American Railcar Industries' (ARII) CEO John O'Bryan on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Luke Williams - SVP and CFO

John O'Bryan - President and CEO

Analysts

Justin Long - Stephens

Matt Brooklier - Buckingham Research

Matt Elkott - Cowen

Willard Milby - Seaport Global

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the American Railcar Industries Inc., Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Luke Williams, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Luke Williams

Thank you. Good morning. I would like to welcome you to the American Railcar Industries First Quarter 2018 Conference Call. I am Luke Williams, our Chief Financial Officer, and I would like to thank you for joining us this morning.

For those who are interested, a replay of this call will also be available on our website, americanrailcar.com, shortly after this call ends. Joining me this morning is John O'Bryan, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Our call today will include comments about the railcar industry, our operations and financial results. Following these remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session.

This conference call will include forward-looking statements, including statements as to estimates, expectations, intentions, and predictions of future financial performance based on currently available information. Participants are directed to our SEC filings and press releases for a description of certain business issues and risks, a change in any one of which could cause our actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Also, please note that the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures we will discuss today that are reconciled to net earnings in our press release that was issued this morning. The press release and a supplemental information presentation are both available through the Investor Relations page of our website.

Now, it’s my pleasure to introduce John O'Bryan.

John O'Bryan

Thank you, Luke and good morning. Thanks for joining us today. The North American rail market remains challenging, but there are some positive indicators, including growth in the chemical and fraction and rail car loadings, a decline in rail cars and storage, an increase in inquiry levels and industry orders that exceeded 10,000 rail cars for the first quarter of 2018. However, an oversupply of most rail car types remains in the marketplace, including covered hoppers and tanks, which continues to impact demand, leading to orders being placed at competitive pricing. Customers are making decisions carefully based on economic trends in a highly competitive rail car market.

Overall, we are encouraged to see a slowly improving market in terms of inquiries and orders. During the first quarter of 2018, we received orders of 2015 rail cars and delivered 811 rail cars for a book to bill ratio of approximately 2.5 to 1. Our orders were primarily for direct sale and were for a variety of hoppers and tank rail cars. This ratio compares favorably to the industry's book to bill ratio of approximately 0.8 to 1. This quarter's order activity resulted in a backlog of 3144 rail cars and we expect approximately 8% of that to go to our lease fleet.

To align with market conditions, we remain focused on setting production levels consistent with industry demand, investing in our lease fleet and managing costs. Our team strives to listen carefully to and understand our customer's needs. With a diversified business model that includes manufacturing, leasing, repair services and parts, we are well positioned to deliver solutions to our customers.

I now turn it back to Luke for a discussion of the first quarter financial results.

Luke Williams

Thank you, John. First quarter 2018 consolidated revenues were 116 million, up 1% versus 115 million for the same period in 2017. This increase was primarily driven by increases in our manufacturing segment with higher railcar shipments for direct sale, partially offset by decrease in revenues in our railcar services segment. Consolidated manufacturing revenues were 64 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 61 million for the same period in 2017.

This increase was primarily driven by increased railcar shipments for direct sales for both hopper and tank rail cars, partially offset by lower selling prices due to the mix of hopper and tank rail cars shipped during 2018 compared to 2017 and more competitive pricing across the rail car market. We shipped 616 rail cars for direct sale and 195 rail cars for lease during the first quarter of 2018.

This compared to shipments of 549 rail cars for direct sale and 602 rail cars for lease during the first quarter of 2017. Consolidated manufacturing revenues exclude estimated revenues related to rail cars built for our lease fleet of 21 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 60 million for the same period in 2017. Rail cars built for our lease fleet represented 24% of our total railcar shipments during the first quarter of 2018 compared to 52% for the same period in 2017.

While our customers may decide if they want to purchase or lease a rail car from us, we continue to keep a disciplined approach toward investing in our lease fleet, given the current softness and lease rates. Our consolidated railcar leasing revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were 34 million, up 1% from the same period in 2017. Our lease fleet has grown to 13,326 rail cars at March 31, 2018 from 11,869 rail cars at March 31, 2017.

Although we continued to strategically grow our lease fleet, given the current market environment, we are experiencing a decline in weighted average lease rates for both new rail cars and certain rail cars up for lease renewal. As of March 31, 2018, our lease fleet utilization was approximately 98%. We are actively working with customers with upcoming expiring leases to renew the rail cars under lease or find a reassignment opportunity with another customer.

Our consolidated rail car services revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were 18 million, down 11% compared to the same period of 2017. Revenue decreased primarily due to overall decreased demand and excludes intercompany revenue for lease fleet reassignment work for our leased railcars, which is eliminated in consolidation. Consolidated earnings from operations for the first quarter of 2018 were 21 million, down 4% compared to 22 million for the same period of 2017.

Our consolidated operating margins were 18% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 19% for the same period of 2017. These slight decreases were primarily driven by lower earnings from operations in the manufacturing and rail car leasing segment. Consolidated earnings from operations for our manufacturing segment were 3 million for the first quarter of 2018, down 1% from the same period of 2017.

Operating margin for our manufacturing segment was 5% for the first quarter of 2018, down 30 basis points compared to the same period in 2017. These decreases were primarily due to more competitive pricing and higher costs associated with lower production volumes. These earnings from operations excluded 1 million in estimated profits on rail cars built for our lease fleet for the first quarter of 2018 and 6 million for the same period of 2017. The estimated profits on rail cars built for our lease fleet are eliminated in consolidation.

Railcar leasing segment earnings from operations on a consolidated basis for the first quarter of 2018 decreased approximately 1 million from the 21 million for the same period in 2017. This decrease was due to increased maintenance costs for our railcar lease fleet and lower lease rates on certain renewals and reassignments. Railcar services earnings from operations on a consolidated basis were 1 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 2 million for the same period in 2017.

Operating margins were 7% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 8% for the same period in 2017. These decreases were primarily due to lower demand and an increase in services performed on rail cars in our lease fleet, which is eliminated in consolidation. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased approximately 200,000 in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017 due primarily to decreased bad debt expense and stock based compensation.

Additionally, due to the sale of ARL in 2017, sales commissions have decreased. These decreases were partially offset by increased compensation costs relating to additional personnel hired during 2017 to increase our sales and marketing team and other supporting groups in connection with transitioning our lease fleet management in house. Earnings from our joint ventures were 1.3 million for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of approximately 800,000 compared to the same period of 2017.

This increase was primarily due to lower costs at our idle Ohio Castings joint venture, which incurred incremental shutdown costs during the first quarter of 2017 and increased earnings from our Axis joint venture. Net earnings for the first quarter of 2018 were 13 million or $0.68 per share compared to 11 million or $0.55 per share for the same period in 2017.

This increase was driven largely by lower income tax expense as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was enacted in December 2017 and decreased the federal tax rate from 35% to 21% as well as increased earnings from our joint ventures as previously mentioned. EBITDA, adjusted to exclude share based compensation expense and other income related to short term investment activity, was 37 million for the first quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 2% compared to 36 million for the same period in 2017.

The increase resulted primarily from increased earnings from joint ventures during the first quarter of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017, partially offset by lower earnings from operations. Our earnings contributed to positive cash flow from operations of 30 million during the first three months of 2018 and we ended the quarter with net working capital of 170 million, including 100 million of cash and cash equivalents. As of March 31, 2018, we had 539 million of debt outstanding under our January 2015 lease fleet financing facility. Our strong balance sheet, the 200 million available to borrow under our revolving credit facility and our additional unencumbered railcars provides us with the flexibility to grow strategically as we make future investments to expand our lease fleet or to remain disciplined as we wait for market conditions to improve.

At this time, I'd like to turn it back to John for some additional comments.

John O'Bryan

Thanks, Luke. From our perspective, the rail car market is improving slowly and we are encouraged by the recent trends. Presently, market pricing remains below long term averages and we expect to maintain a disciplined strategy that optimizes volume, price and service. If economic trends continue, we expect industry shipments for 2018 will be modestly increased over 2017. We stand ready to meet the needs of the rail car industry in a variety of ways. Our manufacturing segment continues to focus on building quality hopper and tank rail cars. Recently, our team completed the consent solicitation process related to our wholly owned subsidiary lease fleet financing.

ARI now acts as the rail car manager for that subsidiary. With the transition to ARI serving as manager for our entire lease fleet complete, our sales marketing and leasing teams are now in place and working closely with customers to understand their needs and deliver the right solutions. During 2018, we have seen an increase in customer inquiries for retrofit services and have begun tank car retrofit services for key customers. We are looking forward to helping the industry improve safety.

We continue to work with our regulators to ensure the railcars we produce and our other operations meet the highest standards of safety and quality, including under the FRA’s revised directive and our related settlement agreement. During the first quarter of 2018, our team has been refining our vision and business strategy. Our vision is simple, to be the best rail car solutions provider in North America.

We are focused on aligning people, process and tools to deliver world class results in safety, quality and service. As part of this effort, we have recently hired a Vice President of Quality with over 20 years of experience. On a daily basis, we want each member of our team to live by our core values of excellence, accountability and teamwork. The ARI team is excited and committed to the journey of continuous improvement and innovation. I would like to thank the ARI team members for their hard work and support to serve our customers and shareholders.

Now, we’ll turn the call back over to the operator and will be happy to take your questions. Operator, would you please explain how our participants can register their questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Justin Long with Stephens.

Justin Long

So I wanted to start with a couple of questions on the outlook for 2018. I think last quarter, you said you expected deliveries this year to be roughly in line with what you saw last year. Is that still your expectation at this point and do you have any updated thoughts around the split of deliveries between deliveries to the lease fleet versus external.

Luke Williams

Justin, this is Luke. Thanks for the question. So I think as we've gone through these first few months of the year, we’ve looked at our expectations and I think when you look at the 811 cars that were delivered this first quarter, we expect a step up from that in the second quarter and into the rest of the year, but we’ll probably come in short of what we delivered in 2017 at this point where we're at.

And then on your question on the split of leased versus direct sale, I think consistent with our comments before, we’ll probably be in that 30% range, I mean, plus or minus 3%. But it won't be near where we were last year in the 40% range or above 40.

Justin Long

And then maybe secondly on manufacturing gross margins, I think this quarter shook out higher thank your expectation for the full year, I think you had talked about kind of 6% to 7% range. Could you give some more color on what drove the strength this quarter and then looking ahead, is that 6% to 7% range still a good way to think about the full year?

Luke Williams

Yes. Again, this is Luke. I will say that the plants did a very good job this quarter on efficiencies and controlling their cost. So that definitely helped with the margin. I think another piece of it is also a mix factor where certain car types have a little bit higher margin than what we expect for the full year. But as we move forward, just depending on production levels and the order mix that we're taking, it's going to fluctuate and it could go back down to the 6% or 7%.

Justin Long

Okay. And then I guess last question from me and then I’ll pass it on, a lot of discussion about the steel and aluminum tariffs that have been put in place. I was wondering if we could just get some high level thoughts on the impact to your business that you're anticipating. I’m assuming most of your contracts have surcharge mechanisms, but is there any way you can help us think about any adjustments we need to make from a modeling perspective, and then just kind of bigger picture again, how you feel like that could impact the business?

John O'Bryan

Sure. Justin, thanks for the question. This is John O'Bryan. I think the steel tariffs and the 232 clearly will impact our industry. We've already seen the raw material prices move up quite a bit for both sheet and play steel materials. I think what we have are twofold strategy. We had taken a few fixed price orders that we were able to do some risk mitigation to address those concerns, but overall, we're trying to link any of our future contracts with customers that are properly aligned with escalation in the current market conditions.

In addition, we continue to look at our supply chain, both for the short term and the long term to think about how do we optimize in a new environment where these steel tariffs are affecting the price of steel, not so much the supply. We've got some excellent relationships with some partners in North America and we continue to have dialog with them. I think, so overall, I think our focus is on the supply chain and making sure our commercial contracts are well aligned with the market conditions.

I think the other piece of the equation to think about is, how does it affect scrapping and those types of things and hopefully it will take some of the excess supply out of the marketplace that are suboptimal cars and I think we're in maybe the early stages of seeing that. I haven't seen a lot of statistics yet that really see momentum in that area, but logically, you would expect throughout the year that maybe those amount of cars that are scrapped that are suboptimal will benefit the overall balance in the industry.

Operator

Our next question is from Matt Brooklier with Buckingham Research.

Matt Brooklier

So you mentioned there were some pressures in the lease division from incremental maintenance cost in the quarter, maybe, you could just talk to or provide a little bit more color on what's driving up maintenance cost there and what are your expectations for maintenance costs through the remainder of the year.

John O'Bryan

Matt, a good question. Good morning. When you think about our lease fleet, overall, our lease fleet is relatively young. So the maintenance costs have some impact. The view is it’s really is on the reassignment cost if we do get cars off lease or we're trying to think about how we structure to keep our lease utilization high in a market where lease rates still remain under pressure on demand.

So I think near term, our focus is really ensuring that whatever structure we come up with to have a future lease with a customer, whether it’s renewable or reassignment that we properly think about that both from a short term and a long term standpoint, the most positive thing about our fleet today is it’s relatively young, so we haven't gotten into a large percentage of the cycle of like the 10-year tank qualification type situation. So I wouldn’t expect our maintenance costs to escalate a lot. I think the bigger issue is our first focus obviously, if we can get the right structure is to renew the car with the existing customer if that makes sense and then if it doesn't, then obviously to come up with a good reassignment strategy to a new customer. So we kind of think about it more from a customer perspective, which allows us to provide best value to them and minimize our expenses as well.

Matt Brooklier

And then just on the services side, revenue was down in the quarter. You talked about some of the headwind there. I guess what are your expectations for that line of business through the remainder of the year. You also mentioned that retrofit and that activity is starting to ramp up. I'm just trying to get a feel for if that business, the top line is still expected to grow for this year.

Luke Williams

Yeah. Matt. this is Luke. Thanks for the question. We do expect a pick up there as we move forward. As John mentioned, we are working on some retrofit projects and those will start to have some deliveries in the second quarter. So we do expect a little bit of the pickup. There is a little bit of softness on the traditional repair demand. But we do expect a little bit of a pickup like I said in Q2.

Operator

Our next question is from Matt Elkott with Cowen.

Matt Elkott

I wanted to follow up on the shipments question earlier. It looks like from the time you guys -- from last quarter when you said that you would expect 2018 to be largely flat from 2017, the environment has gotten better. Your own inquiry levels have ticked up in 1Q. But now you're expecting 2018 to be slightly lower as far as deliveries. Is that specific to a certain customer or I'm just trying to get a sense of why inquiries have increased since then, but your shipment expectations have declined a bit?

John O'Bryan

It's a little bit in terms of mix. We were pursuing some large orders in certain card types and frankly some of the price points on some of those transactions got to a point where we just didn't think, as a disciplined player, it made sense for us to participate. So in some car types, we're seeing an increase and we’re ramping up facility. In other car types, we're really trying to optimize and make sure that we're good stewards of our assets. So for us, it's not all about volume, it's really about how do we optimize the overall value to our shareholders and to our customers. So unfortunately, there was a few transactions on, particularly the covered hopper side of the world that in our mind, from a market discipline perspective got to a level that just didn't seem to make economic sense to us, maybe, they made sense to someone else for some other reason, but I think that's why you're seeing a slight adjustment in our view.

Matt Elkott

It's good to see that the pricing discipline that you guys are exercising. Speaking of pricing, John, you mentioned that pricing is still below historical averages, any more color can you give us on that as far as by how much.

John O'Bryan

Sure. I think if you think about the lease rates, I think they're in that 25% to 30% below long term average, probably closer to the 25% level. If you think about it compared to like peak tank car pricing, they're probably off about 50% from kind of the super cycle side. I think we've seen some stabilization on the direct sales side as the demand curve started to pick up a little bit, but the overall lease rates in the marketplace, both for new assets as well as existing assets remains at depressed levels. I think the good news is we're seeing some stabilization. There's certain car types that obviously have improved more dramatically than others.

So it's hard to kind of generalize, because each car type is kind of a micro market in itself. I would say where the markets clearly improved obviously is the activity around crude by rail, activity around frac sand, overall, chemicals have been relatively steady, but there are still pockets out there, particularly in some of the excess supply and crude by rail and unfortunately, even on the plastics side, I think there's been some speculation. So there's a few excess cars swimming around the marketplace that need to get taken care of. The long term demand, I think, still for the plastic market looks pretty healthy. It's just -- right now, it is maybe a little bit -- supply got a little ahead of the demand curve as we’ve been looking that as a relatively strong market segment.

Matt Elkott

And would this elevated inquiry activity so far this year, is there a recurring theme in your conversations with customers? Is there one driver of this demand that seems to come up the most, whether it's the steel tariffs expectations for pricing to go up or the tax reform and accelerated bonuses depreciation or just underlying fundamentals of the business or even rail service issues?

John O'Bryan

That's a very good question, Matt. I would look at it from two perspectives. I think if you're an asset owner and you're buying assets from us from a direct sales standpoint and you're putting in some form of a lease fleet or to a financial partner, I think you think about the steel tariff and the tax as a stimulus to demand. If you're the underlying shipper in the marketplace, those are less beneficial factors. Clearly, they're part of the consideration, but the ultimate question is do I need the car. And so I think you kind of see two different sides to the market. We clearly had some positive effect in the first quarter from some of the financial partners that we do direct sale with. I think the shipper demand is still really always driven by what's the underlying need for the car in their business and their supply chain and that varies by market.

Matt Elkott

Got it. And did you guys say, if you got orders in April.

John O'Bryan

We got some orders in April but we're not going to quantify them at this time.

Matt Elkott

Okay. And any -- should we read anything to the fact that most, if not all the orders you got in the quarter were in January, in the first half of February or is that just normal lumpiness of things?

John O'Bryan

Yeah. I wouldn’t read too much into that. I think that's the normal lumpiness. We had a couple of large transactions we got done early in the quarter. I think we continue to have the positive side, I would say, as we see a steady level of activity that started to pick up late in the fourth quarter last year and continues into now, more and more customers are working towards making a decision. I think most of last year, people a lot of time for the shopping, there's a lot more decisions being made for the future of these days, but I think when you think about our second quarter activity, I would define the orders to be lumpy and probably expect it to be a little bit lower unless a few decisions are made late in the quarter is how I would think about it.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Willard Milby with Seaport Global.

Willard Milby

Just actually wanted to keep going on those inquiries. With the, I guess, the plant additions to lease fleet in the, call it, 30% range that kind of implies maybe somewhere around 1200 cars going into the fleet this year, give or take 50 or 100. Are the inquiries you're seeing right now heavier on the lease side. What kind of gives you confidence you can have customers that want to lease or get these leased assets and add to your fleet right now at that rate with 259 of backlog for lease at the current time?

John O'Bryan

All right. Well, that's a good question. I would characterize the market today as improving from an inquiry perspective for actual shippers asking for cars. I think that's the positive signs we see from the economic activity, particularly in the traditional chemical markets which are in our sweet spot. So, the order quantities tend to be smaller. The car types tend to be more specialized, which tends to play more into the strength of our business model and our service model. So I think we see a pretty healthy balance there.

We still continue to have a lot of dialog also with other financial partners around direct sale and sometimes that’s a shipper as well, but I would characterize the market right now as better than it was last year from an inquiry level perspective and we feel comfortable that they'll be continued interest in the lease fleet. I think the big question is, we're going to do it at prices and margin that we think are good for us on a long term basis and optimize obviously that we're running a fixed cost facility manufacturing wise. So we're trying to carefully balance those two things as we make decisions.

Willard Milby

All right. And if I could actually jump over to the services side, historically, if we look at Q1 as maybe a lower point from the margin perspective, can you talk a little bit about the margin profile of the retrofit business that you're looking at right now? Is that going to be a significant step up there, or what should we kind of think about for the back half of the year when that business starts to roll through.

Luke Williams

Yeah. Well, this is Luke. As I talked about earlier, I think the demand on the traditional repair side may have a little bit of a drain or a little bit of offset on the retrofit margin that may be coming in. So as we move forward, as we expect revenue to tick up related to some of the retrofit activity picking up, we also will see the repair demand on the traditional work muting that a little bit on the margin side.

Willard Milby

Last one, is there any lumpiness to deliveries to lease fleet or direct sale that we should be aware about, aware of in the remaining three quarters of the year?

Luke Williams

We're probably going to be higher on direct sale in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the rest of the year. I’d say, a large number will be direct sale in the second quarter.

Operator

And I'm showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back to John O'Bryan, President and CEO for any further remarks.

John O'Bryan

That concludes our conference call this morning. Thank you to everyone who participated. We look forward to talking to you next quarter.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. You may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.