AK Steel: The Trick May Work Again

Back at the end of March, I shared my views on why AK Steel (AKS) shares were attractive again. The main idea was that the company's stock was entering an oversold territory - both from the technical point of view and on valuation - and buying at the bottom was a good move. AK Steel shares have a history of falling after the earnings report, but, at that time, I thought that the stock had enough time for upside. Now that the company has published the first-quarter report, it's time to evaluate the thesis and look at the future.

Let's start with the discussion of the thesis and then proceed to the Q1 report. In my opinion, the thesis worked so-so. Buying the consolidation in late March - early April would not have led to any losses, but the upside was muted, and the earnings report has once again led to a decline in AK Steel's shares. I believe that reason for this underperformance is the continuous lack of sector rotation into "value stocks". More downside in high-flying names is necessary to ignite interest for the beaten-down equities.

Now, back to the Q1 report. AK Steel reported earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion. The company reported that it was observing strong demand in all market segments, but imports remained a significant problem. The situation seems to be especially challenging with grain-oriented electrical steel imports, as vividly highlighted in the company's presentation:

This does not look good. Nevertheless, AK Steel's performance is improving. In fact, the company beat analysts' estimates after the previous warning that higher costs would put pressure on its performance. Importantly, AK Steel expects that Q2 numbers will be better. Flat-rolled shipments are expected to be 5-7% higher, while the average flat-rolled selling price is expected to increase to $1,075 per ton from $1,045 per ton in Q1. Also, I'd expect better performance at the year as the company will be renegotiating some contracts in the second half. If higher steel price environment persists (and I see no reasons why it shouldn't), AK Steel's revenue will increase.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The steel market improvements are reflected both in AK Steel's financials and in earnings estimates for the company, which increased materially over the last three months. At current levels, AK Steel shares are trading at 5.27 forward P/E, which seems ridiculous even if we take into account that AK Steel is not the best company in the space and sometimes has execution problems.

In my opinion, the whereabouts of the 5 forward P/E are the bottom for the company's valuation. After all, the company is showing increased pricing strength, is operating in a growing market (despite the trouble with imports), and is reporting positive earnings. In my view, the reaction to the company's Q1 report is caused by a memory of "sell AKS into earnings" rather than a negative reaction to some specific downside catalyst. Therefore, I think that the strategy of buying AK Steel shares near the bottom and waiting until the next earnings report is out may work once again. The magnitude of positive results is by no means guaranteed, but I believe there's a significant margin of safety around $4.30-4.60 due to valuation.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AKS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.