 2018, and we continue tracking towards mid single-digit membership growth for 2018.

Our Medicare Advantage MBR was slightly better than our expectations for the first quarter, and similar to our Medicaid business, we are bringing down the top end of the full year Medicare MBR guidance range by 20 basis points. As we look ahead to 2019, we are encouraged with our positioning of Medicare Advantage. For WellCare, we estimate that the 2019 final rates recently issued by CMS are in the mid 3% range, adequate to cover expected trend, as compared to a rate closer to flat on average over the past few years.

In addition, because of our focus on quality and Star ratings over the past few years, we will have additional bid (00:16:48) levers, such as incremental revenue for the progression to 3.5 stars or 4 stars in a few of our states. As we said before, we are pleased that we were able to show progress in the Star scores announced last fall, but we're not satisfied, and we'll continue to invest and drive quality improvements while we advocate for proper recognition of the socioeconomic status of our unique population.

While we're off to a good start for Medicare Advantage in 2018, 2019 is already shaping up to be even better year for WellCare's Medicare Advantage business. Our PDP business in the first quarter reflected a meaningfully improved MBR year-over-year. And as a result, we are lowering our full year PDP MBR guidance by 75 basis points at the midpoint. So we expect strong PDP earnings performance in 2018. On the other hand, our PDP volume is a little disappointing, shrinking by approximately 79,000 members during the annual election period largely due to our bid positioning and the reduction in auto-assigned regions from 30 in 2017 to 25 in 2018. We will continue to try to strike the right balance in our PDP business between growth and margin with a bias towards margin.

Regarding other elements of the first quarter, the adjusted SG&A ratio was right on track at 7.8%. Prior year favorable development was $71.5 million in the first quarter with days and claims payable at 50.2 days compared to 46.2 days for the same quarter in 2017. On a sequential basis, DCP is down from 51.9 days at year-end, less than the typical seasonality drop from Q4 to Q1. Our investment income was strong in Q1 and we expect to outperform prior guidance, so we are lifting the midpoint of investment and other income by $7 million.

Our debt-to-cap ratio decreased to 32.1%. And in addition to the $561 million of cash at parent, we continue to have an untapped $1 billion credit facility. Overall, we are pleased to increase our 2018 adjusted EPS range to $10 to $10.30 from the prior range of $9.55 to $9.85 per diluted share, reflecting an improvement in all three segments' medical benefit ratios.

While it's still early in the year, the first quarter is a good start to 2018. We continue to be pleased with the reliable and improving margin performance of WellCare over the past few years and we continue to advance initiatives to improve our business. But our playbook is not exhausted.

We are also energized about the long runway of growth opportunities in Medicaid and Medicare Advantage and look forward to seizing those over the next few years.

Operator, we'll now open the call for questions.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Great. Thanks. You guys showed some improvement here in the quarter on margins, but you still talk about additional opportunity going forward. Where do you think the biggest opportunity in margins is going to be going forward?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, Kevin, we think that our PDP performance is awfully strong. So we sort of look to both Medicaid and Medicare Advantage as opportunities where as Drew said we have not exhausted our playbook. So each day and each week we're finding new opportunities to refine and improve our fundamental performance. So, for the vast majority of our business, we still see a margin expansion opportunity.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. And then can you – obviously I didn't hear this – did you quantify the impact of flu in the quarter?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

No, but I will. If you look at – if you isolate the flu, the CPT codes, the diagnosis codes, what we classify as flu, it was about 50 basis points across Medicare Advantage and Medicaid combined.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Is that – was it one versus the other more impacted?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Medicaid was more impacted than Medicare.

Kevin Mark Fischbeck - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

All right. Okay. Great. Thank you.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

All right. Sorry about that. Two of your – my question relates to two of your growth opportunities going forward, Illinois and Florida. And I'm wondering if you can sort of give us a timeframe in terms of what revenues could come through and then Illinois in particular how do you see this – the startup of those new businesses coming on in terms of profitability and getting to the margins that are similar to the rest of your margins?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Thanks, Peter. This is Drew. I'll take Illinois first. It's still pretty early in the Illinois process. We're pleased with the operational readiness which is important obviously to be ready to accept an influx of auto-assigned membership, most of which came during the second quarter, not the first quarter. So it's still very early in terms of what we have to do to execute and improve the financial performance of Illinois. And on Florida, Ken, you want to take Florida?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Sure. Florida is a bit of a different story. Florida has a mature program. So we are stepping in to long-term care, and to the SMI plan that have been in existence. So we're optimistic that relatively early on we'll be able to demonstrate strong margins.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Can you talk about the cost of getting started first and then what kind of revenues you expect to incrementally pick up in Florida?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah, on the revenue side, I think we still have to see that play out with the state will have to propagate the beneficiary assignment process, and so that will drive the distribution of revenue across the payer mix and so it's still early in that process to be able to quote a revenue growth number, but it will be meaningful in terms of the SMI population being the sole carrier, which we're thrilled about and then we'll have to see about the ramping-up of long-term care across the 66 – the 67 counties that we're in.

Peter Heinz Costa - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks.

David Styblo - Jefferies LLC

Hi, there. Thanks for taking the questions. It's Dave Styblo on for Windley. I want to circle back on PDP and the MLR, their beating expectations I guess at by the Street for over 700 basis points. I'm curious how that compared to what you guys were expecting and why you didn't lower your full-year MLR guidance more than the 75 basis points. Is that because you're starting to perhaps run into profit caps, if you go much lower than that you'd have to pay back the CMS?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah, it's a significant portion of it. Once you get into the 70s, you know the high 70s on an MBR basis, you're sharing much of that outperformance with the government pursuant to the risk corridor calculations. The other thing to think about is as we reforecast, you're guessing the sloping of the MBR coming down throughout the year and whether or not sort of that levels off in Q4, so you're constantly re-forecasting the sloping of that MBR, but we are comfortable enough even only being a quarter into the year reducing the full-year MBR by 75 basis points at the midpoint as we re-forecast where we think the full year's going to land.

David Styblo - Jefferies LLC

Got it. All right. And then on the last quarter call you guys talked about the SG&A reinvestments from gross tax reform, I think that was a benefit of $235 million and half of that is already in guidance leaving another $1.15 or $1.20 mostly for SG&A reinvestments. I'm curious just to hear an update there, what you've earmarked those investments for and if they are onetime in nature or if we should expect those to be fixed. I'm just trying to understand the flexibility you have to adjust those down or how to think about ROIs, you, I think, guys talked about doubling down on the blueprint last time?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. You hit on a few really important concepts that we spend a lot of time internally with the executive team talking about ROI. So, let's make sure as our investors allow us to invest for the future that we have a disciplined process around ROI and some of those will be in quality investments, other business opportunity investments where we can explicitly track the return and make sure we have that discipline and the other concept being the ability to be flexible with that spending, so it doesn't – that all of it does not become a permanent part of our cost structure and that we can invest in things, for example, in-home engagement with members and we can turn a dial up or down depending on how tax reform plays out in the long run with respect to the competitive environment or other regulatory elements.

David Styblo - Jefferies LLC

That's great. And then last one, just to try to narrow in on the upside from Florida and Arizona. With those new wins and expanded geographies, can you give us maybe perhaps and at least revenue number for example, it's clear from the SMI contract win that that other party had $500 million, $600 million of revenue and it looks like you're going to be certainly gaining some share in long-term care. Can you give us just a rough sense of how at a minimum, revenue impact that that looks to you from this distance?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

We know you'd love to get a number from us, but other than characterizing both Arizona and Florida as very meaningful opportunities for upside relative to existing revenue, at this early stage we're not prepared to quote a number.

David Styblo - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thanks a lot, guys. Good morning. I guess, just a question on days claims payable, the highest Q1 level in sort of seven years. I'm asking sort of just some general color on reserves and whether you think it's fair to view that as a bit more conservative than you've been in some years?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

We've had the same team that we've had in place since I arrived in 2014 and the same processes, the same reserve triangle technology if you will. So, very consistent processes which is important in establishing reserves and maintaining reserves. If you dissect where we're at as of Q1, I agree with you, it's the highest Q1 we've had since I've been here, and maybe sounds like a few years before that as well.

There's one day in there as I cited last quarter relative to the premium division's reserve in Illinois, so that's – still is in that calculation. But even nonetheless, we're at four days year-over-year, and I think we're in a very sound position.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Perfect. That's helpful. Thanks. And just wanted to get a little more color on the 2018 bid strategy in Medicare Advantage. Any comments around kind of the margin rate you're targeting for this year and maybe longer term as well in MA?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, for 2018, we came into the year with a couple of headwinds. And you said 2018, is that what you want, 2018?

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Yeah, I'd love to hear 2018 versus kind of a longer-term outlook for margins.

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. So we had a couple of headwinds in 2018, the same headwind that the industry had in the reestablishment of the ACA fee, which as you know then there's a holiday for 2019. But we also going back a couple of years, the Star scores we received a couple of years ago resulted in a couple of our plans dropping from 3.5 to 3, and the revenue year that we saw that, the cause or effect would have been 2018. So that I think is manifesting itself in our mid single-digit growth target which we would expect to be higher as we look ahead. And so that would be one element when we think of 2019 and beyond, we would expect a little bit more growth than the mid single-digits zone. And with respect to margins in my remarks, commented on 2019, at least what we know today, only being one quarter into 2018 the levers that we have look good in terms of the bid construction for 2019, although we want to be very vigilant just like we were in 2017, thinking about benefit enhancement and only enhancing by the amount by which we think we can maintain going into 2020. So, making sure that we don't whipsaw our members with benefits we're being very thoughtful about benefit enhancement in 2019, thinking more on a multi-year timeframe.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay, that's helpful. And just lastly for me. Universal American, I'd be curious to know if there was any favorable prior period development from the business in Q1. Thanks, guys.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, that certainly was across Medicare Advantage and we had about $70 million across all of our businesses in the first quarter of 2018.

Stephen Tanal - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay, thanks.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Hi, thanks. Good morning, guys. Want to talk a little bit about Medicare Advantage and just from a competitive standpoint, your Texas membership's sort of flat at the start of the year, Florida was actually down a little bit. Is it competition because I know rates were an issue for 2018, certainly relative to what we're expecting for 2019, but was this more around bid strategy, where you're calling networks or is this just more competitive nature in MA? I'm just curious what's happening in some of those bigger markets for you.

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well, I'll just reinforce what Drew shared, which is that as we were doing the bid for 2018, we knew that we were going to be challenged, because of quality scores that we had received a year earlier. So as we have seen a nice uptick in the quality scores, the first time we're going to reap the benefit of that will be the bids that we're doing now for the 2019 plan here. So it is absolutely a competitive environment, that's not lost on us, but we think that our competitive positioning will improve substantially from 2018 to 2019, and obviously we would look to try to hold that stronger competitive positioning going forward.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Okay. So, you wouldn't say there was a change in the environment in those two markets specifically. It seems – it's more of a WellCare issue for 2018 than an industry issue, is that fair?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well. I think in Florida, we dropped from a 3.5 to a 3 a couple of years ago, and that impacted 2018, but we're jumping from a 3 over to 3.5 all the way to a 4 through the revenue that we have and the big levers that we have for 2019. So, I think with respect to Florida, one of our largest health plans, the Medicare Advantage, yes, it was more WellCare specific.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Okay. And then just one quick one on the Medicaid membership, sequentially just kind of looking at the organic levels, again Florida, and then what you guys classify as other states showed some sequential declines, is that economy or is there because I don't think it's new plan and so I'm just curious what's sort of that core in-group Medicaid change if you will?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yes. We have seen in multiple Medicaid plans that there has been this sort of persistent reduction month over month, and we do attribute that to the strong economy and to the labor improvements that have occurred throughout the country.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Okay. And you're still seeing that into 2018?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yes. We're seeing that into 2018.

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research LLC

Okay. Perfect. Thanks.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Yeah. Hi, thanks. Good morning. The first question is about the SMI win and given it's a specialty product, can you give us any color on what the criteria might have been for the states to go with more national integrated medical and behavioral players or is it something more about service efficiency and the like?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. Obviously, you'd have to ask the state specifically what drove their decision, but it was a rigorous, thorough evaluation process that we and our competitors went through. I think the key word that you used is integrated. I believe if I was to opine on anything it was that that was a very important part of the benefits that our model, our processes and our program would bring to the beneficiaries in Florida. So, if I had to point to one thing, I suspect that our integrated approach was critical to our success, but again, I don't want to speak on behalf of ACA.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Okay. But just following up on that then, do you see the industry moving in the same direction around integrated pharmacy benefits and medical, you're seeing that always we adopt them (00:37:06) some of the larger deals or do you think you will just stay with an outsource contract with just the CVS?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Okay, so there's a couple things going on there. The first one is we do see the states looking to continue towards a more integrated approach. Now we think about the importance of an integrated behavioral health program, we think about an integrated dental program, but the things that we can manage effectively and we don't want to fragment the approach in a managed Medicaid environment. As it relates to pharmacy, we obviously feel that pharmacy ought to be carved in because of our ability to manage that benefit as well. But I don't know that I would leap from the pharmacy being carved in, in a Medicaid contract, so therefore sort of a change in our position relative to our current pharmacy benefit manager and the CVS contract. I think there's obviously a broader issue there around our capabilities and whether we want to build them, buy them or rent them and that's something that we think about on a regular basis.

Ana A. Gupte - Leerink Partners LLC

Okay, thanks. And then one more if I could. On the retail clinic, do you think this is a trend that needs to be paid attention to, might that change your approach to servicing and on primary care through lower acuity retail clinics like maybe Humana is planning to do with Wal-Mart or CVS and Aetna and so on?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah, I think that the movement toward more retail access points is positive, and giving especially our Medicaid and dual eligible Medicare members more convenient access to primary care and managing chronic diseases is a powerful and positive direction for our industry. As it relates to sort of what it means for us and our strategic playbook. As I said, we are constantly sourcing and reviewing opportunities to see if there are distinctive capabilities that we can add and if we define them as sort of a core capability we will likely build it, but what we have found to-date is that we can look to our partners and there is scale and expertise and we can leverage those. And as long as we have aligned incentives, then we don't feel compelled to necessarily go out and own those assets. We're cognizant of the execution risk associated with that type of integration work. So we're focused on what we can do to add value to our core business and we're making sure that with the contracts that we have, they are sort of short-term in nature and we want to make sure that our partners deliver on their performance commitments and that our WellCare members receive any benefit of their expanded scope and capability.

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thank you. I was reading the language in the Florida RFP around auto-assignment and it states that they can't favor one plan over another. But it wasn't clear to me if that means that the algorithm tries to catch up a new entrant to even things out or if it's round-robin regardless of current share? And I was hoping that you could give us some insight based on your experience with the state. So I think the language was the same as the last RFP is favoring – not favoring one plan over another means round-robin or it means evening things out?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. It's a great question that we don't yet have the answer too. So we don't want to get ahead of the state. You have outlined very accurately sort of the different opportunities and it's one of the reasons why we don't feel we're in a position now to quote the revenue upside. It will depend upon the specific and precise beneficiary assignment process that the state decides to use. And we don't know yet exactly which method they will apply.

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Do you know which method they used last time in the last RFP?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

I don't recall, and I'm not sure that it would be a great model relative to the amount of change associated with this one. You've got some incumbents that are increasing their presence. You've got some incumbents that are losing some significant membership. So I wouldn't – I wouldn't necessarily infer from the past that that's the way it's going to go going forward.

I do expect that in the relatively near term, ACA will give all of us a clear indication of the beneficiary sign-up process.

Sarah E. James - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Got it. And then on pharmacy trend, one of your peers has been talking about increased incidence of scripts fill (00:42:38) for higher cost drugs. I'm wondering if you're seeing any of that on the Medicaid book. And then I believe there was a review of terms with CVS on the Medicaid business. So can you speak to whether or not that resulted in any incremental change or benefit?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Sure. We're constantly reevaluating our position in our contract with CVS, and we're in the middle of discussions now, as we typically are in terms of the future and maintaining strong competitiveness on behalf of our federal and state customers as well as our members. We look in the rear view mirror for 2017, I think you referenced sort of specialty pharmacy, it's still a high trending (00:43:24) item and that's something we expect to continue, but overall, pharmacy trends were little bit better than we expected as we came into 2017 now looking in the rearview mirror, not related to specialty necessarily other than Hep-C having better inflation than we expected.

Matthew Borsch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Yeah, I guess sort of building on that as you talk about CVS. Can you just tell us what your thinking is at this point as the merger between CVS and Aetna is pending and how that affects your view of the relationship and then maybe also relate that back to the PDP business and whether you think you have adequate scale for that business given how much pressure there is at various points on margins and the difficulty of getting the balance between margins and enrollment growth there?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

I would say the relationship between CVS and Aetna is going to be very important to us in terms of how CVS intends on treating its third-party customers such as WellCare, which is probably one of the largest non-Aetna customers of CVS. And access points are very important as we look ahead and so we're still – while we've had some quasi-constructive discussions with CVS, we are still waiting to have some very constructive conversations about the future and the assurance is that will be necessary for large customers such as ourselves.

Matthew Borsch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Great. And just on the sort of the structural evolution of the PDP business, is it – is that – do you see that remaining an attractive business for you guys? Do you need to be bigger there to really earn the kind of margin that keeps you in that business longer term?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

I believe we have scale today as evidenced by our margins over the last few years. We would certainly love to be bigger in it. We'll try not to do that at the expense of margin, but we've got over $9 billion of pharma spend throughout WellCare, the majority of that being driven by the PDP business, which is a valuable asset and there are many large PBMs that would covet that level of spend including our current partner CVS. So, we would like to be larger in PDP. I don't think it's a necessity to maintain competitiveness and our margin profile.

Matthew Borsch - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

All right. Thank you.

Stephen Baxter - Wolfe Research LLC

Hi. This is Steve Baxter on for Justin. Sorry to come back to Florida again, but wanted to ask, you guys have talked about the long-term care and the SMI populations, but as we look at the RFP and the results, it also looks like there's going to be a number of your plans on the M&A side. So I guess can you talk a little bit whether it's fair to say that's also an opportunity or was that kind of coming back to Sarah's questions about staying a little bit more cautious there just given you're not sure exactly how the auto enrollment process is going to work?

Kenneth A. Burdick - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Yeah. Steve, it's absolutely an opportunity, so perhaps my enthusiasm around the – being the sole source for the SMI plan and now having the long-term care portfolio as part of our relationship with Florida, maybe I didn't sufficiently describe the enthusiasm that we have because we've added two more regions. So we've gone from 8 to 10, we now will be providing MMA services in 66 out of the 67 counties in the state of Florida. So that is absolutely another opportunity for additional revenue, so thanks for asking the question.

Stephen Baxter - Wolfe Research LLC

Yeah, certainly. And then one follow-up on that and I guess just the Medicaid wins more broadly, sometimes with a new contractor, a reprocured contract, there can be a reset on profitability, either positively or negatively. I guess, is there anything we should be thinking about there and given that these populations have broadly been in Managed Care previously, is it reasonable to think that you know these things should come on at relatively close to company-type margins or I guess how are you thinking about the progression of margins building over time?

Unknown Speaker

You're correct to point out that this business has been in Managed Care. Nonetheless, when we roll in brand new populations such as SMI or long-term care for us in the state of Florida, there are some startup costs, there are some ramping up of performance, but I think you did hit on a key factor that this business has been in Managed Care. Unlike in 2014 where there is a lot of new populations in certain new geographies rolling into the MMA program which caused some temporary investment spending in terms of ramping up margins, so it's probably somewhere between.

Stephen Baxter - Wolfe Research LLC

Got it. So you wouldn't say there's any kind of meaningful sort of profit reset that's embedded in these new RFPs?

Andrew Lynn Asher - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Well there's, there's always new rates. And once again new programs that we're not currently managing. So we're certainly more comfortable with the eight regions we're currently managing in MMA than we will be initially with new populations rolling in relative to our ultimate target margins. But we're excited about the opportunity and we can't wait to get going the broader footprint.

Angeline C. McCabe - WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Thank you, Andrew, and thank you all for joining us today. Have a great day.

