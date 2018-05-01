Microsoft Does It Again

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (MSFT) continues to be one of my favorite investments among large-cap stocks. And in spite of releasing a great set of results, the market failed to become enchanted - which I find mystifying. Microsoft's stock continues to be underpriced, both relative to the competition and relative to its full potential.

Recent Results: Q3 2018

With the backdrop of Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) debacle, Microsoft's earnings release continued to push the same message that it came out within the previous quarter. That Microsoft strong cloud performance is a tribute to the:

trust people and organizations are placing in the Microsoft Cloud.

In more detail, Microsoft's top line was up a solid 13% (adj. for FX), with its strong operating leverage percolating all the way through its income statement, with its operating income being up 20% (adj. for FX), and with the help of its buyback, its EPS line was up 31% (adj. for FX).

Share Repurchases

I follow many companies and have noticed that during the last couple of years, the rage is once again put squarely on revenue growth. And although it now seems like a long time ago, however, if we think back to 2008-2010, at that time, the investment community was singly obsessed with companies' balance sheets - there was little consideration for much else. And with Microsoft, it obviously does not have the aggressive growth of Amazon (AMZN) (which is highly unprofitable from a free cash flow perspective), but Microsoft continues to be a cash-generating machine.

Moreover, Microsoft continues to reward it long-term shareholders with strong share repurchases. In Q3 2018, Microsoft allocated a 94% increase in the number of absolute dollars it spent on share repurchases compared with the same period a year ago. To put numbers to it, in Q3 2018, Microsoft spent $3.1 billion vs. $1.6 billion in the same period a year ago. Given Microsoft's notorious insider ownership, it only makes sense that management thinks like shareholders and not solely like managers.

Just to re-emphasize, management feels so confident in its long-term prospects, that it practically doubled the number of dollars spent in repurchases this quarter, which is all the more noticeable because its open-ended share repurchase plan of allocating $40 billion to repurchases had tampered in the previous few quarters.

Unstoppable Azure

A lot of time on the earnings call was spent highlighting how great Azure's prospects are. Which should have come as no surprise to my followers (I humble myself) since I had been highlighting this to readers since last May 2017, through several articles, such as, Microsoft's Future Growth Will Come From Azure, Investors Are Missing This Opportunity.

Microsoft Azure once again delivered above 85% YoY growth, with Q3 2018 seeing Azure grow by 89% (adj. for FX). Which makes you wonder, why is IBM's (IBM) cloud performance so lackluster? IBM's cloud performance in the past 12 months is up 20%, which is paltry, relative to the sector's strong tailwinds. Microsoft Azure, on the other hand, continues to impress.

Valuation

The table above shows how investors are pricing Microsoft's stock relative to its peer group. Personally, I'm a huge fan of the P/S ratio, because I find that it nicely reflects investors’ sentiment towards a stock. And as the above table shows, there is undoubtedly a high level of optimism towards Microsoft's medium-term opportunity, as investors presently price the stock with a 7.5X P/S ratio vs. its 5-year average of just 4.7X. However, this superficial analysis misses out on two keys aspects.

Firstly, as I have highlighted previously, Microsoft's More Personal Computing segment, comprising of Windows, Microsoft Surface and Gaming makes up just shy of 40% of Microsoft's consolidated revenue. Yet, this segment is a very steadily growing segment and requires significantly less investment than Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud. In fact, within More Personal Computing, one of its biggest contributors is Microsoft Windows. And this platform continues to be managed less with the aim of ad-hoc selling, and increasingly towards multi-year agreements, which can be thought of as an annuity revenue stream to Microsoft.

Secondly, although Microsoft's P/S ratio is indeed punchy - which there is no denying this fact. However, Microsoft's gross margin continues to benefit from its increased exposure to Azure – which means that a larger percentage of Microsoft's revenue stream will be translated into free cash flow compared with in the past. Furthermore, if we compare how Microsoft's P/Cash Flows are being priced relative to Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) or even Amazon, then it does not appear that Microsoft's cash flow stream is being priced so expensively, particularly when compared with Amazon.

Takeaway

The stock market continues to act slightly erratic of late. In spite of Microsoft delivering yet another remarkable quarter, where it fired on all cylinders, the stock presently trades cheaper than before earnings come out. Furthermore, with every quarter that passes, Microsoft's Azure becomes more entrenched and strengthens its competitive advantage, yet in spite of this, many investors are unwilling to think long term and realize that what concerns the market today will be forgotten in the next 6 months to a year.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.

