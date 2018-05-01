Select Income REIT (SIR) on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Select Income REIT (NYSE:SIR) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Christopher Ranjitkar

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. With me on the call are President David Blackman and Chief Financial Officer John Popeo. In just a moment, they will provide details about our business and our performance for the first quarter of 2018. We will then open the call to your questions.

First, I would like to note that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of the company.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which can be accessed from our website, sirreit.com or the SEC's website. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. In addition, we will be discussing non-GAAP numbers during this call, including normalized funds from operations, or normalized FFO, and cash based net operating income, or cash basis NOI. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to net income and the component to calculate cash available for distribution, or CAD, are available in our supplemental operating and financial data package, which again can be found on our website.

And now, I will turn the call over to David.

David Blackman

Thank you Christopher and good morning. On today's call I'll review our operating activity and John Popeo will review our financial results. To start, I'd like to note that as SIR's controlling shareholder of Industrial Logistics Property Trust or ILPT, our financial results are presented on the consolidated basis with ILPT. In our operating supplement, we include information on SIR excluding ILPT to help investors understand SIR on a standalone basis. On this call, we will discuss operating activity in certain operating metrics for SIR excluding ILPT and financial results on a consolidated basis.

At quarter end standalone SIR owned 100 buildings containing approximately 17 million square feet that were 88.7% leased plus 45 million common share of ILPT or approximately 69.2% of ILPT total outstanding shares. Occupancy was down 70 basis points year-over-year primarily because of the [indiscernible] bankruptcy. Now let's review leasing for SIR. During the first quarter, we completed one lease renewal for 55,000 square feet with a roll up in a ramp of 10.7% a lease term of four years and leasing concessions in capital commitments of $1.52 per square foot per lease year. During the next 12 months we have approximately $6.2 million or 1.9% of annualized rent subject to lease exploration and we inspect tenants that contribute 1.7% were approximately $5.2 million of annualized ramp to vacate when their lease terms end.

As we've previously reported, the vast majority of this is associated with the spacing vacated by the southern company in Birmingham, Alabama at year end 2018. As we disclosed last quarter approximately 113,000 square feet of this space has already been released to a new tenant and we have strong activity for additional space in these buildings. Overall, standalone SIR continues to have a well laddered lease expiration schedule with only 17.3% of annualized rent expiring between now and the end of 2022. Our focus remains on owning single-tenant net lease office properties that are strategic to tenants. We believe buildings that are strategic to tenant have a higher likelihood of lease renewal and include corporate headquarters, properties build to suit for the tenant and buildings where the tenant has invested meaningful capital.

We continue to evaluate potential acquisition opportunities but also continue to find pricing aggressive for the types of single tenant net leased office properties we want to own. At our current leverage, SIR has capacity for $200 million of acquisitions. However based upon current market conditions, we expect our 2018 acquisition pace to be relatively anemic. I will now turn the call over to John Popeo to review financial results.

John Popeo

Thank you, David, and good morning, everyone. Before I begin, I'd like to reiterate that as the result of ILPT carve-out ILPT. Our quarterly 10-Q filings and quarterly shareholder supplemental operating and financial data package includes financial metrics for SIR and ILPT on a consolidated basis as well as on a segment specific basis. For purposes of this call, we will be discussing operating metrics for our SIR segment which includes properties owned 100% by SIR when discussing financial metrics we will talk in terms of consolidated basis.

We'll start with the review of the income statement. Total revenues for the SIR segment for the first quarter of 2018, were $80 million up 4.1% from the first quarter of 2017 primarily reflecting our acquisition activity and an increase in tenant reimbursements partially offset by decline in occupancy during 2017, related to a tenant bankruptcy during the first quarter of 2017. Real estate taxes for the SIR segment were $7.2 million, a 10.7% increase from reflecting acquisitions and taxes that were previously paid by certain of our tenants at comparable properties that are now being paid by us.

Other operating expenses for the SIR segment increased by 15.8% to $11.7 million primarily reflecting increases in utilities and other property related operating expenses and acquisition activity. SIR's same property cash basis NOI was $55.8 million a 0.1% decline from the first quarter of last year primarily reflecting the prior year vacancy. The rest of the financial presentation will primarily refer to consolidated results. Consolidated operating income for the first quarter of 2018 was $44.7 million compared to $27.4 million last year. The increase primarily reflects the write-off of accumulated straight line rents and impairments recognized in the prior year related to the prior year SIR tenant vacancy.

On realized gains and equity securities reflects a recent accounting announcement adopted by SIR that requires that changes in the value of the RMR [ph] shares that SIR owns be shown on the face of the income statement instead of running through other comprehensive income on the balance sheet. Interest expense of $23.5 million was 11.4% higher than the first quarter of last year primarily reflecting acquisitions since April 2017 and the issuance of $350 million of [technical difficulty] 4.25% senior notes in May 2017, offset by the repayment of $350 million of 2.85% senior notes and our $350 million term loan in January 2018 with proceeds from the ILPT transaction.

Net income allocated to the non-controlling interest represents the portion of ILPT's post-IPO earnings allocated to ILPT public shareholders. During the quarter SIR Standalone paid $2.7 million on recurring capital expenditures primarily reflecting leasing commissions and tenant improvements related to lease executed in the prior year. ILPT's capital costs were minimal. On a consolidated basis, normalized FFO attributed to SIR for the first quarter of 2018 was $56 million or $0.63 per diluted share compared to $52.4 million or $0.59 per diluted share for the first quarter 2017.

The difference primarily reflects a non-cash write-off related to a tenant bankruptcy in Q1, 2017 offset by the portion of ILPT normalized FFO allocated to ILPT public shareholders this quarter. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $86 million compared to $73.8 million in the prior year. The $12.2 million increase reflects vacancy related write-offs recognized in the prior year. Finally, moving to the balance sheet the decline in cash from year end reflects the application of proceeds received by SIR from the ILPT transaction to redeem SIR's $350 million of 2.85% senior unsecured notes and to repay the $350 million term loan. ILPT repaid amounts outstanding on its revolver with the net proceeds that received in January from the ILPT IPO. As a result of the completion of the ILPT transaction and the repayment of debt, we're pleased to report that we've reduced our consolidated debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio to six times more in line with our long-term targets. And as of the end of the quarter, our fix charge coverage ratio was 3.7 times. At the end of the first quarter, SIR and ILPT had $107 million and $302 million drawn on their respective revolvers with no material near term debt maturities.

That concludes our formal remarks, operator would you please open the line for questions.

Bryan Mayer

So following up on your comment on expectations of anemic acquisition activity this year. Can you give us any color as to what the pipeline and stuff you're looking at is, like how big is it and roughly where is it and is it strictly office?

David Blackman

Sure, Bryan. 100% of what we're looking to acquire for SIR is single-tenant net lease office. It tends to be pretty well dispersed around the country. We continue to be very focused on headquarter properties, office [indiscernible] seven to 15-year average remaining lease terms. We have call it a dozen opportunities in the pipeline that we're evaluating. We really haven't seen much of a change in cap rates as interest rates have picked up. What we're really seeing - we're seeing credit spreads on debt compressed as interest rates have gone up. So as the level returned available to our primary competitors hasn't really changed the whole lot. Until you see rates having effect on either widening spreads or just increasing cost. I don't think there's going to be a material change in pricing for acquisition opportunities and that's primarily why I think our acquisition pace is going to be weak this year.

Bryan Mayer

And are you seeing any parts of the country since you guys have such broad scope that are more attractive than others. I mean we know where the hot spots are, where do you see opportunities particularly among there's kind of 12 properties you say you're looking at.

David Blackman

Well we continue to see better pricing in kind of the middle of the country. The coast seem to attract a lot of low cost capital or aggressive buyers and the better opportunity tend to be or the better yield opportunity tend to be more in the middle of the country.

Bryan Mayer

And then just lastly, we know that things are competitive out there and is anybody kind of elevated to the top of the stack of buyers who are bidding most of it aggressively.

David Blackman

I don't see a lot of our public companies peers active in the acquisition space right now. I think most of it tends to be core funds, private equity sponsor vehicles and then. You've got the occasional local buyers, who maybe is trying to do a 1031 exchange or just simply trying to invest in their backyard.

Bryan Mayer

Thank you.

Mitch Germain

David, I want to ask Brian's question about acquisitions differently. I know for the better part of the last couple of years given your leverage levels you're somewhat selective in acquiring and now that you've got a little more capacity, your comments suggest a bit of not much activity because of the backdrop, we're hearing a lot more capital chasing single tenant suburban office, these days is that consistent with what you guys are seeing, are you bidding against more participants?

David Blackman

Mitch's it's a good question. It's always hard to tell, but yes we think that when we are bidding on potential opportunities. There tends to be three or four groups that are getting invited back to best and final and I think you're getting dependent upon the quality of the tenant and the length of the lease term, you may be getting upwards of eight to 10 initial round offers from potential buyers.

Mitch Germain

Got you. You said a $200 million of capacity, how should we think about you know you're at six times right now, where do you foresee kind of leverage resting. What's your target in terms of what's like the highest you want to go to?

John Popeo

I think 6.5 times is probably where we'll be most comfortable. It seems to be sort of the sweet spot to the rating agencies as far as maintaining investment grade ratings.

David Blackman

We're really not, a big part of our acquisition half time is we're not all that excited about the thought of raising equity right now. The industry has traded down and we've traded down with it, we're trading at a pretty low multiple and we really don't want to put ourselves in a situation where we're approaching at 6.5 times with an equity multiple that really prohibits us from raising equity accretively [ph].

Mitch Germain

Got you, that's helpful. Last one from me. Obviously you want - you're hoping ILPT would unlock some of the value and kind of re-rate the multiple that hasn't happened. What you know kind of strategically what's next steps for SIR?

David Blackman

Mitch, that's a great question. We think that clearly ILPT has a tremendous runway ahead of it. I think ILPT announcing some high quality acquisitions in some of the markets where they're looking at, what's helped get some traction for that stock. Unfortunately, I think and no fault to the RMR [ph] companies or ILPT particularly that IPO happened right before the markets tended to sell off and so I think that company continues to own very high quality assets and so there's a tremendous amount of room to run for the multiple asset [ph] company. For us, I think for us being SIR specifically, I don't really feel like we have to do anything right now. We created ILPT, we still own 45 million shares of that company that creates a tremendous amount of liquidity for us once that stock begins to run and I think we have the ability to be patient. We can do some gimmick to try to move the stock but I think they're just gimmicks and I think I rather just be patient, continue to focus on operations, maintain high occupancy do a good job leasing or buildings and just handout basic blocking and tackling.

Mitch Germain

Great. Thank you.

Kevin Egan

Just a quick question on the Hawaii land recess [ph] it looks like there's model whole lot coming online this year, but just for next year what would be your market expectations for this land?

John Popeo

So first of all as I reminder that's ILPT, it's not SIR Standalone. I can still answer the question. We've achieved around 33% roll up in rent historically as rents have reset and we're hoping for a repeat pro forma. So our best estimates are that, today in place rents and Hawaii are roughly 25% to 30% below market and by the time those leases reset in a year or two, we're hoping that percentage is even higher.

Kevin Egan

Okay, thanks for that. And then just in terms of buying back shares given that you have additional debt capacity and you mentioned that it's difficult to acquisition market, how are you kind of viewing that?

David Blackman

Well as I mentioned we're not interested in really doing what I consider gimmicks to try to move the share price and I think stock buying back is a gimmick that will resolve in a temporary upward movement in the share price that doesn't create long-term value so it's really not something we're pursuing.

Kevin Egan

Okay, then just last one for me. In terms of trajectory of things for NOI and if there's [indiscernible] for Standalone SIR, do you have any - is there any color you can provide around that or what your expectations might be?

John Popeo

Well we've announced and we've included in the prepared remarks the fact that around 300,000 square feet of space is set to expire in Birmingham, Alabama later this year. The good thing is, that we've gotten some really solid traction as far as re-leasing the space, so we're hopeful that temporary vacancy will be filled maybe a year, year and half out after December 2018. Otherwise, we think we're pretty confident we can hold the line with occupancy and maybe hopefully improve it.

Kevin Egan

Okay, sounds good. Thank you.

Michael Carroll

John, can you take us through your leverage targets again. I understand that it's like the income is probably not going to be looking new investment opportunities pretty hard recently. But what about ILPT, I mean when ILPT acquires assets won't that increase your pro rata share of debt with SIR and do you think about that and do the rate agencies think about that?

John Popeo

Yes, it's a good point. ILPT clearly will be much more active in the acquisitions market. But we're really thinking a two-year acquisitions program for ILPT where we are hoping to deploy maybe $300 million to $400 million of acquisition capacity and so along the way, yes I mean if we acquire $200 million at ILPT that may move us up close to the 6.5 times and we could probably acquire a few more properties at SIR Standalone it's just, we'll deal with the leverage issue when we need to and I'm expecting that will be probably in a year or so, where we start budding against that 6.5 times. I mean if we temporarily go above 6.5 times I don't think any alarms are going to go off at the agencies, but that's more indicating to you what our long-term leverage targets are, not that it's a sort of feeling that we can't breach for a short period of time.

Michael Carroll

Okay, so if ILPT does the $400 million deals that you laid out over the next 18 to 24 months, where does that take Select Income REIT's net debt to EBITDA ratio.

John Popeo

Well I think you got to think in terms of ILPT at that point hopefully in two years being in position to take or to pay down its floating rate revolver, which it will use to buy properties, facing it out with either fixed rate debt, but hopefully by then the stock price at ILPT will be where it needs to be and we'll be able to access the equity markets which will neutralize the impact of leverage at ILPT on SIR.

Michael Carroll

Okay and is there any, I guess David how do you think about the assets at Select Income REIT, is there any given the high private market valuations, is there anything that you're looking to dispose of, that you [indiscernible] capital?

David Blackman

Mike, we're looking at couple of assets that we still own in Hawaii and a vacant property that we own on the mainland that's really all we're considering selling at this point. We think the rest of the portfolio really remains long-term lease and core to business.

Michael Carroll

Okay, great. Thank you.

David Blackman

Thank you for joining us on today's call. John I look forward to seeing many of you in New York at REIT Week in June. Operator, that concludes the call.

