Snap: Sell Any Price Spike Related To The Q1 Report

Accordingly, we posted that we had covered our short. We anticipate Snap's quarterly report today could spur a round of short covering and buying. We will look to initiate a new short position into any price spike that occurs after today's earnings.

Snap has learned to communicate more in sync with what investors want to hear during quarterly reports. The company is attempting to pivot its business plan.

We are long-term bearish on Snap (SNAP) shares. But this is a volatile stock that has proven to be very profitable for traders both long and short. We want to maximize trading profits based upon the opportunities presented by Snap's newest efforts to pivot its business model. The Q417 financial report gave investors hope that Snap had finally acknowledged its rapid cash burn was unsustainable and would be making efforts to rein in spending. The hope is that this will give the company an extended runway in which to grow revenues, innovate new products, or enter into significant partnerships.

The company also recently announced its desire to pivot into more direct head-on competition with Facebook (FB) in an effort to take market share in the more profitable older demographic. The combination of Snap's newfound frugality and admission that its original business model was fatally flawed was initially applauded by the market. Please note on the chart below that Snap's shares spiked higher from about $14 to nearly $21 per share on last quarter's announcements. Please also note that the market sold this price spike afterwards all the way back to $14 as concerns about the company's ability to implement its ambitious goals emerged.

SNAP data by YCharts

So here we are again on another Snap reporting day for their Q118 results. With such a strong cult-like following and also a high short interest, this stock is notorious for having volatile reactions to its earnings reports. We believe that Snap is learning to communicate more effectively with investors and thereby able to favorably move the price of its own stock, at least in the short term on this earnings report. Accordingly, we posted here in Trader's Idea Flow on 4/16/18 that we had covered our Snap short in anticipation of a possible price spike on the Q118 financial results that will be announced today after the close.

However, we believe that the song remains basically the same for this Venice Beach-based company's future fortunes. Snap's previous business model focused primarily upon a younger millennial demographic, which unfortunately for Snap paid little attention to ads on the platform and had limited purchasing power. Outsourcing of key items like server space has caused the company significant expenses for the maintenance of users. And as the most affluent markets have become saturated with social media competitors all vying for the same limited number of daily user minutes, acquisition costs for new users have climbed. Further evidence of the inept management at Snap has been on full display with the widely despised redesign of their platform. Impacting the user experience negatively with a very unpopular redesign had to have been initiated and approved by the top of Snap's management. This means that CEO Spiegel would be directly responsible for another questionable, key business decision at Snap.

Of course Snap's strategy to become a direct competitor of Facebook from day one was never a strong point of the company's business model. Now Snap's new strategy is to compete even more directly with Facebook for a larger share of the older demographic market. Snap has finally realized late in the game that its millennial demographic is not going to result in the very significant levels of revenue growth that Snap requires to achieve any chance of profitability in the near future. With the cash burn of the dwindling IPO capital becoming an increasing concern the company's financial survival comes into question.

The lead editor of Trader's Idea Flow acquired his Series 7 stockbroker's license in 1986. After 35 years in the market we believe that only in the latter stages of an aging bull market can a highly speculative stock drop a bomb of an earnings report as Snap did in Q417 and still trade higher. Here are the key financials from last quarter in the image below:

Any company that posts such horrific results in consecutive quarters can expect dire consequences in the future unless a change of course delivers better results. No one should expect the dwindling IPO cash to last long at this rate of cash burn and there is no sign that Snap will reach profitability... perhaps ever. So as a last resort the company is throwing a Hail Mary pass by pivoting its efforts to grow market share into Facebook's established territory with older users. We don't think that you need a graduate degree from the Wharton School of Business to determine how this new strategy of Snap's is going to work out. Competing directly with Facebook and Instagram in social media was a fatally flawed premise in the business model for Snap from the beginning. Now Snap is doubling down on that kamikaze choice to compete even more directly with Facebook and Instagram in social media by targeting Facebook's core demographic of older users. Markets are questioning the wisdom of this decision by Spiegel with good reason.

Summary

We believe that market capitalization of $17.1 billion is far too high for a company with Snap's failing business model. The company recently acknowledged its failing model by making a highly questionable attempt to pivot the model directly into head-on competition with the superior company Facebook. Now CEO Spiegel who has never managed any public company previously and launched Snap straight out of his college dorm (actually, Spiegel procured the creative concept of disappearing messages from dorm-mate Reggie Brown) is now making ambitious promises to cut costs drastically while also promising to continue growing revenues. Cutting headcount in R&D, marketing, and all other areas of a company generally portends future problems and not future growth.

The most affluent social media markets like North America have been saturated for some time now. Yet Snap magically turns in miraculous DAU growth every single quarter without fail. Either the DAU reporting is not credible or Snap is taking on money-losing users from less affluent markets. We believe that it will be difficult for Snap to cut costs and also sustain revenue growth at anywhere near the Q417 rate of 72% revenue growth. All of the signs ahead for Snap point to increased competition not only from Facebook but from numerous other major tech companies that are all hungry for growth in their acquisition of advertising dollar market share. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are but a few companies competing for Snap's market share of advertising dollars.

Conclusion

Now the long term bear case for Snap is perhaps stronger than ever before. But in the short term Snap may be attempting to take a page out of Twitter's financial reporting game plan. Several quarters ago Twitter made a choice to begin cost-cutting measures that have been largely aimed at achieving an improved balance sheet. This financial engineering received high grades from Wall Street, which has appreciated the stock nearly 100% based upon Twitter's efforts to shore up its balance sheet largely through reduced spending. Snap may have noticed.

TWTR data by YCharts

Now Spiegel and company have begun their own rounds of cost-cutting measures and Wall Street noticed during the last quarterly report from Snap. We believe that Snap will continue with this strategy and communicate on any progress or future efforts to achieve an improved balance sheet on today's Q118 report and conference call. This is the reason why we believe there may be a round of short-covering combined with buying on today's reporting by Snap. But just like last quarter's earnings from Snap were sold off after the initial spike, we believe this negative pattern might repeat itself.

Accordingly, we have already covered our short early two weeks prior. And we intend to initiate a new short on SNAP shares if any price spike once again repeats itself for Snap this quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SNAP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.