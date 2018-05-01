Citigroup: Buy Now

As quarterly earnings for the sector have been released, Citigroup appears to be solidifying its position as a standout choice in an otherwise strong trading group.

So far this year, we have seen since interesting developments in the ways that volatility has impacted markets. If we are looking at activity in the stock benchmarks, the activity has contributed nothing but negatives. This is shown by the flat performances that have been seen this year in the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials. But there are certain sectors that actually stand to benefit from these scenarios - and this is why we have taken the stance that banks, in particular, could start to work as something of a safe haven asset in coming quarters. Dividend investors have many options when drawing from the strong list of names in this group. We have elected to reduce earlier portfolio positions and move this capital to increase exposure to Citigroup (NYSE:C). We believe C may have the strongest potential for upside in the group, given the bank's ability to thrive and attract business in an environment of rising interest rates and periods of extreme price volatility.

In the chart above, we can see the stable gains Citigroup has posted over the last three years, with gains of 27.75%. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF generated returns of 25.97% during that time. Over the last five years, Citigroup's stock price return has been even more impressive (higher by 47.04%).

In this chart, we can see that the market has actually responded positively to the upside earnings surprises Citigroup has posted over the last year. This is why more recent market activity (April weakness in share prices) should now be viewed as something of an anomaly - and this implies these downside moves are not sustainable.

Q1 Financial Results: Citigroup

For Q1 2018, Citigroup reported earnings of $1.68 per share (where $1.61 per share was expected). Revenues came in at $18.872 billion ($18.865 billion was expected). Segment standouts within the report included the equity trading businesses, where revenues saw gains of 38% for the quarter. This helped to ease some of the negative performances seen in Citigroup's fixed-income trading businesses (which saw a 7% drop). After the release, CEO Michael Corbat explained that the report shows evidence of strength in all aspects of the company performance, and that expectations remain high for the remainder of 2018.

This outlook seems to be validated by lower corporate tax rates, and better opportunities for trading revenues to generate positive quarterly surprises. In the first-quarter of 2017, the effective tax rates for Citigroup dropped from 31% to 24% and this significantly brightened the outlook. Ultimately, net income came in at $4.6 billion (a 13% quarterly gain). Costs of credit came in much higher, at $1.9 billion (12% yearly increase).

At the macro level, the consumer growth environment remains supportive. Outstanding credit card loans reached a record last year, and this suggests that there are several factors at work which could generate positive earnings surprises through the remainder of this year. Citigroup's net interest income came in at $11.17 billion, and this is one area we will be watching into the next round of earnings figures.

From the chart above, we can get a sense of just how strong these earnings releases have been already this year. U.S. banks are showing their highest EPS levels since the financial crisis, with Citigroup's growth rates making the bank a clear standout within the group. It seems that the only question is whether the market-at-large will calm itself in showing lower price volatility. This is a market dynamic that has added significant gains to Citigroup's bottom-line, and this should be viewed as an attractive characteristic if you are an investor of the view that benchmark volatility in the S&P 500, NASDAQ, and Dow Jones Industrials will continue into the final portions of the year.

Citigroup's equity markets revenues came in at $1.1 billion, which is a massive 38% gain relative to the same quarter last year. In sector terms, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was able to match this performance. But this was not the case, broadly speaking, when looking at Bank of America's earnings release as a whole, and this explains why BAC has had trouble posting gains in the sessions that followed.

An example can be seen in the fixed income segments, where Bank of America posted declines of 13.4% for the quarter. Citigroup's weakness in these areas apparent, as well - but to a lesser degree. Revenues here dropped to $3.4 billion (or a decline of 7% on a yearly basis). Overall, we can view this as something more of a "bump in the road," as total trading revenues grew to $5 billion in the first-quarter. This lends credence to the possibility that C may have the strongest potential for upside in sector, given the bank's ability to thrive and attract business in an environment of rising interest rates and periods of extreme stock market volatility.

In this chart, we can see that Citigroup has been trading under pressure for a good portion of this year. In technical terms, the stock actually completed a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern that projected the drop toward $67.50. Share prices have since stabilized, and our view is that the technical picture should start to align more with the positive fundamental outlook for the remainder of this year.

For dividend investors, there is also the strong possibility that payout growth will start to proceed at a more rapid pace. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is only 19.8% - and this gives the bank a great deal of flexibility to offer better payouts for dividend investors in the quarters ahead. Citigroup returned $3.1 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and common stock repurchases in the quarter, and it is our view that the bank is in a good position to increase those payouts later this year. The stock is a "buy" at current levels, either as a new position purchase or as an increase in exposure to this sector standout.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.