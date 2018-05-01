ContraVir: A Speculative Contrarian Bet With Lots Of Upside Potential

Introduction

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of small-molecule antivirals for Chronic Hepatitis B. ContraVir has developed a strong Hepatitis B pipeline consisting of two small-molecule antiviral agents. With a novel cyclophilin inhibitor and a next-generation reverse transcriptase inhibitor, ContraVir hopes to become the first drug company to bring the first-of-its-kind antiviral combination therapy to the market for the treatment of Hepatitis B. Unlike Hepatitis C or HIV, a small-molecule antiviral combination therapy regimen has not yet been developed for Hepatitis B. ContraVir believes that if approved by the FDA, their small-molecule multi-antiviral agent combination therapy approach can lead to a dramatic therapeutic improvement over the current standard of care. Furthermore, the market has disregarded that ContraVir's drug candidates can also be utilized for the potential treatment of other diseases and conditions including HIV-1. With the market ignoring their full potential, ContraVir's stock price has continued to fall to all-time lows. Due to the collapse in stock price that began well over a year ago, ContraVir is now faced with a very low market cap and a NASDAQ price listing requirement violation. Despite their short-term troubles, ContraVir can be an excellent investment opportunity for those willing to take a speculative risk now or those willing to play it safer by waiting out the storm.

Hepatitis B And The Current Standard Of Care

With an estimated 1 in 3 people infected worldwide, Hepatitis B is one of the most widespread and deadly diseases of our time. The disease is caused by the Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), a double-stranded DNA hepadnavirus, and is spread through blood and bodily fluids. The availability of an effective Hepatitis B vaccine and a push to vaccinate children in many Western Countries has led to a dramatic decrease in the rate of new Hepatitis B infections. However, the CDC estimates that there are anywhere between 850,000 to 2.2 million people in the United States and 240 million people outside the United States suffering from the chronic form of Hepatitis B. Making matters worse, the Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology Journal reports that 90% of those affected are unaware they have it and can unknowingly spread it to others.

Hepatitis B can take on two forms - acute and chronic. Once a person becomes infected, the condition is known as Acute Hepatitis B (AHB). In about 90-95% of acute infections, a host's immune system will successfully eradicate the virus from the body. However, in about 5-10% of infections, the host's immune system is unable to eliminate the virus. When the body is unable to clear the virus within 6 months, the condition becomes known as Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB).

Chronic Hepatitis B requires a life-time of medical observation and for those who are deemed to be at risk for the development of liver diseases, a life-time of medication as well. Without medication, the virus can replicate unabated and lead to potentially life-threatening conditions such as Liver Fibrosis, Liver Cirrhosis, and Hepatocellular Carcinoma. The Hepatitis B Foundation estimates that CHB is implicated in approximately one million deaths a year.

Currently, patients afflicted with CHB have two options for treatment: Nucleoside-nucleotide antivirals (NUCs) and Immunomodulation agents. These drugs can be used alone or in combination with one another in order to significantly lower the HBV DNA viral load and prevent the progression of the disease.

Nucleoside-Nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitors are a direct-acting class of antiviral drugs which prevent the reverse transcription of viral RNA to DNA. Reverse transcriptases are only found in viruses and are critical for the replication of RNA viruses and the Hepatitis B virus. Although HBV is a DNA virus, it requires the use of the reverse transcriptase to create viral DNA strands from its pregenomic RNA (pgRNA). NUCs are generally well-tolerated and highly effective at lowering HBV DNA levels to undetectable levels.

Figure 1: The HBV Replication Cycle. Source: Journal of Hepatology (2016)

Immune agents, such as Pegylated Interferon, recruit the host's immune system to fight the virus. Although effective, they are not as well-tolerated as NUCs, should not be taken during pregnancy, and are not recommended for patients already diagnosed with liver disease.

Patients taking either of these agents, however, are rarely cured despite demonstrating a significant reduction in the HBV DNA viral load. It has been found that sustained virological response rates (SVR) following a prolonged course of therapy have been extremely low (<5%). Even if the levels of HBV DNA become undetectable during a course of therapy, the viral load will, in most cases, rebound. Furthermore, long-term use of HBV medications has been associated with toxicities and the emergence of drug-resistant viral mutations, indicating the need for a newer, safer, and more effective class of therapeutics.

Figure 2: Sustained Virologic Response Off-Treatment. Credit: University of Washington

Dominated predominately by NUCs and Interferon agents, the Hepatitis B therapeutics field remains largely unexplored as many potential viral and host proteins remain untargeted. RnR Market Research estimates that the global market for Hepatitis B therapeutics will reach approximately $3.5 billion by 2021. New entrants into the field have been attracted not only by the potential market size of CHB therapeutics but also the wide array of potential treatment targets. Many are now seeking to create a new class of drugs to tackle the disease in novel ways with the ultimate goal of finding a cure for Hepatitis B. As the race for Hep B heats up with many players entering the field with the latest and greatest molecules and biotechnology platforms in tow, ContraVir Pharmaceuticals offers perhaps the most promising, simplest, and cheapest take on HBV therapeutics.

Figure 3: The HBV Genome and Analysis of the HBV Polymerase Gene. Credit: Jagadish Mahanta, Regional Medical research centre, Dibrugarh, India.

ContraVir In A Growing And Competitive Market

Decades of HBV research have given us a better understanding of the virus and the disease that has affected millions of people worldwide. Researchers have described promising novel viral proteins and targets such as cccDNA, RnaseH, Core antigen (HBcAg), X protein (HBX), E antigen (HBeAg), and the surface antigen (HBsAg) whose inhibition may change the course of HBV therapeutics by making it safer and more effective than ever before. However, as of today, the only direct-acting antiviral agents approved for HBV have been NUC reverse transcriptase inhibitors. Thus, despite years of painstaking research, HBV therapy is still very much in its infancy.

The current state of HBV therapeutics can be compared to the early stages of Hepatitis C or HIV drug development. Hepatitis C therapeutics evolved from interferon and ribavirin, a broad-spectrum NUC, to today's fixed-dose single-tablet combination therapies composed of a NS3/4A protease inhibitor, NS5A inhibitor, and NS5B polymerase inhibitor whereas HIV therapy evolved from the use of Retrovir (nucleoside/nucleotide reverse transcriptase inhibitor) monotherapy to what is now known as combination antiretroviral therapy (cART).

ContraVir CEO James Sapirstein believes that the next generation of Hepatitis B therapeutics will also inevitably evolve into novel antiviral combination therapy. Armed with the latest generation NUC agent and a novel host-targeting cyclophilin inhibitor, Mr. Sapirstein believes that ContraVir will become the first company to develop and market its very own first-in-class combination therapy antiviral drug for Chronic Hepatitis B and bring the world one step closer to finding a functional cure for the disease.

The Pipeline

CRV-431

Cyclophilin inhibitors such as CRV-431 are a class of host-targeting antiviral agents. That is, these agents do not directly inhibit viral proteins and enzymes but rather inhibits cellular proteins from binding to viral proteins. Viruses possess the ability to hijacking the cellular machinery for its own benefit. Cyclophilin inhibitors compete with viral proteins by binding to cellular proteins called cyclophilins.

ContraVir's CRV-431 is a non-immunosuppressive cyclophilin inhibitor which has been shown to target the activity of cyclophilin A (CypA), a host protein which plays an active role in such things as inflammatory responses, T-cell activation, and folding and trafficking of cellular proteins. However, in the presence of viral proteins, CypA can be coerced into assisting the virus in its replication cycle by facilitating viral entry into cells, RNA replication, particle assembly, and the release of virions from the cell.

Although CRV-431's exact mechanism of action is currently undergoing further research, it has been shown to inhibit cyclophilin A binding to HBx, a viral protein which dysregulates cellular pathways and has been implicated in tumorigenesis (HCC), and HBsAg, the surface antigen of the Hepatitis B virus which encapsulates and protects the viral particle and serves as an important diagnostic biomarker. Preclinical data has also shown that CRV-431 can reduce cccDNA, HBV DNA, pgRNA, HBsAg, and HBeAg levels and blocks the sodium taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP) receptor-mediated uptake of viral particles into hepatocytes.

Figure 4: Possible Mechanism of Action by Cyclophilin Inhibitors in the HBV cycle. Credit: Gallay Laboratory, Scripps Research Institute.

Cyclophilin Inhibitors such as CRV-431 represent a new class of small-molecule drugs for the treatment of Hepatitis B. However, cyclophilin inhibitors such as Alisporivir (DEB025) have been investigated for their antiviral in other diseases. Despite being shown to be safe and effective against Hepatitis C, Novartis (NVS) pulled the plug on Debiopharma's Alisporivir in phase 3 due to fierce competition in the Hepatitis C market.

A study by Gallay, Philippe, et al. has shown that CRV-431 showed superior efficacy over Alisporivir in the treatment of Hepatitis C and HIV. Other studies have suggested that cyclophilin inhibitors like CRV-431 act as broad-spectrum antivirals that can potentially be utilized in the treatment of many other viruses, inflammatory diseases, and oncological diseases which rely on cyclophilin A.

Although ContraVir has demonstrated that CRV-431 works well as a monotherapy in preclinical studies, several combination studies showed that CRV-431 and its next-generation NUC compound, TXL, worked cohesively with one-another by complementing each other's unique mechanism of action. While TXL significantly reduced the HBV DNA viral load, it could not reduce the HBsAg, HBeAg, or cccDNA levels. The complementary action of CRV-431, however, was able to effectively lower circulating levels of all these markers.

In August 2017, ContraVir announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent for the expansion of its cyclophilin inhibitor program, providing a unique opportunity for the company to expand its research and development of CRV-431 beyond Hepatitis B. As ContraVir is currently making preparation for CRV-431 to enter clinical trials and is expected to file for an IND in the first half of 2018.

TXL

ContraVir's lead compound, TXL (tenofovir exalidex), represents the newest generation of low-dose reverse transcriptase inhibitors which promises to be more effective and safer than any approved tenofovir-based NUCs. By lowering the amount of circulating tenofovir in the body, ContraVir believes that there is a potential to significantly reduce bone and renal toxicities.

TXL represents a significant asset to ContraVir because it not only seeks to steal market share from the NUCs available on the market today but also because it will serve as the foundation for ContraVir's highly anticipated combination therapy plan. Furthermore, TXL has the potential be used in cART therapy for treatment of HIV-1. In fact, companies like Merck (MRK), Gilead Sciences (GILD), and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) have successfully utilized their approved NUC agents for both HIV-1 and HBV therapeutics.

ContraVir initiated TXL clinical trials in 2010 when the reigning champion in Hepatitis B therapeutics was Gilead Sciences' Viread (TDF). ContraVir, however, believed that they had the most potent reverse transcriptase inhibitor and sought to dethrone Viread through a comparative clinical trial. At the EASL International Liver Congress in April 2017, ContraVir presented their findings from their TXL phase 2a study which showed that TXL was as safe and effective as 300mg of Viread at only one-third of the dose.

Figure 5: Change in HBV DNA From Baseline: 100mg TXL vs 300mg Viread. Credit: ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

However, by that time, Viread was on its way to being replaced by Gilead's newest Tenofovir-based NUC agent, Vemlidy (TAF). Approved by the FDA in 2016, Vemlidy was shown to be safer and as effective as Viread in the treatment of HIV and Hepatitis B. However, at only 25mg, Viread was set to depose Viread as the top-selling Hepatitis B NUC worldwide. With Vemlidy entering the HBV market, TXL's superiority over Viread was now deemed insignificant. With 100mg of TXL standing its ground against 300mg of Viread, ContraVir needed to go back to the drawing board to be able to compete in a changing Hepatitis B market with the 25mg formulation of Vemlidy set to take the number one spot in the global NUC market share.

A reformulated TXL is currently undergoing a bridging study in Phase 1, where ContraVir hopes to show that the new formulation will be able to compete against Gilead's Vemlidy. In fact, preclinical reformulation studies have shown that TXL2 will be able to stand its ground against the incumbent TAF at a dose of 25mg or less. Results from the phase 1 reformulation study are expected by June 2018.

It is also important to note that if ContraVir succeeds in demonstrating a superior or equivalent TXL formulation to that of Vemlidy and a proof-of-concept for CRV-431, a single combination therapy drug will allow ContraVir to further reduce the dosing for each drug. Furthermore, ContraVir is also currently investigating the addition of a third antiviral drug to its combination therapy approach. A recent preclinical combination study of TXL, CRV-431, and a class of novel antiviral agents known as capsid inhibitors have demonstrated excellent synergies, a lack of antagonism, and were able to collectively interrupt the virus at multiple stages of the viral life cycle.

In February 2018, ContraVir had announced that the FDA awarded TXL with an orphan drug designation for the treatment of HBV in the pediatric population and a 505(B)(2) pathway package. The orphan drug designation will allow ContraVir to receive tax credits for TXL's clinical research, a reduction in administrative waiting periods, a reduction in FDA registration fees, and 7 years of market exclusivity after the drug's approval. The 505(B)(2) pathway for TXL will allow ContraVir to bypass phase 2b trials and go straight in phase 3. According to CEO James Sapirstein, the 505(B)(2) designation will save the company approximately $31-38 and shorten the clinical trials by 3 to 4 years.

Valuing The Pipeline

With a market cap of just $20.4 million, ContraVir's drug pipeline doesn't get much credit or love from Wall Street and receives little attention in a multi-dollar-a-year industry. Although it appears relatively cheap when compared to other early and mid-stage Hepatitis B companies, comparing its potential earnings to its current market value will allow us to gauge just how truly cheap it is in today's market.

In order to put a value on ContraVir's Hepatitis B pipeline, let us assume that:

TXL, CRV-431, or a TXL-CRV combination pill is approved for Hepatitis B by 2021.

ContraVir can take some market share in the Hepatitis B therapeutics market.

ContraVir's current market capitalization is $20,388,290 (at a share price of $0.24 as of the market close on 04/26/18 and 84,951,212 outstanding shares as per the latest 10-KT filed on March 26, 2018).

ContraVir has abstained from diluting its shares since the last 10-KT filed on March 26, 2018.

The market for Hepatitis B therapeutics will reach $3.5 billion by 2021, as per RnR Market Research.

Global Hepatitis B Market Share taken by TXL, CRV-431, or Combination TXL/CRV-431 Therapy Prospective Revenue from Global HBV Sales Current Market Capitalization of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Upside Potential based on HBV Earnings vs Current Market Capitalization 1% $35,000,000 $20,388,290 71.7% 5% $175,000,000 $20,388,290 758.3% 10% $350,000,000 $20,388,290 1,616.7% 20% $700,000,000 $20,388,290 3,333.3% 30% $1,050,000,000 $20,388,290 5,050.0% 40% $1,400,000,000 $20,388,290 6,766.7% 50% $1,750,000,000 $20,388,290 8,483.4%

Table 1: ContraVir's Potential Hepatitis B Therapy Upside

We can see that capturing even a miniscule share of the Hepatitis B therapeutics market can equate to significant upside potential. Furthermore, if we also assume that TXL, CRV-431, or a TXL-CRV combination pill can be repurposed and approved for HIV-1 cART therapy by 2025, that ContraVir can take some market share in the HIV therapeutics market, and that the market for HIV therapeutics will reach $15.8 billion by 2025, as per Grand View Research, ContraVir's earnings can increase exponentially as exemplified in the following chart:

Global HIV Market Share taken by TXL, CRV-431, or Combination TXL/CRV-431 Therapy Prospective Revenue from Global HIV Sales Current Market Capitalization of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Upside Potential based on HIV Earnings vs Current Market Capitalization 1% $150,000,000 $20,388,290 635.7% 5% $750,000,000 $20,388,290 3578.6% 10% $1,500,000,000 $20,388,290 7,257.2%

Table 2: ContraVir's Potential HIV Therapy Upside

Dwindling Cash Supply And Nasdaq Listing Violation

While ContraVir continues to ready an IND for CRV-431 and recruits patients for its TXL reformulation trial, a perfect storm continues to brew as its stock price, cash supply, and market capitalization continue to erode to all-time lows.

The series of events that led to ContraVir's epic meltdown began just before ContraVir's most recent secondary stock offering announcement. When the public stock offering for $12 million was announced on April 24, 2017, ContraVir's stock price was already in the midst of huge decline which strangely began on April 20. The day following the announcement of the offering (April 25), the details of the offering were disclosed and the stock price plunged to close the day in the 80 cent range. This drop represented a 50% decline in share price in less than a week's time. Although a secondary offering may have been anticipated following ContraVir's successful TXL presentation at EASL 2017, such a dramatic drop seemed unwarranted considering the offering price of $1 per share. Nonetheless, investors were hopeful that the decline would be short-lived and the stock price would eventually recover. Unfortunately, the stock price has never recovered and has continued to erode further into the abyss despite honest efforts by the management to uplift investment sentiment with positive news.

With ContraVir's stock hovering in the 20 cent range, it stands in violation of NASDAQ's minimum listing price requirements. With an extension granted until June 4, 2018, ContraVir's stock price will have to rebound to at least $1 per share in order for the company to stay listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange. In March 2018, shareholders approved a proposal that would allow ContraVir's management to initiate a reverse stock split in the event that the stock price does not rebound organically. Although ContraVir's stock price is highly volatile, it is unlikely that the price can rebound to over $1 per share before the deadline.

To make matters worse, however, ContraVir is currently experiencing a low and dwindling cash supply. According to their latest 10-KT filed on March 26, 2018, ContraVir reported to have approximately $6 million in cash on hand, a $2.8 decline since the last 10-Q filed in November 2017. With a $2.8 million dollar cash burn rate per quarter, the company will inevitably have to raise cash by the middle of 2018 in order to continue trials and day to day operations. Raising a significant amount of cash for long-term operations through another secondary stock offering may not be prudent, however, given the company's low market capitalization. If ContraVir wants to avoid a repeat of the yet-to-be-contained April 2017 stock price collapse, the management will either have to raise a small amount of cash for the short-term and begin to consider significant cost cuts through layoffs and/or discontinuing operations.

Still, A Great Investment For Those Willing To Take A Risk

Needless to say, the current financial crisis is worrisome for ContraVir's management and investors. Unless ContraVir can find a suitable way to raise cash through non-dilutive means, investing new money into the company today is a risky bet. For Investors who are more risk-tolerant and believe that ContraVir's low price and promising pipeline can attract a buyer or partner before their supply cash runs out, ContraVir can be a great speculative investment today. However, for those investors who are less risk-tolerant, it is prudent to wait until ContraVir can secure long-term funding and initiates a reverse-stock split before investing in the company. Regardless of whether you choose to buy now or wait for the storm to clear, ContraVir's strong pipeline and prospective earnings potential can yield potentially handsome rewards for brave investors.

